Computational Approaches for Studying Enzyme Mechanism Part A, Volume 577

Computational Approaches for Studying Enzyme Mechanism Part A, is the first of two volumes in the Methods in Enzymology series, focusses on computational approaches for studying enzyme mechanism.

The serial achieves the critically acclaimed gold standard of laboratory practices and remains one of the most highly respected publications in the molecular biosciences.

Each volume is eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 550 volumes, the series remains a prominent and essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences and biotechnology, including biochemistry, chemical biology, microbiology, synthetic biology, cancer research, and genetics to name a few.