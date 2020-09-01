Computational Modeling in Biomedical Engineering and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Mathematical and numerical modelling of engineering problems in medicine is aimed at unveiling and understanding multidisciplinary interactions and processes and providing insights useful to clinical care and technology advances for better medical equipment and systems. When modelling medical problems, the engineer is confronted with multidisciplinary problems of electromagnetism, heat and mass transfer, and structural mechanics with, possibly, different time and space scales, which may raise concerns in formulating consistent, solvable mathematical models.
Computational Medical Engineering presents a number of engineering for medicine problems that may be encountered in medical physics, procedures, diagnosis and monitoring techniques, including electrical activity of the heart, hemodynamic activity monitoring, magnetic drug targeting, bioheat models and thermography, RF and microwave hyperthermia, ablation, EMF dosimetry, and bioimpedance methods. The authors discuss the core approach methodology to pose and solve different problems of medical engineering, including essentials of mathematical modelling (e.g., criteria for well-posed problems); physics scaling (homogenization techniques); Constructal Law criteria in morphing shape and structure of systems with internal flows; computational domain construction (CAD and, or reconstruction techniques based on medical images); numerical modelling issues, and validation techniques used to ascertain numerical simulation results. In addition, new ideas and venues to investigate and understand finer scale models and merge them into continuous media medical physics are provided as case studies.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals of mathematical and numerical modeling of engineering problems in medicine
- Discusses many of the most common modelling scenarios for Biomedical Engineering, including, electrical activity of the heart hemodynamic activity monitoring, magnetic drug targeting, bioheat models and thermography, RF and microwave hyperthermia, ablation, EMF dosimetry, and bioimpedance methods
- Includes discussion of the core approach methodology to pose and solve different problems of medical engineering, including essentials of mathematical modelling, physics scaling, Constructal Law criteria in morphing shape and structure of systems with internal flows, computational domain construction, numerical modelling issues, and validation techniques used to ascertain numerical simulation results
Readership
Students and researchers in biomedical engineering and computational biology who are interested in multi-domain, multi-physics simulations for a variety of clinical and engineering modelling cases
Table of Contents
1. Physical, mathematical, and numerical modeling essentials
2. Constructal Law criteria in morphing shape and structure of systems with internal flows
3. CAD / medical image based constructed computational domains
4. Electrical activity of heart
5. Hemodynamic activity monitoring
6. Magnetic drug targeting
7. Bioheat models and thermography
8. RF and microwave hyperthermia
9. Ablation
10. EMF dosimetry
11. Bioimpedance methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178973
About the Author
Alexandru Morega
Alexandru M. Morega (M’90, SM’2007) was born in Bucharest, Romania, in 1955. He received the B.E. and M.S. degrees in EE from the University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest, Romania, in 1980, the Dr. degree in electrical engineering from the University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest, in 1987, and the Ph.D. degree in mechanical engineering from Duke University of Durham, North Carolina, USA, in 1993. In 1983, he joined the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest, as an Assistant Professor, and Professor in 1998. He was Associate Professor at the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Yamaguchi University, Tokiwadai, Ube, Japan, in 1995-96. He was Chair of Electric Machines, Materials and Drives, the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest. His current research interests include electromagnetism, heat and mass transfer, field-substance interactions, energy conversion and sources, multiphysics modeling. Prof. A. M. Morega is a senior researcher of “Gh. Mihoc – C. Iacob” Institute of Applied Mathematics, Bucharest, at the Romanian Academy. He is Corresponding Member of the Romanian Academy, Corresponding Member of the Romanian Academy of Technical Sciences, Member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME, M’90), and Chair of the Romanian chapter of the EMBS, IEEE (IEEE-EMBS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher of “Gh. Mihoc – C. Iacob” Institute of Applied Mathematics, Bucharest, Romanian Academy
Mihaela Morega
Mihaela Morega (M’96) is professor of electrical engineering, with teaching and research responsibilities in applied electromagnetics, at University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest, Romania, the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology. She received the Dipl. Eng. and Doctoral degrees in EE, from the same university in 1980 and 1988, respectively. Her research interests and specializations include computer aided modelling of electrophysiological phenomena, characterization of the electromagnetic environment, interactions of electromagnetic field with the living matter for applications in biomedical engineering, numerical dosimetry and the study of specific processes in the electro-thermal and electro-mechanical energy conversion. She is currently engaged in promoting bioelectromagnetics as an educational and research topic in electrical engineering
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Department of Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology, University Politehnica, Bucharest, Romania
Alin Dobre
Alin A. Dobre is lecturer at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest, Romania, since 2015. He was one of the research team members of the International Center of Biodynamics, Bucharest, between 2012 and 2015. He received his BSc and PhD from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in 2009 and 2012, respectively, and his MSc from the Faculty of Medical Engineering in 2011, all from the same university. Medical image-based reconstruction of computational domains, numerical modelling and simulation of medical procedures, biosignal acquisition and processing, electrical machines and drives and computer networks are his main teaching and research interests. He was an IEEE and IEEE-EMBS student member from 2009 to 2012 and he is an IEEE and IEEE-EMBS member since 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania