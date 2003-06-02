Bringing together the world's leading researchers and practitioners of computational mechanics, these new volumes meet and build on the eight key challenges for research and development in computational mechanics.

Researchers have recently identified eight critical research tasks facing the field of computational mechanics. These tasks have come about because it appears possible to reach a new level of mathematical modelling and numerical solution that will lead to a much deeper understanding of nature and to great improvements in engineering design.

The automatic solution of mathematical models

Effective numerical schemes for fluid flows

The development of an effective mesh-free numerical solution method

The development of numerical procedures for multiphysics problems

The development of numerical procedures for multiscale problems

The modelling of uncertainties

The analysis of complete life cycles of systems

Education - teaching sound engineering and scientific judgement

Readers of Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics 2003 will be able to apply the combined experience of many of the world's leading researchers to their own research needs. Those in academic environments will gain a better insight into the needs and constraints of the industries they are involved with; those in industry will gain a competitive advantage by gaining insight into the cutting edge research being carried out by colleagues in academia.

Features