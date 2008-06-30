Computational Modeling of Membrane Bilayers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123738936, 9780080920504

Computational Modeling of Membrane Bilayers, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Sidney Simon Dale Benos
Series Volume Editors: Scott Feller
Authors: V. Sundararajan
eBook ISBN: 9780080920504
eBook ISBN: 9780080879703
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738936
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th June 2008
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
163.00
138.55
229.09
194.73
175.00
148.75
235.00
199.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
130.00
110.50
193.00
164.05
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

DESCRIPTION: Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology. Articles covered in this volume include Considerations for Lipid Force Field Development; Electrostatics in Biomolecular Simulations: Where Are We Now and Where We Are We Headed; Time and Length Scales in Lipid Bilayer Simulations; Molecular dynamics simulation of lipid-protein interactions; Implicit Modeling of Membranes; Blue Matter: Scaling of N-Body Simulations to One Atom per Node; Multiscale Simulation of Membranes and Membrane Proteins: Connecting Molecular Interactions to Mesoscopic Behavior; Small Molecule Interactions with Lipid Bilayers; On the nature of lipid rafts: Insights from molecularly detailed simulations of model biological membranes containing mixtures of cholesterol and phospholipids; Atomistic and Mean Field Simulations of Lateral Organization in Membranes; Molecular modeling of the structural properties and formation of high-density lipoprotein particle; Gas Conduction of Lipid Bilayers and Membrane Channels; An introduction to voltage-gated K+ channels; Computational Models for Electrified Interfaces; Charged protein side chain movement in lipid bilayers explored with free energy simulation

Description

Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology.

Key Features

  • Discusses the current state of electrostatics in biomolecular simulations and future directions
  • Includes information on time and length scales in lipid bilayer simulations
  • Includes a chapter on the nature of lipid rafts

Readership

Researchers in cell biology, developmental biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, immunology, immunochemistry, neuroscience, diabetes, nephrology, embyrology, vascular surgery, cardiology, rheumatology, hematology, bone and joint surgery, cancer research, and angiogenesis.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080920504
eBook ISBN:
9780080879703
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123738936

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Sidney Simon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

Dale Benos Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA

About the Series Volume Editors

Scott Feller Series Volume Editor

About the Authors

V. Sundararajan Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.