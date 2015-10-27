Computational Immunology: Models and Tools encompasses the methodological framework and application of cutting-edge tools and techniques to study immunological processes at a systems level, along with the concept of multi-scale modeling.

The book's emphasis is on selected cases studies and application of the most updated technologies in computational modeling, discussing topics such as computational modeling and its usage in immunological research, bioinformatics infrastructure, ODE based modeling, agent based modeling, and high performance computing, data analytics, and multiscale modeling.

There are also modeling exercises using recent tools and models which lead the readers to a thorough comprehension and applicability.

The book is a valuable resource for immunologists, computational biologists, bioinformaticians, biotechnologists, and computer scientists, as well as all those who wish to broaden their knowledge in systems modeling.