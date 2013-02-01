Compressibility, Turbulence and High Speed Flow - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123970275, 9780123973184

Compressibility, Turbulence and High Speed Flow

2nd Edition

Authors: Thomas Gatski Jean-Paul Bonnet
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123970275
eBook ISBN: 9780123973184
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2013
Page Count: 342
Description

Compressibility, Turbulence and High Speed Flow introduces the reader to the field of compressible turbulence and compressible turbulent flows across a broad speed range, through a unique complimentary treatment of both the theoretical foundations and the measurement and analysis tools currently used.

The book provides the reader with the necessary background and current trends in the theoretical and experimental aspects of compressible turbulent flows and compressible turbulence. Detailed derivations of the pertinent equations describing the motion of such turbulent flows is provided and an extensive discussion of the various approaches used in predicting both free shear and wall bounded flows is presented. Experimental measurement techniques common to the compressible flow regime are introduced with particular emphasis on the unique challenges presented by high speed flows. Both experimental and numerical simulation work is supplied throughout to provide the reader with an overall perspective of current trends.

Key Features

  • An introduction to current techniques in compressible turbulent flow analysis
  • An approach that enables engineers to identify and solve complex compressible flow challenges
  • Prediction methodologies, including the Reynolds-averaged Navier Stokes (RANS) method, scale filtered methods and direct numerical simulation (DNS)
  • Current strategies focusing on compressible flow control

Readership

Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Aerospace and Automotive Engineers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Kinematics, Thermodynamics and Fluid Transport Properties

  • 1.1 Kinematic Preliminaries
  • 1.2 Equilibrium Thermodynamics
  • 1.3 Compressible Subsonic and Supersonic Flows
  • 1.4 Turbulent Flows and Compressible Turbulence
  • Further Reading

Chapter 2. Compressible Flow Dynamics

  • 2.1 Mass Conservation
  • 2.2 Momentum Conservation
  • 2.3 Energy Conservation
  • 2.4 Solenoidal Velocity Fields and Density Changes
  • 2.5 Two-Dimensional Flow and a Reynolds Analogy
  • Further Reading

Chapter 3. Compressible Turbulent Flow

  • 3.1 Averaged and Filtered Variables
  • 3.2 Density-Weighted Variables
  • 3.3 Transport Equations for the Mean/Resolved Field
  • 3.4 Fluctuation Transport Equations
  • 3.5 Momentum and Thermal Flux Relationships
  • Further Reading

Chapter 4. Experimental Measurement and Analysis Strategies

  • 4.1 Experimental Constraints for Supersonic Flows
  • 4.2 Measurement Methods
  • 4.3 Analysis Using Modal Representations
  • 4.4 Reynolds- and Favre-Averaged Correlations
  • Further Reading

Chapter 5. Prediction Strategies and Closure Models

  • 5.1 Direct Numerical Simulations
  • 5.2 Large Eddy Simulations and Hybrid Methods
  • 5.3 Reynolds-Averaged Navier–Stokes Formulation
  • Further Reading

Chapter 6. Compressible Shear Layers

  • 6.1 Jets
  • 6.2 Mixing-Layers
  • 6.3 Wakes
  • 6.4 Boundary Layers
  • Further Reading

Chapter 7. Shock and Turbulence Interactions

  • 7.1 Homogeneous Turbulence Interactions
  • 7.2 Inhomogeneous Turbulence Interactions
  • Further Reading

Chapter 8. Elements of Compressible Flow Control

  • 8.1 Characteristic Features
  • 8.2 Actuators
  • 8.3 Shear Flow Control
  • Further Reading

About the Author

Thomas Gatski

Dr. Gatski has been involved in turbulent flow research for over 25 years, primarily in the development and application of turbulent models to aerodynamic flows. He has edited books and published extensively in the field, and now serves as an Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Prime, CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ISAE-ENSMA, France

Jean-Paul Bonnet

Dr. Bonnet has worked on experimental research in compressible turbulence in supersonic flows since the early 1980s. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow and the ERCOFTAC Special Interest Group on turbulence in compressible flows.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Prime, CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ISAE-ENSMA, France

