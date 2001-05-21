Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080439440, 9780080913322

Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics

1st Edition

Authors: K.J. Bathe
eBook ISBN: 9780080913322
eBook ISBN: 9780080552811
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st May 2001
Page Count: 1768
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
160.00
136.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The MIT mission - "to bring together Industry and Academia and to nurture the next generation in computational mechanics is of great importance to reach the new level of mathematical modeling and numerical solution and to provide an exciting research environment for the next generation in computational mechanics."

Mathematical modeling and numerical solution is today firmly established in science and engineering. Research conducted in almost all branches of scientific investigations and the design of systems in practically all disciplines of engineering can not be pursued effectively without, frequently, intensive analysis based on numerical computations.


The world we live in has been classified by the human mind, for descriptive and analysis purposes, to consist of fluids and solids, continua and molecules; and the analyses of fluids and solids at the continuum and molecular scales have traditionally been pursued separately. Fundamentally, however, there are only molecules and particles for any material that interact on the microscopic and macroscopic scales. Therefore, to unify the analysis of physical systems and to reach a deeper understanding of the behavior of nature in scientific investigations, and of the behavior of designs in engineering endeavors, a new level of analysis is necessary.

This new level of mathematical modeling and numerical solution does not merely involve the analysis of a single medium but must encompass the solution of multi-physics problems involving fluids, solids, and their interactions, involving multi-scale phenomena from the molecular to the macroscopic scales, and must include uncertainties in the given data and the solution results. Nature does not distinguish between fluids and solids and does not ever repeat itself exactly.

This new level of analysis must also include, in engineering, the effective optimization of systems, and the modeling and analysis of complete life spans of engineering products, from design to fabrication, to possibly multiple repairs, to end of service.

Readership

For researchers and graduate students in engineering and mathematical modelling, and to practitioners and specialists in the area of computational fluid and solid mechanics.

Table of Contents

Selected papers. Molecular dynamics calculation of two billion atoms on massively parallel processors (A. Takahashi). Towards lagrangian, grid free simulation of combustion (A.F. Ghoniem). Hierarchical aposteriori error estimates for heterogeneous incompressible elasticity (P. Le Tallec). Trends in the design analysis of aerospace vehicles (R.L. Dreisbach). Efficient simulation techniques for complicated micromachined devices (N.R. Aluru). Issues in the seismic analysis of bridges (T.J. Ingham).
Atomistic measures of mechanical deformation and thermal transport processes (S. Yip). Direct and iterative computing of fluid flows fully coupled with structures (H. Zhang).

Details

No. of pages:
1768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913322
eBook ISBN:
9780080552811

About the Author

K.J. Bathe

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.