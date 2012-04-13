Computational Methods in Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123884039, 9780123884213

Computational Methods in Cell Biology, Volume 110

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Anand R. Asthagiri Adam Arkin
eBook ISBN: 9780123884213
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123884039
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th April 2012
Page Count: 370
Table of Contents

  1. Principles of model building: an experimentation-aided approach to development of models for signaling networks

    2. Ambhighainath Ganesan and Andre Levchenko

  2. Integrated Inference and Analysis of Regulatory Networks From Multi-Level Measurements

    3. Christopher S. Poultney, Alex Greenfield, and Richard Bonneau

  3. Swimming upstream: identifying proteomic signals that drive transcriptional changes using the interactome and multiple "-omics" datasets

    4. Shao-shan Carol Huang and Ernest Fraenkel

  4. A framework for modeling the relationship between cellular steady-state and stimulus-responsiveness

    5. Paul Loriaux and Alexander Hoffmann

  5. Stochastic Modeling of Cellular Networks

    6. Jacob Stewart-Ornstein and Hana El-Samad

  6. Quantifying Traction Stresses in Adherent Cells

    7. Casey M. Kraning-Rush, Shawn P. Carey, Joseph P. Califano, and Cynthia A. Reinhart-King

  7. CellOrganizer: Image-derived Models of Subcellular Organization and Protein Distribution

    8. Robert F. Murphy

  8. Spatial Modeling of Cell Signaling Networks

    9. Ann E. Cowan, Ion I. Moraru, James C. Schaff, Boris M. Slepchenko, and Leslie M. Loew

  9. Stochastic models of cell protrusion arising from spatiotemporal signaling and adhesion dynamics

    10. Erik S. Welf and Jason M. Haugh

  10. Nonparametric Variable Selection and Modeling for Spatial and Temporal Regulatory Networks

    11. Anil Aswani, Mark D. Biggin, Peter Bickel and Claire Tomlin

  11. Quantitative Models of the Mechanisms that Control Genome-Wide Patterns of Animal Transcription Factor Binding

    12. Tommy Kaplan and Mark D. Biggin

  12. Computational Analysis of Live Cell Images of the Arabidopsis thaliana Plant

    13. Alexandre Cunha, Paul T. Tarr, Adrienne H. K. Roeder, Alphan Altinok, Eric Mjolsness, and Elliot M. Meyerowitz

  13. Multi-scale modeling of tissues using CompuCell3D

    14. Maciej H. Swat, Gilberto L. Thomas, Julio M. Belmonte, Abbas Shirinifard, Mitja Hmeljak, and James A. Glazier

  14. Multiscale Model of Fibrin Accumulation on the Blood Clot Surface and Platelet Dynamics

Zhiliang Xu, Scott Christley, Joshua Lioi, Cameron Harvey, Wenzhao Sun, Elliot D. Rosen, and Mark Alber

Description

Computational methods are playing an ever increasing role in cell biology.  This volume of Methods in Cell Biology focuses on Computational Methods in Cell Biology and consists of two parts: (1) data extraction and analysis to distill models and mechanisms, and (2) developing and simulating models to make predictions and testable hypotheses. 

Key Features

  • Focuses on computational methods in cell biology
  • Split into 2 parts--data extraction and analysis to distill models and mechanisms, and developing and simulating models to make predictions and testable hypotheses
  • Emphasizes the intimate and necessary connection with interpreting experimental data and proposing the next hypothesis and experiment

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

