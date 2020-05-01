Compressive Sensing in Health Care

Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare is a series which covers new systems based on ubiquitous sensing for healthcare (USH). The volumes in this book series cover a wide range of interdisciplinary areas, and focus on U-healthcare systems in real-world healthcare applications. This book series demonstrates that this new domain is an outstanding and significant domain that has a brilliant future in applied healthcare research. The volumes in this series are ideal reference texts for engineers and researchers who are working on U-healthcare and mhealth systems. The volumes in this book series cover a wide range of interdisciplinary areas including wireless sensors networks, wireless body area networks, Big data, Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, monitoring, real time data collection, data management, systems design/analysis, web services and practical applications related to U-healthcare systems, implantable/wearable sensors in body sensor networks, information technology, diagnostic services, encryption, and implementation of wireless telemetry system for multisensory data fusion and decision-support.

Compressive Sensing in Healthcare gives a review of compressive sensing techniques in a practical way and presents deterministic compressive sensing techniques that can be used in the field. The focus of the book is on healthcare applications for this technology. It is intended for both the creators of this technology and the end users of these products. The content includes use of EEG and ECG, plus hardware and software requirements for building projects. Body area networks and body sensor networks are explored within this book. Throughout this next discusses new technological trends and design challenges for researchers.