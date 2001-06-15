Computable Calculus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120417520, 9780080502472

Computable Calculus

1st Edition

Authors: Oliver Aberth
eBook ISBN: 9780080502472
Paperback ISBN: 9780120417520
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th June 2001
Page Count: 192
Description

Computable Calculus treats the fundamental topic of calculus in a novel way that is more in tune with today's computer age. Comprising 11 chapters and an accompanying CD-ROM, the book presents mathematical analysis that has been created to deal with constructively defined concepts. The book's "show your work" approach makes it easier to understand the pitfalls of various computations and, more importantly, how to avoid these pitfalls.

The accompanying CD-ROM has self-contained programs that interact with the text, providing for easy grasp of the new concepts and enabling readers to write their own demonstration programs.

Key Features

Contains software on CD ROM:

  • The accompanying software demonstrates, through simulation and exercises, how each concept of calculus can be associated with a program for the 'ideal computer'
  • Using this software readers will be able to write their own demonstration programs

Readership

Applied mathematicians, numerical analysts, and computationally oriented scientists. Appropriate for upper-level undergraduate and graduate students and researchers

Table of Contents

The Real Numbers
Solvable Problems and Nonsolvable Problems
Sequences and Functions
The Ideal Computer
Limits
Uniformly Continuous Functions
The Derivative
The Riemann Integral
Functions of Two Variables
The Differential Equation y'=f(x,y)
Ideal Computer Simulation
References
About the CD

About the Author

Oliver Aberth

Oliver Aberth received his B.S. from City College of New York, his M.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the author of Computable Analysis (McGraw-Hill, 1980) and Precise Numerical Methods Using C++ (Academic Press, 1998). He was professor of mathematics at Texas A & M University from 1970 to 1999. He is currently professor emeritus at Texas A & M University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A & M University, College Station, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

