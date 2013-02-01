Compressibility, Turbulence and High Speed Flow
2nd Edition
Description
Compressibility, Turbulence and High Speed Flow introduces the reader to the field of compressible turbulence and compressible turbulent flows across a broad speed range, through a unique complimentary treatment of both the theoretical foundations and the measurement and analysis tools currently used.
The book provides the reader with the necessary background and current trends in the theoretical and experimental aspects of compressible turbulent flows and compressible turbulence. Detailed derivations of the pertinent equations describing the motion of such turbulent flows is provided and an extensive discussion of the various approaches used in predicting both free shear and wall bounded flows is presented. Experimental measurement techniques common to the compressible flow regime are introduced with particular emphasis on the unique challenges presented by high speed flows. Both experimental and numerical simulation work is supplied throughout to provide the reader with an overall perspective of current trends.
Key Features
- An introduction to current techniques in compressible turbulent flow analysis
- An approach that enables engineers to identify and solve complex compressible flow challenges
- Prediction methodologies, including the Reynolds-averaged Navier Stokes (RANS) method, scale filtered methods and direct numerical simulation (DNS)
- Current strategies focusing on compressible flow control
Readership
Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Aerospace and Automotive Engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Kinematics, Thermodynamics and Fluid Transport Properties
- 1.1 Kinematic Preliminaries
- 1.2 Equilibrium Thermodynamics
- 1.3 Compressible Subsonic and Supersonic Flows
- 1.4 Turbulent Flows and Compressible Turbulence
- Further Reading
Chapter 2. Compressible Flow Dynamics
- 2.1 Mass Conservation
- 2.2 Momentum Conservation
- 2.3 Energy Conservation
- 2.4 Solenoidal Velocity Fields and Density Changes
- 2.5 Two-Dimensional Flow and a Reynolds Analogy
- Further Reading
Chapter 3. Compressible Turbulent Flow
- 3.1 Averaged and Filtered Variables
- 3.2 Density-Weighted Variables
- 3.3 Transport Equations for the Mean/Resolved Field
- 3.4 Fluctuation Transport Equations
- 3.5 Momentum and Thermal Flux Relationships
- Further Reading
Chapter 4. Experimental Measurement and Analysis Strategies
- 4.1 Experimental Constraints for Supersonic Flows
- 4.2 Measurement Methods
- 4.3 Analysis Using Modal Representations
- 4.4 Reynolds- and Favre-Averaged Correlations
- Further Reading
Chapter 5. Prediction Strategies and Closure Models
- 5.1 Direct Numerical Simulations
- 5.2 Large Eddy Simulations and Hybrid Methods
- 5.3 Reynolds-Averaged Navier–Stokes Formulation
- Further Reading
Chapter 6. Compressible Shear Layers
- 6.1 Jets
- 6.2 Mixing-Layers
- 6.3 Wakes
- 6.4 Boundary Layers
- Further Reading
Chapter 7. Shock and Turbulence Interactions
- 7.1 Homogeneous Turbulence Interactions
- 7.2 Inhomogeneous Turbulence Interactions
- Further Reading
Chapter 8. Elements of Compressible Flow Control
- 8.1 Characteristic Features
- 8.2 Actuators
- 8.3 Shear Flow Control
- Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 1st February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970275
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973184
About the Author
Thomas Gatski
Dr. Gatski has been involved in turbulent flow research for over 25 years, primarily in the development and application of turbulent models to aerodynamic flows. He has edited books and published extensively in the field, and now serves as an Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Prime, CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ISAE-ENSMA, France
Jean-Paul Bonnet
Dr. Bonnet has worked on experimental research in compressible turbulence in supersonic flows since the early 1980s. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow and the ERCOFTAC Special Interest Group on turbulence in compressible flows.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Prime, CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ISAE-ENSMA, France