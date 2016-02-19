Computational Methods for Optimizing Distributed Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126854800, 9780080956787

Computational Methods for Optimizing Distributed Systems, Volume 173

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Teo
eBook ISBN: 9780080956787
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.95
65.41
61.43
52.22
86.00
73.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Optimal control theory of distributed parameter systems has been a very active field in recent years; however, very few books have been devoted to the studiy of computational algorithms for solving optimal control problems. For this rason the authors decided to write this book. Because the area is so broad, they confined themselves to optimal control problems involving first and second boundary-value problems of a linear second-order parabolic partial differential equation. However the techniques used are by no means restricted to these problems. They can be and in some cases already have been applied to problems involving other types of distributed parameter system. The authors aim is to devise computational algorithms for solving optimal control problems with particular emphasis on the mathematical theory underlying the algorithms. These algorithms are obtained by using a first-order strong variational method or gradient-type methods.

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956787

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Charles Teo Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.