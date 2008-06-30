Computational Modeling of Membrane Bilayers, Volume 60
1st Edition
DESCRIPTION: Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology. Articles covered in this volume include Considerations for Lipid Force Field Development; Electrostatics in Biomolecular Simulations: Where Are We Now and Where We Are We Headed; Time and Length Scales in Lipid Bilayer Simulations; Molecular dynamics simulation of lipid-protein interactions; Implicit Modeling of Membranes; Blue Matter: Scaling of N-Body Simulations to One Atom per Node; Multiscale Simulation of Membranes and Membrane Proteins: Connecting Molecular Interactions to Mesoscopic Behavior; Small Molecule Interactions with Lipid Bilayers; On the nature of lipid rafts: Insights from molecularly detailed simulations of model biological membranes containing mixtures of cholesterol and phospholipids; Atomistic and Mean Field Simulations of Lateral Organization in Membranes; Molecular modeling of the structural properties and formation of high-density lipoprotein particle; Gas Conduction of Lipid Bilayers and Membrane Channels; An introduction to voltage-gated K+ channels; Computational Models for Electrified Interfaces; Charged protein side chain movement in lipid bilayers explored with free energy simulation
Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology.
- Discusses the current state of electrostatics in biomolecular simulations and future directions
- Includes information on time and length scales in lipid bilayer simulations
- Includes a chapter on the nature of lipid rafts
Researchers in cell biology, developmental biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, immunology, immunochemistry, neuroscience, diabetes, nephrology, embyrology, vascular surgery, cardiology, rheumatology, hematology, bone and joint surgery, cancer research, and angiogenesis.
