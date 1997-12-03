Computational Electromagnetism
1st Edition
Variational Formulations, Complementarity, Edge Elements
Maxwell Equations: Overview. Magnetostatics: Scalar Potential Approach. Solving for the Scalar Magnetic Potential. The Approximate Magnetic Potential: Properties and Shortcomings. New Tools: Whitney Elements, Symmetry. Complementary in Magnetostatistics. Magnetostatistics in Infinite Domains. Eddy-Current Problems. Mathematical Background. Appendices. Subject Index.
Computational Electromagnetism refers to the modern concept of computer-aided analysis, and design, of virtually all electric devices such as motors, machines, transformers, etc., as well as of the equipment inthe currently booming field of telecommunications, such as antennas, radars, etc.
The present book is uniquely written to enable the reader-- be it a student, a scientist, or a practitioner-- to successfully perform important simulation techniques and to design efficient computer software for electromagnetic device analysis. Numerous illustrations, solved exercises, original ideas, and an extensive and up-to-date bibliography make it a valuable reference for both experts and beginners in the field. A researcher and practitioner will find in it information rarely available in other sources, such as on symmetry, bilateral error bounds by complimentarity, edge and face elements, treatment of infinite domains, etc.
At the same time, the book is a useful teaching tool for courses in computational techniques in certain fields of physics and electrical engineering. As a self-contained text, it presents an extensive coverage of the most important concepts from Maxwells equations to computer-solvable algebraic systems-- for both static, quasi-static, and harmonic high-frequency problems.
Benefits To the Engineer A sound background necessary not only to understand the principles behind variational methods and finite elements, but also to design pertinent and well-structured software.
To the Specialist in Numerical Modeling The book offers new perspectives of practical importance on classical issues: the underlying symmetry of Maxwell equations, their interaction with other fields of physics in real-life modeling, the benefits of edge and face elements, approaches to error analysis, and "complementarity."
To the Teacher An expository strategy that will allow you to guide the student along a safe and easy route through otherwise difficult concepts: weak formulations and their relation to fundamental conservation principles of physics, functional spaces, Hilbert spaces, approximation principles, finite elements, and algorithms for solving linear systems. At a higher level, the book provides a concise and self-contained introduction to edge elements and their application to mathematical modeling of the basic electromagnetic phenomena, and static problems, such as eddy-current problems and microwaves in cavities.
To the Student Solved exercises, with "hint" and "full solution" sections, will both test and enhance the understanding of the material. Numerous illustrations will help in grasping difficult mathematical concepts.
Graduate students and researchers involved in computer simulation of electromagnetic phenomena; applied mathematicians, especially those interested in applied PDEs and the finite element community; practitioners in the industryworking on numerical computations of electromagnetic fields and design of electromagnetic devices.
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 3rd December 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529660
Alain Bossavit Author
Direction des Etudes et Recherches, Service Informique et Mathematique Appliqueis, Electricite de Fr
Isaak Mayergoyz Series Editor
Prof. Mayergoyz received his Master and Ph.D. degrees in the former Soviet Union where he worked as a senior research scientist in the Institute of Cybernetics of Ukranian Academy of Sciences before his emigration to the United States. On his arrival to the United States in 1980, he became a full professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of University of Maryland, College Park. He served as a consultant for many years for the Research and Development Center of General Electric Company and has been selected as a visiting research fellow of this center. He has published more than 300 scientific papers and patents as well as eight scientific books. He has been recognized by many awards at the University of Maryland and at the Magnetics Society of IEEE. He is a recognized authority in magnetics which is the area of this book.
University of Maryland, ECE Department, College Park, USA