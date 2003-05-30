Computational Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512482, 9780444537362

Computational Chemistry, Volume 10

1st Edition

Authors: Claude Le Bris
eBook ISBN: 9780444537362
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512482
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th May 2003
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
149.00
126.65
219.04
186.18
215.00
182.75
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aiming to provide the reader with a general overview of the mathematical and numerical techniques used for the simulation of matter at the microscopic scale, this book lays the emphasis on the numerics, but modelling aspects are also addressed. The contributors come from different scientific communities: physics, theoretical chemistry, mathematical analysis, stochastic analysis, numerical analysis, and the text should be suitable for graduate students in mathematics, sciences and engineering and technology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444537362
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444512482

Reviews

"...A clear and detailed overview of the concepts, methods and problems encountered using numerical path following." -- Newsletter on Computational and Applied Mathematics, 1998
"...this is an immensely thorough text, densely filled..." --Ultramiscroscopy, Vol. 80, 2000
"...the volume would be a delight to the mathematically-oriented readers..." --Karmeshu and S Balasundaram, Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research, Vol. 59, 2000

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Claude Le Bris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

1

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.