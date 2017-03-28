Computational Frameworks
1st Edition
Systems, Models and Applications
Description
Computational Frameworks: Systems, Models and Applications provides an overview of advanced perspectives that bridges the gap between frontline research and practical efforts. It is unique in showing the interdisciplinary nature of this area and the way in which it interacts with emerging technologies and techniques. As computational systems are a dominating part of daily lives and a required support for most of the engineering sciences, this book explores their usage (e.g. big data, high performance clusters, databases and information systems, integrated and embedded hardware/software components, smart devices, mobile and pervasive networks, cyber physical systems, etc.).
Key Features
- Provides a unique presentation on the views of frontline researchers on computational systems theory and applications in one holistic scope
- Cover both computational science and engineering
- Bridges the gap between frontline research and practical efforts
Readership
University professors with background in computational science and engineering-related disciples and multi-disciplinary fields such as industrial engineering, computer engineering, systems engineering, management science, and computer science. Graduate and postgraduate students, researchers and public /private research departments in computational science and engineering disciplines
Table of Contents
1: How Can Modeling and Simulation Help Engineering of System of Systems?
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Background
- 1.3 Positive and negative emergence
- 1.4 Emergence in National Healthcare Systems
- 1.5 DEVS coordination pathways
- 1.6 Example: coordinated HIV-AIDS care system model
- 1.7 Conclusions and further research
2: Multidisciplinary, Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Federations in Support of New Medical Simulation Concepts: Harmonics for the Music of Life
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Multi-, inter- and transdisciplinary approaches
- 2.3 M&S processes
- 2.4 Hybrid M&S solutions
- 2.5 Medical simulation in support of systems biology
- 2.6 Concluding remarks
3: Heterogeneous Computing: An Emerging Paradigm of Embedded Systems Design
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 MCSoC building blocks
- 3.3 MCSoC memory hierarchy
- 3.4 Memory consistency in multicore systems
- 3.5 Conclusion
4: Numerical Reproducibility of Parallel and Distributed Stochastic Simulation Using High-Performance Computing
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Reproducibility and its usefulness for parallel simulation
- 4.3 Why do we encounter non-reproducibility?
- 4.4 Some recommendations
- 4.5 Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th March 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023167
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482564
About the Author
Mamadou Kaba Traore
Mamadou Kaba Traoré currently chairs the distributed software engineering Master degree at Blaise Pascal University in France. His research is on formal specification, symbolic manipulation and code synthesis of simulation models..
Affiliations and Expertise
Mamadou Kaba Traore, Blaise Pascal University, France