Computational Fluid Dynamics in Fire Engineering
1st Edition
Theory, Modelling and Practice
Description
Fire and combustion presents a significant engineering challenge to mechanical, civil and dedicated fire engineers, as well as specialists in the process and chemical, safety, buildings and structural fields. We are reminded of the tragic outcomes of ‘untenable’ fire disasters such as at King’s Cross underground station or Switzerland’s St Gotthard tunnel. In these and many other cases, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is at the forefront of active research into unravelling the probable causes of fires and helping to design structures and systems to ensure that they are less likely in the future.
Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is routinely used as an analysis tool in fire and combustion engineering as it possesses the ability to handle the complex geometries and characteristics of combustion and fire. This book shows engineering students and professionals how to understand and use this powerful tool in the study of combustion processes, and in the engineering of safer or more fire resistant (or conversely, more fire-efficient) structures.
No other book is dedicated to computer-based fire dynamics tools and systems. It is supported by a rigorous pedagogy, including worked examples to illustrate the capabilities of different models, an introduction to the essential aspects of fire physics, examination and self-test exercises, fully worked solutions and a suite of accompanying software for use in industry standard modeling systems.
Key Features
· Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is widely used in engineering analysis; this is the only book dedicated to CFD modeling analysis in fire and combustion engineering · Strong pedagogic features mean this book can be used as a text for graduate level mechanical, civil, structural and fire engineering courses, while its coverage of the latest techniques and industry standard software make it an important reference for researchers and professional engineers in the mechanical and structural sectors, and by fire engineers, safety consultants and regulators · Strong author team (CUHK is a recognized centre of excellence in fire eng) deliver an expert package for students and professionals, showing both theory and applications. Accompanied by CFD modeling code and ready to use simulations to run in industry-standard ANSYS-CFX and Fluent software.
Readership
Graduate students studying combustion or fire engineering in mechanical or civil engineering departments, plus those studying CFD, computational analysis, thermal engineering, multiphase flow, and physics.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Field Modeling Approach CFD Basics 2.1 What is Computational Fluid Dynamics 2.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics in Field Modeling 2.3 Equations of State 2.4 Equations of Motion 2.5 Differential and Integral Form of the Transport Equations 2.6 Physical Interpretation of Boundary Conditions for Field Models 2.7 Numerical Approximations of Transport Equations for Field Models 2.8 Summary
Turbulence
2.9 What is Turbulence 2.10 Overview of Turbulence Modeling Approaches 2.11 Additional Equations for Turbulent Flow - Standard k-ƒÕ Turbulence Model 2.12 Turbulence Models 2.13 Near-Wall Treatments 2.14 Setting Boundary Conditions 2.15 Guidelines for Selecting Turbulence Models in Field Modeling 2.16 Worked Example on Different Turbulence Models in Fire Modeling 2.17 Summary References and Suggested Reading Exercises
- Combustion Modeling 3.1 Turbulent Combustion in Fires 3.2 Detailed Chemistry vs Simplified Chemistry 3.3 Overview of Combustion Modeling Approaches 3.4 Combustion Models 3.5 Guidelines for Selecting Combustion Models in Field Modeling 3.6 Worked Examples of Combustion Models Applied to Full-Scale Enclosure Fires 3.7 Summary
Radiation Modelling
3.8 Radiation in Fires 3.9 Radiative Transfer Equation 3.10 Radiation Models for Field Modeling 3.11 Benefits and Limitations of Different Radiation Models 3.12 Radiation in Combusting Flows 3.13 Guidelines for Selecting Radiation Models in Field Modeling 3.14 Worked Examples on Radiation Models in Full Scale Enclosure Fires 3.15 Summary References and Suggested Reading Exercises
- Soot Production and Pyrolysis 4.1 Importance of Soot Radiation 4.2 Overview and Limitations of Soot Modeling 4.3 Soot Models for Field Modeling 4.4 Population Balance Approach to Soot Formation 4.5 Guidelines for Selecting Soot Models in Field Modeling 4.6 Worked Examples on Application of Soot Models in Fire Modeling 4.7 Summary
4.8 Importance of Pyrolysis in Fires 4.9 Phenomenological Understanding of Pyrolysis Processes 4.10 Formulation of Governing Equations 4.11 Physical Description of Pyrolysis Processes 4.12 Practical Guidelines to Pyrolysis Models in Field Modeling 4.13 Worked Example on Ignition of Combustible Materials in a Cone Calorimeter Meter 4.14 Worked Example on Fire Growth and Flame Spread over Combustible Wall Lining in a Single-Compartment 4.15 Summary References and Suggested Reading Exercises
Probabilistic Approaches and Applications 5.1 Aspects of Fire Risk 5.2 Applications in Fire Design and Assessment 5.3 Combustion and Fire Modeling 5.4 Worked Examples on Fire Assessment in Fire Modeling 5.5 Summary References and Suggested Reading Exercises
Advanced and Modeling Techniques 6.1 Next Stages of Development and Application 6.2 Alternative Approach to Handling Turbulence 6.3 Reynolds Averaging Navier Stokes vs Large Eddy Simulation 6.4 Formulation of Numerical Algorithm 6.5 Worked Example of Large Eddy Simulation 6.6 Summary
6.7 Consideration and Feasibility for Fire Prediction 6.8 Soft Computing 6.9 Typical Models of Soft Computing 6.10 Need for Historical Data 6.11 Structure of Prediction Models 6.12 Training and Tuning of Prediction Models 6.13 Assessment of Models 6.14 Worked Examples on Application of Soft Computing Models in Fire Prediction 6.15 Summary References and Suggested Reading Exercises
- Application of Modeling for Fire Safety Evaluation and Assessment (appendix?) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Case study: Adopting Performance-based Methodologies 7.3 Case study: Deterministic Approach 7.4 Case study: Probabilistic Approach 7.5 Summary References and Suggested Reading Exercises
About the Author
Guan Heng Yeoh
Guan Heng Yeoh is a professor at the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, UNSW, and a principal research scientist at ANSTO. He is the founder and editor of the Journal of Computational Multiphase Flows and the group leader of Computational Thermal-Hydraulics of OPAL Research Reactor, ANSTO. He has approximately 250 publications including 10 books, 12 book chapters, 156 journal articles and 115 conference papers with an H-index of 33 and over 4490 citations. His research interests are computational fluid dynamics (CFD); numerical heat and mass transfer; turbulence modelling using Reynolds averaging and large eddy simulation; combustion, radiation heat transfer, soot formation and oxidation, and solid pyrolysis in fire engineering; fundamental studies in multiphase flows: free surface, gas-particle, liquid-solid (blood flow and nanoparticles), and gas-liquid (bubbly, slug/cap, churn-turbulent, and subcooled nucleate boiling flows); computational modelling of industrial systems of single-phase and multiphase flows.
