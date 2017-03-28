Computational Frameworks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482564, 9780081023167

Computational Frameworks

1st Edition

Systems, Models and Applications

Authors: Mamadou Kaba Traore
eBook ISBN: 9780081023167
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482564
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2017
Page Count: 136
Description

Computational Frameworks: Systems, Models and Applications provides an overview of advanced perspectives that bridges the gap between frontline research and practical efforts. It is unique in showing the interdisciplinary nature of this area and the way in which it interacts with emerging technologies and techniques. As computational systems are a dominating part of daily lives and a required support for most of the engineering sciences, this book explores their usage (e.g. big data, high performance clusters, databases and information systems, integrated and embedded hardware/software components, smart devices, mobile and pervasive networks, cyber physical systems, etc.).

Key Features

  • Provides a unique presentation on the views of frontline researchers on computational systems theory and applications in one holistic scope
  • Cover both computational science and engineering
  • Bridges the gap between frontline research and practical efforts

Readership

University professors with background in computational science and engineering-related disciples and multi-disciplinary fields such as industrial engineering, computer engineering, systems engineering, management science, and computer science. Graduate and postgraduate students, researchers and public /private research departments in computational science and engineering disciplines

Table of Contents

1: How Can Modeling and Simulation Help Engineering of System of Systems?

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 Introduction
  • 1.2 Background
  • 1.3 Positive and negative emergence
  • 1.4 Emergence in National Healthcare Systems
  • 1.5 DEVS coordination pathways
  • 1.6 Example: coordinated HIV-AIDS care system model
  • 1.7 Conclusions and further research

2: Multidisciplinary, Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Federations in Support of New Medical Simulation Concepts: Harmonics for the Music of Life

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Introduction
  • 2.2 Multi-, inter- and transdisciplinary approaches
  • 2.3 M&S processes
  • 2.4 Hybrid M&S solutions
  • 2.5 Medical simulation in support of systems biology
  • 2.6 Concluding remarks

3: Heterogeneous Computing: An Emerging Paradigm of Embedded Systems Design

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 Introduction
  • 3.2 MCSoC building blocks
  • 3.3 MCSoC memory hierarchy
  • 3.4 Memory consistency in multicore systems
  • 3.5 Conclusion

4: Numerical Reproducibility of Parallel and Distributed Stochastic Simulation Using High-Performance Computing

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Introduction
  • 4.2 Reproducibility and its usefulness for parallel simulation
  • 4.3 Why do we encounter non-reproducibility?
  • 4.4 Some recommendations
  • 4.5 Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023167
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482564

About the Author

Mamadou Kaba Traore

Mamadou Kaba Traoré currently chairs the distributed software engineering Master degree at Blaise Pascal University in France. His research is on formal specification, symbolic manipulation and code synthesis of simulation models..

Affiliations and Expertise

Mamadou Kaba Traore, Blaise Pascal University, France

Ratings and Reviews

