Comprehensive Pediatric Nephrology
1st Edition
Text with CD-ROM
Description
This new clinical resource brings you a state-of-the-art comprehensive review on every clinical condition encountered in pediatric nephrology in one concise, clinically focused text. International experts provide you with the latest on epidemiology, diagnosis, investigations, management, and prognosis for a full range of pediatric kidney disorders. A full-color, highly visual, meticulously crafted format, makes this material remarkably easy for you to access and apply. Comprehensive Pediatric Nephrology also serves as an ideal resource for board review study for the ABP subspecialty boards in pediatric nephrology.
Key Features
- Just the right amount of "need-to-know" basic science coupled with practical clinical guidance for every disorder helps you make efficient, informed decisions.
- The book provides a much needed update on the genetic origins of pediatric kidney disorders.
- Chapters about glomerulonephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and tubular disorders provide an orientation in the pathophysiology, differential diagnosis, and treatment of these heterogeneous disease entities.
- Disease specific chapters include diagnostic work-up, laboratory evaluation, and management of disorders and complications, making this necessary information readily accessible.
- The prevention and management of pediatric chronic renal failure and its complications are comprehensively covered in many detailed chapters.
- Four chapters devoted to childhood hypertension offer you insights into an increasingly prevalent condition among pediatric patients so you can treat them more effectively.
- A chapter on the role of the interventional radiologist in pediatric nephrology keeps you apprised of the latest advances in a key area in the field.
- The function of complementary and alternative medicine in patients with renal disease is reviewed for the first time in a standard pediatric nephrology textbook.
- A consistent organization throughout and a full-color layout lets you find diagnostic guidance quickly.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 16th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070966
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323048835
About the Author
Denis Geary
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Nephrology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario Canada
Franz Schaefer
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Pediatric Nephrology, University Children's Hospital, Im Neuenheimer Feld, Heidelberg, Germany