Computational Neuroscience: Trends in Research 2000
1st Edition
Description
This volume includes papers originally presented at the 8th annual Computational Neuroscience meeting (CNS'99) held in July of 1999 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The CNS meetings bring together computational neuroscientists representing many different fields and backgrounds as well as experimental preparations and theoretical approaches. The papers published here range across vast levels of scale from cellular mechanisms to cognitive brain studies. The subjects of the research include many different preparations from invertebrates to humans.
In all cases the work described in this volume is focused on understanding how nervous systems compute. The research described includes subjects like neural coding and neuronal dendrites and reflects a trend towards forging links between cognitive research and neurobiology. Accordingly, this volume reflects the breadth and depth of current research in computational neuroscience taking place throughout the world.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 8th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929484
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444505491
About the Editor
J.M. Bower
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Biology, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA