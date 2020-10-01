Computational Radon Transport Mechanisms
1st Edition
Description
Computational Radon Transport Mechanisms considers various mathematical modeling techniques for understanding radon transport mechanisms across various mediums, including soil, concrete, and water. Organized clearly by types of problems, including steady and unsteady states, inverse problems, and uncertainty, the book provides clear solutions to understanding and analyzing radon transport mechanisms. Generally, radon transport mechanisms are modeled by corresponding equations of flux represented by ordinary and/or partial differential equations and may also be governed by linear/nonlinear differential equations. Recent advances have proposed different analytical, semi-analytical, and numerical techniques handling such differential equations that govern radon diffusion-advection. As such, this book considers various mathematical models of radon transport.
Covering various computational methods for modeling transport mechanisms in general and diffusion as well as advection equations in particular, Computational Radon Transport Mechanisms provides researchers working in environmental science, earth science, physics, chemistry, applied mathematics, and health with various analytical/numerical computational methods for solving different models governing radon transport.
Key Features
- Describes radon transport mechanisms in various mediums
- Provides a systematic understanding of mathematical formulations and numerical/analytical modeling of radon transport problems
- Offers new inverse approaches to estimate the parameters of radon transport
Readership
Scientists and researchers working in environmental science, earth science, physics, chemistry, applied mathematics, and health
Table of Contents
- Theory of Radon Transport Mechanism
2. Basic Radon Transport Models in Various Mediums
3. Review of Measurements of the Radon Transport Through Various Mediums
4. Steady State Radon Transport Problems
5. Unsteady State Radon Transport Problems
6. Inverse Problems in Steady State Scenario
7. Inverse Problems in Unsteady State Scenario
8. Reviews and Concepts of Uncertainty
9. Uncertain Steady State Radon Problems
10. Uncertain Unsteady State Radon Problems
11. Inverse Problems in Uncertain Radon Transport Mechanism
About the Author
Snehashish Chakraverty
Dr. Snehashish Chakraverty has 29 years of experience as a researcher and teacher. Presently he is working in the Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Odisha, India as a Full Professor. Prior to this he was with CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, India. He has a Ph.D. from IIT Roorkee in Computer Science. Thereafter he did his post-doctoral research at Institute of Sound and Vibration Research (ISVR), University of Southampton, U.K. and at the Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science, Concordia University, Canada. He was also a visiting professor at Concordia and McGill universities, Canada, and visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa. He has authored/co-authored 14 books, published 315 research papers in journals and conferences, and has four more books in development. Dr. Chakraverty is on the Editorial Boards of various International Journals, Book Series and Conferences. Prof. Chakraverty is the Chief Editor of the International Journal of Fuzzy Computation and Modelling (IJFCM), Associate Editor of Computational Methods in Structural Engineering, Frontiers in Built Environment, and is the Guest Editor for several other journals. He was the President of the Section of Mathematical sciences (including Statistics) of the Indian Science Congress. Prof. Chakraverty has undertaken around 16 research projects as Principle Investigator funded by international and national agencies. His present research area includes Differential Equations (Ordinary, Partial and Fractional), Soft Computing and Machine Intelligence (Artificial Neural Network, Fuzzy and Interval Computations), Numerical Analysis, Mathematical Modeling, Uncertainty Modelling, Vibration and Inverse Vibration Problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Department of Mathematics, Applied Mathematics Group, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Tharasi Rao
Mr. Tharasi Dilleswar Rao is presently a Senior Research Fellow at Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Odisha, India. He received his M. Sc. degree from Osmania University Telangana. Mr. Rao has worked on a research project in Department of Mathematics, NIT Rourkela, on “Fuzzy Uncertainty Analysis of Fluid Mechanics Problems: A Case Study to Radon Transport and Shallow/Tsunami Wave Equations” funded by Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, Dept. of Atomic Energy, Mumbai, India. He is presently pursuing his doctoral research in NIT Rourkela under the supervision of Prof. S. Chakraverty. Mr. Rao has published 3 papers in reputed refereed journals, two conference papers, and two book chapters. Mr Rao is a co-author of the book entitled Advanced Numerical Methods and Semi Analytical Methods for Differential Equations. His research area includes numerical methods, fuzzy/interval uncertainty and modelling radon transport mechanisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Rourkela-769008, Odisha, India
