Computational Models for the Human Body: Special Volume - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515667

Computational Models for the Human Body: Special Volume, Volume 12

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas, Philippe Ayache
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515667
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th July 2004
Page Count: 676
Description

Provides a better understanding of the physiological and mechanical behaviour of the human body and the design of tools for their realistic numerical simulations, including concrete examples of such computational models. This book covers a large range of methods and an illustrative set of applications.

About the Authors

Nicholas, Philippe Ayache Author

Nicolas Ayache is Research Director at INRIA, Le Chesnay, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Director, INRIA, Le Chesnay, France

