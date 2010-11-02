Computational Methods for Genetics of Complex Traits, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Logic Regression and Extensions
Holger Schwender and Ingo Ruczinski
2. Complex System Approaches to Genetic Analysis: Bayesian Approaches
Melanie A. Wilson, James W. Burley, Duncan C. Thomas, and David V. Conti
3. Multigenic Modeling of Complex Disease by Random Forests
Yan V. Sun
4. Detecting, Characterizing and Interpreting Nonlinear Gene-Gene Interactions using Multifactor Dimensionality Reduction
Jason H. Moore, Ph.D
5. The Restricted Partition Method
Rob Culverhouse, Ph.D
6. Statistical Methods For Pathway Analysis Of Genome-Wide Data For Association With Complex Genetic Traits
Peter Holmans
7. Providing Context and Interpretability to Genetic Association Analysis Results Using the KGraph
Reagan J. Kelly, Jennifer A. Smith, and Sharon L.R. Kardia
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge gained from genetics reasearch. This thematic volume of Advances in Genetics looks at Computational Methods for Genetics of Complex traits.
Key Features
Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
- Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
- Critically analyzes future prospects
Readership
Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 2nd November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808639
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123808622
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jason Moore Serial Volume Editor
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA