Comprehensive Remote Sensing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128032206, 9780128032213

Comprehensive Remote Sensing

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Shunlin Liang
eBook ISBN: 9780128032213
Book ISBN: 9780128032206
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2017
Page Count: 3134
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
4192.68
3750.00
3430.00
2950.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
3750.00
3430.00
2950.00
5249.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comprehensive Remote Sensing covers all aspects of the topic, with each volume edited by well-known scientists and contributed to by frontier researchers. It is a comprehensive resource that will benefit both students and researchers who want to further their understanding in this discipline. The field of remote sensing has quadrupled in size in the past two decades, and increasingly draws in individuals working in a diverse set of disciplines ranging from geographers, oceanographers, and meteorologists, to physicists and computer scientists.

Researchers from a variety of backgrounds are now accessing remote sensing data, creating an urgent need for a one-stop reference work that can comprehensively document the development of remote sensing, from the basic principles, modeling and practical algorithms, to various applications.

Key Features

  • Fully comprehensive coverage of this rapidly growing discipline, giving readers a detailed overview of all aspects of Remote Sensing principles and applications
  • Contains ‘Layered content’, with each article beginning with the basics and then moving on to more complex concepts
  • Ideal for advanced undergraduates and academic researchers
  • Includes case studies that illustrate the practical application of remote sensing principles, further enhancing understanding

Readership

Doctoral researchers and advanced undergraduates in the fields of geography, environmental science, physics and information technology. Each chapter provides both introductory concepts and also extensive review of the latest development in the field

Table of Contents

Remote Sensing Missions and Sensors
Remote Sensing Data Processing and Analysis Methodology
Remote Sensing of Terrestrial Ecosystem
Remote Sensing of Hydrological Cycle
Remote Sensing of Earth Energy Budget
Mapping Land Surface Types and Changes
Atmospheric Remote Sensing
Ocean Remote Sensing
Remote Sensing Applications for Societal Benefits

Details

No. of pages:
3134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128032213
Book ISBN:
9780128032206

About the Editor-in-Chief

Shunlin Liang

Dr. Liang received the Ph.D. degree in remote sensing and GIS from Boston University, Boston, MA. He was a Postdoctoral Research Associate with Boston University from 1992 to 1993 and a Validation Scientist with the NOAA/NASA Pathfinder AVHRR Land Project from 1993 to 1994. He is currently a Professor. His main research interests focus on estimation of land surface variables from satellite observations, studies on surface energy balance, and assessing the climatic, ecological and hydrological impacts of afforestation in China. He published about 200 peer-reviewed journal papers. He authored the book "Quantitative Remote Sensing of Land Surfaces", co-athored the book "Global LAnd Surface Satellite (GLASS) Products: Algorithms, Validation and Analysis", and edited the book "Advances in Land Remote Sensing: System, Modeling, Inversion and Application", and co-edited the books "Advanced Remote Sensing: Terrestrial Information Extraction and Applications" and "Land surface observation, modeling and data asssimilation". Dr. Liang was a co-chairman of the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing Commission VII/I Working Group on Fundamental Physics and Modeling, and an Associate Editor of the IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing (2001-2013), and also a guest editor of several remote sensing journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geographical Sciences, University of Maryland, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.