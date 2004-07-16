Computational Models for the Human Body: Special Volume, Volume 12
Provides a better understanding of the physiological and mechanical behaviour of the human body and the design of tools for their realistic numerical simulations, including concrete examples of such computational models. This book covers a large range of methods and an illustrative set of applications.
Nicolas Ayache is Research Director at INRIA, Le Chesnay, France.
