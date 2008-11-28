Computational Methods for the Atmosphere and the Oceans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518934, 9780080931036

Computational Methods for the Atmosphere and the Oceans, Volume 14

1st Edition

Special Volume

Series Editors: Philippe Ciarlet
eBook ISBN: 9780080931036
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518934
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th November 2008
Page Count: 784
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
252.73
214.82
200.00
170.00
160.00
136.00
260.00
221.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Modeling
1.) Finite-Volume Methods in Meteorology 2.) Computational Kernel Algorithms for Fine-Scale, Multi-Process, Long-Time Oceanic Simulations

Part 2. Nonlinear Methods
3.) Bifurcation analysis of ocean, atmosphere and climate models 4.) Time-Periodic Flows in Geophysical and Classical Fluid Dynamics 5.) Discrete momentum maps for lattice EPDiff 6.) Numerical generation of stochastic differential equations in climate models

Part 3. Turbulence
7.) Large-eddy simulations for geophysical fluid dynamics 8.) Two examples from geophysical and astrophysical turbulence on modeling disparate scale interactions

Part 4. Data Assimilation 9.) Data Assimilation for Geophysical Fluids 10.) Continuum and Discrete Covariance Propagation for Advective Dynamics

Part 5. Analysis 11.) The 3D Primitive Equations in the absence of viscosity: Boundary Conditions and well-posedness in the linearized case 12.) Some Mathematical Problems in Geophysical Fluid Dynamics

Description

This book provides a survey of the frontiers of research in the numerical modeling and mathematical analysis used in the study of the atmosphere and oceans. The details of the current practices in global atmospheric and ocean models, the assimilation of observational data into such models and the numerical techniques used in theoretical analysis of the atmosphere and ocean are among the topics covered.

Key Features

• Truly interdisciplinary: scientific interactions between specialties of atmospheric and ocean sciences and applied and computational mathematics • Uses the approach of computational mathematicians, applied and numerical analysts and the tools appropriate for unsolved problems in the atmospheric and oceanic sciences • Contributions uniquely address central problems and provide a survey of the frontier of research

Readership

This compilation is ideal for graduate students and researchers alike: Physical Sciences and Engineering, Numerical Methods in Engineering, Numerical Analysis, Applied Mathematics.

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931036
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444518934

Reviews

"Since the IXth volume in the series ‘Handbook of Numerical Analysis’, volumes are devoted to a single specific application and are for this reason called ‘Special Volumes’. This XIVth volume focuses on Computational Methods of the Atmosphere and the Ocean and serves to bring useful and important geophysical problems to the attention of mathematicians as well as to present useful tools developed by mathematicians. As such, it addresses a wide audience of researchers and is most useful to those which have some previous knowledge of the subject… All chapters of the book are self-contained, include references and, if applicable, mostly gray-scale plots. 31 color-plates are collected at the end of the book."--Zentralblatt MATH 1226-1

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Philippe Ciarlet Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.