Computational Methods and Production Engineering
1st Edition
Research and Development
Table of Contents
1. Finite Element method (FEM) modeling/simulation
2. Artificial neural networks (ANNs)
3. Genetic algorithms
4. Evolutionary computation
5. Fuzzy logic
6. Neuro-fuzzy systems
7. Particle swarm optimization (PSO)
8. Tabu search and simulation annealing
9. Optimization techniques for complex systems
Description
Computational Methods and Production Engineering: Research and Development is an original book publishing refereed, high quality articles with a special emphasis on research and development in production engineering and production organization for modern industry. Innovation and the relationship between computational methods and production engineering are presented.
Contents include: Finite Element method (FEM) modeling/simulation; Artificial neural networks (ANNs); Genetic algorithms; Evolutionary computation; Fuzzy logic; neuro-fuzzy systems; Particle swarm optimization (PSO); Tabu search and simulation annealing; and optimization techniques for complex systems.
As computational methods currently have several applications, including modeling manufacturing processes, monitoring and control, parameters optimization and computer-aided process planning, this book is an ideal resource for practitioners.
Key Features
- Presents cutting-edge computational methods for production engineering
- Explores the relationship between applied computational methods and production engineering
- Presents new innovations in the field
- Edited by a key researcher in the field
Readership
Professionals in manufacturing engineering, industrial engineering, product design, management and more
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 30th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857094827
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094810
About the Editors
J Paulo Davim Editor
J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal