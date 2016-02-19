Computational Linguistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080302539, 9781483190617

Computational Linguistics

1st Edition

International Series in Modern Applied Mathematics and Computer Science

Editors: Nick Cercone
eBook ISBN: 9781483190617
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st October 1983
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computational Linguistics provides an overview of the variety of important research in computational linguistics in North America. This work is divided into 15 chapters and begins with a survey of the theoretical foundations and parsing strategies for natural language. The succeeding chapters deal with psychological and linguistic modeling, discourse processing analysis, text and content analysis, and natural language understanding, as well as knowledge organization, memory models, and learning. Other chapters describe the programming systems and considerations for computation linguistics. The last chapters look into the nature of natural language front-end processes to database systems. These chapters also examine the human factors interface.

This book will prove useful to computing scientists, philosophers, psychologists, and linguists.

Table of Contents


﻿Introduction

Interpreting Network Formalisms

Some Representational Issues in Default Reasoning

Generating Language from Conceptual Graphs

Semantic Processing of Texts in Restricted Sublanguages

The Control of Inferencing in Natural Language Understanding

What the Speaker Means: The Recognition of Speakers' Plans in Discourse

Formal Semantic and Computer Text Processing, 1982

ARGOT: A System Overview

Description Directed Control: Its Implications for Natural Language Generation

Understanding Novel Language

A Computational Approach to Fuzzy Quantifiers in Natural Languages

Recognition Mechanisms for Schema-Based Knowledge Representations

An Approach to the Organization of Knowledge and its Use in Natural Language Recall Tasks

Minimal and Almost Minimal Perfect Hash Function Search with Application to Natural Language Lexicon Design

Extended Natural Language Data Base Interactions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190617

About the Editor

Nick Cercone

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.