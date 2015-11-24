Computational and Statistical Methods for Analysing Big Data with Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128037324, 9780081006511

Computational and Statistical Methods for Analysing Big Data with Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Shen Liu James Mcgree Zongyuan Ge Yang Xie
eBook ISBN: 9780081006511
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128037324
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Page Count: 206
Description

Due to the scale and complexity of data sets currently being collected in areas such as health, transportation, environmental science, engineering, information technology, business and finance, modern quantitative analysts are seeking improved and appropriate computational and statistical methods to explore, model and draw inferences from big data. This book aims to introduce suitable approaches for such endeavours, providing applications and case studies for the purpose of demonstration.

Computational and Statistical Methods for Analysing Big Data with Applications starts with an overview of the era of big data. It then goes onto explain the computational and statistical methods which have been commonly applied in the big data revolution. For each of these methods, an example is provided as a guide to its application. Five case studies are presented next, focusing on computer vision with massive training data, spatial data analysis, advanced experimental design methods for big data, big data in clinical medicine, and analysing data collected from mobile devices, respectively. The book concludes with some final thoughts and suggested areas for future research in big data.

Key Features

  • Advanced computational and statistical methodologies for analysing big data are developed
  • Experimental design methodologies are described and implemented to make the analysis of big data more computationally tractable
  • Case studies are discussed to demonstrate the implementation of the developed methods
  • Five high-impact areas of application are studied: computer vision, geosciences, commerce, healthcare and transportation
  • Computing code/programs are provided where appropriate

Readership

Statisticians, mathematicians, computational scientists

Table of Contents

  • 1. Introduction
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 What is big data?
    • 1.2 What is this book about?
    • 1.3 Who is the intended readership?
    • References
  • 2. Classification methods
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Fundamentals of classification
    • 2.2 Popular classifiers for analysing big data
    • 2.3 Summary
    • References
  • 3. Finding groups in data
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Principal component analysis
    • 3.2 Factor analysis
    • 3.3 Cluster analysis
    • 3.4 Fuzzy clustering
    • Appendix
    • References
  • 4. Computer vision in big data applications
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Big datasets for computer vision
    • 4.2 Machine learning in computer vision
    • 4.3 State-of-the-art methodology: deep learning
    • 4.4 Convolutional neural networks
    • 4.5 A tutorial: training a CNN by ImageNet
    • 4.6 Big data challenge: ILSVRC
    • 4.7 Concluding remarks: a comparison between human brains and computers
    • Acknowledgements
    • References
  • 5. A computational method for analysing large spatial datasets
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Introduction to spatial statistics
    • 5.2 The HOS method
    • 5.3 MATLAB functions for the implementation of the HOS method
    • 5.4 A case study
    • References
  • 6. Big data and design of experiments
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Introduction
    • 6.2 Overview of experimental design
    • 6.3 Mortgage Default Example
    • 6.4 U.S.A domestic Flight Performance – Airline Example
    • 6.5 Conclusion
    • References
  • 7. Big data in healthcare applications
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Big data in healthcare-related fields
    • 7.2 Predicting days in hospital (DIH) using health insurance claims: a case study
    • Acknowledgement
    • References
  • 8. Big data from mobile devices
    • Abstract
    • 8.1 Data from wearable devices for health monitoring
    • 8.2 Mobile devices in transportation
    • Acknowledgement
    • References
  • Conclusion

About the Author

Shen Liu

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology, Australia

James Mcgree

Affiliations and Expertise

Queensland University of Technology, Australia

Zongyuan Ge

Queensland University of Technology, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Queensland University of Technology, Australia

Yang Xie

