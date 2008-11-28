Computational Methods for the Atmosphere and the Oceans, Volume 14

Part 1. Modeling

1.) Finite-Volume Methods in Meteorology 2.) Computational Kernel Algorithms for Fine-Scale, Multi-Process, Long-Time Oceanic Simulations

Part 2. Nonlinear Methods

3.) Bifurcation analysis of ocean, atmosphere and climate models 4.) Time-Periodic Flows in Geophysical and Classical Fluid Dynamics 5.) Discrete momentum maps for lattice EPDiff 6.) Numerical generation of stochastic differential equations in climate models

Part 3. Turbulence

7.) Large-eddy simulations for geophysical fluid dynamics 8.) Two examples from geophysical and astrophysical turbulence on modeling disparate scale interactions

Part 4. Data Assimilation 9.) Data Assimilation for Geophysical Fluids 10.) Continuum and Discrete Covariance Propagation for Advective Dynamics

Part 5. Analysis 11.) The 3D Primitive Equations in the absence of viscosity: Boundary Conditions and well-posedness in the linearized case 12.) Some Mathematical Problems in Geophysical Fluid Dynamics