Comptes Rendus 28th Conference

Table of Contents



Official Delegates of National Adhering Organizations and Associated

Organizations at 28th Conference (Council Meeting)

Agenda for 28th Council Meeting

Report of President on State of the Union

Biennial Report of Treasurer for 1973-4

Income of IUPAC from National Adhering Organizations and Company Associates in 1974

Auditors' Report on Accounts

Report of Finance Committee

Report of Physical Chemistry Division

Report of Inorganic Chemistry Division

Report of Organic Chemistry Division

Report of Macromolecular Division

Report of Analytical Chemistry Division

Report of Applied Chemistry Division

Report of Clinical Chemistry Section

Report of Committee on Teaching of Chemistry

Report of Committee on Publications

Minutes of 28th Council Meeting

Committee on Publications

Coordinating Committee for Analytical Methods for CEE and IARC

Finance Committee

Interdivisional Committee on Machine Documentation in the Chemical Field

Committee on Teaching of Chemistry

Interdivisional Committee on Nomenclature and Symbols

Section on Clinical Chemistry

Commission on Automation

Commission on Quantities and Units

Commission on Teaching

Commission on Toxicology

Physical Chemistry Division Committee

Commission on Physicochemical Symbols, Terminology, and Units

Commission on Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry

Sub-Commission on Thermodynamic Tables

Commission on Electrochemistry

Commission on Physicochemical Measurements and Standards

Sub-Commission on Calibration and Test Materials

Commission on Molecular Structure and Spectroscopy

Commission on Colloid and Surface Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry Division Committee

Commission on Atomic Weights

Commission on High Temperatures and Refractory Materials

Organic Chemistry Division Committee

Commission on Organic Photochemistry

Section on Medicinal Chemistry

Macromolecular Division Committee

Commission on Macromolecular Nomenclature

Analytical Chemistry Division Committee

Commission on Analytical Reactions and Reagents

Commission on Microchemical Techniques and Trace Analysis

Commission on Analytical Nomenclature

Commission on Spectrochemical and Other Optical Procedures for Analysis

Commission on Electroanalytical Chemistry

Commission on Equilibrium Data

Subcommission on Solubility Data

Commission on Analytical Radiochemistry and Nuclear Materials

Applied Chemistry Division Committee

Joint Meeting of Applied Chemistry Division Committee and Chairmen and Secretaries of Sections and Commissions

Joint Meeting of Division Committees of Analytical Chemistry Division and Applied Chemistry Division

Section on Food

Joint Meeting of Sections on Food and on Oils and Fats

Commission on Food Additives

Commission on Food Contaminants

Section on Fermentation

Section on Oils and Fats

Section on Pesticides

Commission on Terminal Pesticide Residues

Commission on Pesticide Residue Analysis

Section on Water Quality

Joint Meeting of Sections on Water Quality and Fermentation Industries

Open Meeting of Applied Chemistry Division

List of Abbreviations