Computational Intelligence and Its Applications in Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
Computational intelligence is the study of the design of intelligent agents. An intelligent agent is a system that acts intelligently - it does what it thinks appropriate for its circumstances and its goal, it is flexible to changing environments and changing goals, it learns from experience, and it makes appropriate choices given perceptual limitations and finite computation. Computational intelligence paradigms offer many advantages in maintaining and enhancing the field of healthcare. Computational Intelligence and Its Applications in Healthcare presents rapidly growing application areas of computational intelligence to healthcare systems, including intelligent synthetic characters, man-machine interface, menu generators, analysis of user acceptance, pictures archiving and communication systems.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of fuzzy logic, neural networks, Evolutionary computation, learning theory, probabilistic methods, telemedicine and robotics applications
- Includes coverage of Artificial Intelligence and biological applications, soft computing, image processing and signal processing, and genetic algorithms
- Presents the latest developments in computational methods in healthcare
- Bridges the gap between obsolete literature and current literature
Readership
Engineers, biomedical engineers, and researchers in computational intelligence, as well as computer scientists researching computational intelligence and its applications in healthcare
Table of Contents
1. The impact of Internet-of-Things and Data Semantics on the Decision Making for Outpatients' Monitoring
2. Deep learning approaches for Healthcare: Patients in Intensive care
3. Brain MRI Image Segmentation Using Nature Inspired Black Hole Metaheuristic Clustering Approach
4. Blockchain for Public Health: Technology, Applications, and a Case Study
5. Compression and Multiplexing of Medical Images using Optical Image Processing
6. Analysis of Skin Lesions using machine learning techniques
7. Computational Intelligence using Ontology – A Case Study on the Knowledge Representation in a Clinical Decision Support System
8. Neural Network Based Abnormality Detection for Electrocardiogram Time Signals
9. Machine Learning Approaches for Acetic Acid Test Based Uterine Cervix Image Analysis
10. Convolutional Neural Network for Biomedical Applications
11. Alzheimer's Disease Classification Using Deep Learning
12. Deep convolutional neural networks with architecture search technique for identification of diabetic retinopathy
13. Knowledge Based Systems in Medical Applications
14. Convolution Neural Network-based Feature Learning Model for EEG based Driver Alert/Drowsy State Detection
15. Multi Hop programming in medical development using semantic analysis and natural language processing techniques
16. Analysis on The Prediction of Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (Clabsi) Using Deep Neural Network Classification
Details
No. of pages: 332
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206041
About the Editor
Prashant Johri
Dr. Prashant Johri is a Professor in the School of Computing Science and Engineering, at Galgotias University, India. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Jiwaii University, India. Dr. Johri has also worked as Professor and Director at Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology and Professor and Director at Galgotias Institute of Management and Technology. His research interests include big data, data analytics, data retrieval and predictive analytics, information security, privacy protection, big data and open platforms. He is co-editor of Data and Communication Networks, published by Sprinter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Computing Science and Engineering, Galgotias University, India
Jitendra Verma
Dr. Jitendra Kumar Verma is an Assistant Professor in the School of Computing Science and Engineering, Galgotias University, India. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Technology from Jawaharlal Nehru University, India. He has been a Visiting Research Scholar at Julius-Maximillian University, Wurzburg, Germany. His research interests include cloud computing, mobile cloud, machine learning, soft computing, fuzzy systems, pattern recognition, bio-inspired phenomena, and advanced optimization models and computation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Computing Science and Engineering, Galgotias University, India
Sudip Paul
Dr Paul completed his B.Tech and M.Tech degree in Biomedical Engineering. Also he received his Ph.D degree from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi with specialization in Electrophysiology and brain signal analysis. He has many credentials in his credit out of which his First Prize in Sushruta Innovation Award 2011 sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India and also he also organized co many workshops and conferences out of which most significant are the 29th Annual meeting of the Society for Neurochemistry, India and IRBO/APRC Associate School 2017. He was selected as Post Doc Fellow under Biotechnology Overseas Associateship for the Scientists working in North Eastern States of India: 2017-18 supported by Department of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. Dr. Sudip published more than 70 International journal and conference papers and also filled one patent. Recently he wrote two books published by LAP LAMBERT Academic Publishing, Germany and also published three book chapters in different international publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, School of Technology, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), India