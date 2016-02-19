Computational Morphology, Volume 6

Computational Geometry is a new discipline of computer science that deals with the design and analysis of algorithms for solving geometric problems. There are many areas of study in different disciplines which, while being of a geometric nature, have as their main component the extraction of a description of the shape or form of the input data. This notion is more imprecise and subjective than pure geometry. Such fields include cluster analysis in statistics, computer vision and pattern recognition, and the measurement of form and form-change in such areas as stereology and developmental biology.

This volume is concerned with a new approach to the study of shape and form in these areas. Computational morphology is thus concerned with the treatment of morphology from the computational geometry point of view. This point of view is more formal, elegant, procedure-oriented, and clear than many previous approaches to the problem and often yields algorithms that are easier to program and have lower complexity.