Computational Methods for Genetics of Complex Traits - 1st Edition

Computational Methods for Genetics of Complex Traits, Volume 72

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jason Moore Jay Dunlap
eBook ISBN: 9780123808639
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808622
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd November 2010
Page Count: 210
Table of Contents

Logic Regression and Extensions

Holger Schwender and Ingo Ruczinski

2. Complex System Approaches to Genetic Analysis: Bayesian Approaches

Melanie A. Wilson, James W. Burley, Duncan C. Thomas, and David V. Conti

3. Multigenic Modeling of Complex Disease by Random Forests

Yan V. Sun

4. Detecting, Characterizing and Interpreting Nonlinear Gene-Gene Interactions using Multifactor Dimensionality Reduction

Jason H. Moore, Ph.D

5. The Restricted Partition Method

Rob Culverhouse, Ph.D

6. Statistical Methods For Pathway Analysis Of Genome-Wide Data For Association With Complex Genetic Traits

Peter Holmans

7.  Providing Context and Interpretability to Genetic Association Analysis Results Using the KGraph

Reagan J. Kelly, Jennifer A. Smith, and Sharon L.R. Kardia

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge gained from genetics reasearch. This thematic volume of Advances in Genetics looks at Computational Methods for Genetics of Complex traits.

Key Features

  • Explores the latest topics in neural circuits and behavior research in zebrafish, drosophila, C.elegans, and mouse models
  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
  • Critically analyzes future prospects

Readership

Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jason Moore Serial Volume Editor

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

