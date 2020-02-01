Computational Geo-Electromagnetics, Volume 5
1st Edition
Methods, Models, and Forecasts
Table of Contents
1. 3-D EM forward modeling techniques
2. Three dimensional Bayesian statistical inversion
3. Methodology of the neural network estimation of the model macro-parameters
4. Building of 3-D geoelectrical models at the lack of magnetotelluric data
5. Methods for joint inversion and analysis of EM and other geophysical data
6. Electromagnetic study of geothermal areas
7. 3-D magnetotelluric sounding of volcanic interiors: methodological aspects
8. A conceptual model of the Earth’s crust of Icelandic type
9. Conceptual model of the lens in the upper crust (Northern Tien Shan case study)
10. Conceptual model of the copper – porphyry ore formation (Sorskoe copper-molibdenum ore deposit case study)
11. Electromagnetic sounding of hydrocarbon reservoirs
12. Temperature forecasting from electromagnetic data
13. Recovering seismic velocities and electrical resistivity from the EM sounding data and seismic tomography
14. Porosity forecast from EM sounding data and resistivity logs
Description
Computational Geo-Electromagnetics: Methods, Models, and Forecasts, Volume Five in the Computational Geophysics series, is devoted to techniques for building of geoelectrical models from electromagnetic data, featuring Bayesian statistical analysis and neural network algorithms. These models are applied to studying the geoelectrical structure of famous volcanoes (i.e., Vesuvio, Kilauea, Elbrus, Komagatake, Hengill) and geothermal zones (i.e., Travale, Italy; Soultz-sous-Forets, Elsace). Methodological recommendations are given on electromagnetic sounding of faults as well as geothermal and hydrocarbon reservoirs. Techniques for forecasting of petrophysical properties from the electrical resistivity as proxy parameter are also considered.
Computational Geo-Electromagnetics: Methods, Models, and Forecasts offers techniques and algorithms for building geoelectrical models under conditions of rare or irregularly distributed EM data and/or lack of prior geological and geophysical information. This volume also includes methodological guidelines on interpretation of electromagnetic sounding data depending on goals of the study. Finally, it details computational algorithms for using electrical resistivity as a proxy parameter for forecasting petrophysical properties of rocks beyond boreholes.
Key Features
- Provides algorithms for inversion of incomplete, rare or irregularly distributed EM data
- Features methodological issues of building geoelectrical models
- Offers techniques for retrieving petrophysical properties from EM sounding data and well logs
Readership
Researchers working in electromagnetic sounding of the Earth, applied geophysics and computational electrodynamics
About the Authors
Viacheslav Spichak Author
With over 30 years’ geophysics experience, Dr. Spichak’s main research interests include joint interpretation of electromagnetic and other geophysical data, indirect estimation of the Earth’s physical properties from the ground electromagnetic data, and computational electromagnetics. Spichak has authored and edited 8 books with Elsevier, including Electromagnetic Sounding of the Earth's Interior (2015). He is the winner of the Gamburtsev award for the monograph “Magnetotelluric fields in three-dimensional models of geoelectrics” (1999) and the Schmidt medal for outstanding achievements in Geophysics (2010).
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Lab EM Data Interpretation Methodology, Geoelectromagnetic Research Centre IPE RAS, Moscow, Russia