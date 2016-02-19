Computational Linguistics
1st Edition
International Series in Modern Applied Mathematics and Computer Science
Description
Computational Linguistics provides an overview of the variety of important research in computational linguistics in North America. This work is divided into 15 chapters and begins with a survey of the theoretical foundations and parsing strategies for natural language. The succeeding chapters deal with psychological and linguistic modeling, discourse processing analysis, text and content analysis, and natural language understanding, as well as knowledge organization, memory models, and learning. Other chapters describe the programming systems and considerations for computation linguistics. The last chapters look into the nature of natural language front-end processes to database systems. These chapters also examine the human factors interface.
This book will prove useful to computing scientists, philosophers, psychologists, and linguists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Interpreting Network Formalisms
Some Representational Issues in Default Reasoning
Generating Language from Conceptual Graphs
Semantic Processing of Texts in Restricted Sublanguages
The Control of Inferencing in Natural Language Understanding
What the Speaker Means: The Recognition of Speakers' Plans in Discourse
Formal Semantic and Computer Text Processing, 1982
ARGOT: A System Overview
Description Directed Control: Its Implications for Natural Language Generation
Understanding Novel Language
A Computational Approach to Fuzzy Quantifiers in Natural Languages
Recognition Mechanisms for Schema-Based Knowledge Representations
An Approach to the Organization of Knowledge and its Use in Natural Language Recall Tasks
Minimal and Almost Minimal Perfect Hash Function Search with Application to Natural Language Lexicon Design
Extended Natural Language Data Base Interactions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 31st October 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190617