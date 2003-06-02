Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics 2003
1st Edition
Description
Bringing together the world's leading researchers and practitioners of computational mechanics, these new volumes meet and build on the eight key challenges for research and development in computational mechanics.
Researchers have recently identified eight critical research tasks facing the field of computational mechanics. These tasks have come about because it appears possible to reach a new level of mathematical modelling and numerical solution that will lead to a much deeper understanding of nature and to great improvements in engineering design.The eight tasks are:
- The automatic solution of mathematical models
- Effective numerical schemes for fluid flows
- The development of an effective mesh-free numerical solution method
- The development of numerical procedures for multiphysics problems
- The development of numerical procedures for multiscale problems
- The modelling of uncertainties
- The analysis of complete life cycles of systems
- Education - teaching sound engineering and scientific judgement
Readers of Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics 2003 will be able to apply the combined experience of many of the world's leading researchers to their own research needs. Those in academic environments will gain a better insight into the needs and constraints of the industries they are involved with; those in industry will gain a competitive advantage by gaining insight into the cutting edge research being carried out by colleagues in academia.
Features
- Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry
- Outlines the eight main challenges facing Research and Design in Computational mechanics and offers new insights into the shifting the research agenda
- Provides a vision of how strong, basic and exciting education at university can be harmonized with life-long learning to obtain maximum value from the new powerful tools of analysis
Readership
For researchers and graduate students in engineering and mathematical modelling, and to practitioners and specialists in the area of computational fluid and solid mechanics.
Table of Contents
Plenary Papers, Algorithms, Multiphysics, Fluids, Optimization and Design, Bio-Engineering Science, Solids and Structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 2nd June 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529479
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080440460
About the Author
K.J Bathe
Affiliations and Expertise
MIT, Mechanical Engineering Department, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA
Reviews
When I have a quiet moment I dip in and read and am always entertained, enthralled and informed... Required reading for anyone practising in the field. W.N. Dawes