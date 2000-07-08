Computational Neuroscience: Trends in Research 2000 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505491, 9780080929484

Computational Neuroscience: Trends in Research 2000

1st Edition

Editors: J.M. Bower
eBook ISBN: 9780080929484
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505491
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th July 2000
Page Count: 1164
Description

This volume includes papers originally presented at the 8th annual Computational Neuroscience meeting (CNS'99) held in July of 1999 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The CNS meetings bring together computational neuroscientists representing many different fields and backgrounds as well as experimental preparations and theoretical approaches. The papers published here range across vast levels of scale from cellular mechanisms to cognitive brain studies. The subjects of the research include many different preparations from invertebrates to humans.
In all cases the work described in this volume is focused on understanding how nervous systems compute. The research described includes subjects like neural coding and neuronal dendrites and reflects a trend towards forging links between cognitive research and neurobiology. Accordingly, this volume reflects the breadth and depth of current research in computational neuroscience taking place throughout the world.

Details

No. of pages:
1164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929484
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444505491

About the Editor

J.M. Bower

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Biology, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

