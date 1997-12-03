Computational Electromagnetism refers to the modern concept of computer-aided analysis, and design, of virtually all electric devices such as motors, machines, transformers, etc., as well as of the equipment inthe currently booming field of telecommunications, such as antennas, radars, etc.

The present book is uniquely written to enable the reader-- be it a student, a scientist, or a practitioner-- to successfully perform important simulation techniques and to design efficient computer software for electromagnetic device analysis. Numerous illustrations, solved exercises, original ideas, and an extensive and up-to-date bibliography make it a valuable reference for both experts and beginners in the field. A researcher and practitioner will find in it information rarely available in other sources, such as on symmetry, bilateral error bounds by complimentarity, edge and face elements, treatment of infinite domains, etc.

At the same time, the book is a useful teaching tool for courses in computational techniques in certain fields of physics and electrical engineering. As a self-contained text, it presents an extensive coverage of the most important concepts from Maxwells equations to computer-solvable algebraic systems-- for both static, quasi-static, and harmonic high-frequency problems.