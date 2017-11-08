Comprehensive Remote Sensing
1st Edition
Description
Comprehensive Remote Sensing covers all aspects of the topic, with each volume edited by well-known scientists and contributed to by frontier researchers. It is a comprehensive resource that will benefit both students and researchers who want to further their understanding in this discipline. The field of remote sensing has quadrupled in size in the past two decades, and increasingly draws in individuals working in a diverse set of disciplines ranging from geographers, oceanographers, and meteorologists, to physicists and computer scientists.
Researchers from a variety of backgrounds are now accessing remote sensing data, creating an urgent need for a one-stop reference work that can comprehensively document the development of remote sensing, from the basic principles, modeling and practical algorithms, to various applications.
Key Features
- Fully comprehensive coverage of this rapidly growing discipline, giving readers a detailed overview of all aspects of Remote Sensing principles and applications
- Contains ‘Layered content’, with each article beginning with the basics and then moving on to more complex concepts
- Ideal for advanced undergraduates and academic researchers
- Includes case studies that illustrate the practical application of remote sensing principles, further enhancing understanding
Readership
Doctoral researchers and advanced undergraduates in the fields of geography, environmental science, physics and information technology. Each chapter provides both introductory concepts and also extensive review of the latest development in the field
Table of Contents
Remote Sensing Missions and Sensors
Remote Sensing Data Processing and Analysis Methodology
Remote Sensing of Terrestrial Ecosystem
Remote Sensing of Hydrological Cycle
Remote Sensing of Earth Energy Budget
Mapping Land Surface Types and Changes
Atmospheric Remote Sensing
Ocean Remote Sensing
Remote Sensing Applications for Societal Benefits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 8th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032213
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128032206
About the Editor-in-Chief
Shunlin Liang
Dr. Liang received the Ph.D. degree in remote sensing and GIS from Boston University, Boston, MA. He was a Postdoctoral Research Associate with Boston University from 1992 to 1993 and a Validation Scientist with the NOAA/NASA Pathfinder AVHRR Land Project from 1993 to 1994. He is currently a Professor. His main research interests focus on estimation of land surface variables from satellite observations, studies on surface energy balance, and assessing the climatic, ecological and hydrological impacts of afforestation in China. He published about 200 peer-reviewed journal papers. He authored the book "Quantitative Remote Sensing of Land Surfaces", co-athored the book "Global LAnd Surface Satellite (GLASS) Products: Algorithms, Validation and Analysis", and edited the book "Advances in Land Remote Sensing: System, Modeling, Inversion and Application", and co-edited the books "Advanced Remote Sensing: Terrestrial Information Extraction and Applications" and "Land surface observation, modeling and data asssimilation". Dr. Liang was a co-chairman of the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing Commission VII/I Working Group on Fundamental Physics and Modeling, and an Associate Editor of the IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing (2001-2013), and also a guest editor of several remote sensing journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geographical Sciences, University of Maryland, USA