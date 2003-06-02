Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440460, 9780080529479

Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics 2003

1st Edition

Authors: K.J Bathe
eBook ISBN: 9780080529479
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440460
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd June 2003
Page Count: 2524
Bringing together the world's leading researchers and practitioners of computational mechanics, these new volumes meet and build on the eight key challenges for research and development in computational mechanics.

Researchers have recently identified eight critical research tasks facing the field of computational mechanics. These tasks have come about because it appears possible to reach a new level of mathematical modelling and numerical solution that will lead to a much deeper understanding of nature and to great improvements in engineering design.

The eight tasks are:
  • The automatic solution of mathematical models
  • Effective numerical schemes for fluid flows
  • The development of an effective mesh-free numerical solution method
  • The development of numerical procedures for multiphysics problems
  • The development of numerical procedures for multiscale problems
  • The modelling of uncertainties
  • The analysis of complete life cycles of systems
  • Education - teaching sound engineering and scientific judgement

Readers of Computational Fluid and Solid Mechanics 2003 will be able to apply the combined experience of many of the world's leading researchers to their own research needs. Those in academic environments will gain a better insight into the needs and constraints of the industries they are involved with; those in industry will gain a competitive advantage by gaining insight into the cutting edge research being carried out by colleagues in academia.

  • Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry
  • Outlines the eight main challenges facing Research and Design in Computational mechanics and offers new insights into the shifting the research agenda
  • Provides a vision of how strong, basic and exciting education at university can be harmonized with life-long learning to obtain maximum value from the new powerful tools of analysis

For researchers and graduate students in engineering and mathematical modelling, and to practitioners and specialists in the area of computational fluid and solid mechanics.

Table of Contents

Plenary Papers, Algorithms, Multiphysics, Fluids, Optimization and Design, Bio-Engineering Science, Solids and Structures

No. of pages:
2524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080529479
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080440460

K.J Bathe

MIT, Mechanical Engineering Department, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

When I have a quiet moment I dip in and read and am always entertained, enthralled and informed... Required reading for anyone practising in the field. W.N. Dawes

