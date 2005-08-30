Computational Plasticity in Powder Forming Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080446363, 9780080529707

Computational Plasticity in Powder Forming Processes

1st Edition

Authors: Amir Khoei
eBook ISBN: 9780080529707
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080446363
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th August 2005
Page Count: 449
Description

The powder forming process is an extremely effective method of manufacturing structural metal components with high-dimensional accuracy on a mass production basis. The process is applicable to nearly all industry sectors. It offers competitive engineering solutions in terms of technical performance and manufacturing costs. For these reasons, powder metallurgy is developing faster than other metal forming technology.

Computational Plasticity in Powder Forming Proceses takes a specific look at the application of computer-aided engineering in modern powder forming technologies, with particular attention given to the Finite Element Method (FEM). FEM analysis provides detailed information on conditions within the processed material, which is often more complete than can be obtained even from elaborate physical experiments, and the numerical simulation makes it possible to examine a range of designs, or operating conditions economically.

Key Features

  • Describes the mechanical behavior of powder materials using classical and modern constitutive theories.
  • Devoted to the application of adaptive FEM strategy in the analysis of powder forming processes.
  • 2D and 3D numerical modeling of powder forming processes are presented, using advanced plasticity models.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in Mechanical, Materials, Civil and Chemical Engineering. Also useful to practicing engineers who have a good background in FEM and who are interested in applying this technique to the analysis of metal forming processes.

449
English
© Elsevier Science 2005
Elsevier Science
9780080529707
9780080446363

About the Author

Amir Khoei

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, The University of Maryland, USA

