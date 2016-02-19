Computational Linguistics provides an overview of the variety of important research in computational linguistics in North America. This work is divided into 15 chapters and begins with a survey of the theoretical foundations and parsing strategies for natural language. The succeeding chapters deal with psychological and linguistic modeling, discourse processing analysis, text and content analysis, and natural language understanding, as well as knowledge organization, memory models, and learning. Other chapters describe the programming systems and considerations for computation linguistics. The last chapters look into the nature of natural language front-end processes to database systems. These chapters also examine the human factors interface.

This book will prove useful to computing scientists, philosophers, psychologists, and linguists.