Computational Radon Transport Mechanisms

Dr. Snehashish Chakraverty has 29 years of experience as a researcher and teacher. Presently he is working in the Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Odisha, India as a Full Professor. Prior to this he was with CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, India. He has a Ph.D. from IIT Roorkee in Computer Science. Thereafter he did his post-doctoral research at Institute of Sound and Vibration Research (ISVR), University of Southampton, U.K. and at the Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science, Concordia University, Canada. He was also a visiting professor at Concordia and McGill universities, Canada, and visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa. He has authored/co-authored 14 books, published 315 research papers in journals and conferences, and has four more books in development. Dr. Chakraverty is on the Editorial Boards of various International Journals, Book Series and Conferences. Prof. Chakraverty is the Chief Editor of the International Journal of Fuzzy Computation and Modelling (IJFCM), Associate Editor of Computational Methods in Structural Engineering, Frontiers in Built Environment, and is the Guest Editor for several other journals. He was the President of the Section of Mathematical sciences (including Statistics) of the Indian Science Congress. Prof. Chakraverty has undertaken around 16 research projects as Principle Investigator funded by international and national agencies. His present research area includes Differential Equations (Ordinary, Partial and Fractional), Soft Computing and Machine Intelligence (Artificial Neural Network, Fuzzy and Interval Computations), Numerical Analysis, Mathematical Modeling, Uncertainty Modelling, Vibration and Inverse Vibration Problems.