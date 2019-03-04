Comprehensive Overview of Modern Surgical Approaches to Intrinsic Brain Tumors
1st Edition
Description
Comprehensive Overview of Modern Surgical Approaches to Intrinsic Brain Tumors addresses limitations in the scientific literature by focusing primarily on surgical approaches to various intrinsic neoplasms using diagrams and step-by-step instructions. It provides the advantages and disadvantages of these approaches, controversies, and technical considerations and discusses topics such as anatomy, pathology and animal models, imaging, open brain tumor approaches and minimally invasive approaches. Additionally, it discusses controversial treatments and the pros and cons of each. This book is a valuable source for medical students, neurosurgeons and any healthcare provider who has an interest in brain tumors and techniques to treat them.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of different approaches, explaining them step-by- step
- Includes diagrams that show surgical approaches
- Presents the advantages and disadvantages of each approach to aid in decision-making
Readership
Medical doctors; fellows, residents, and medical students; neurosurgeons
Table of Contents
Preface
Kaisorn Chaichana and Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa
Introduction
Kaisorn Chaichana and Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa
I. Anatomy
1. Gryi anatomy
Vicent Quilis-Quesada
2. White matter tracts in the supratentorial space
Kaisorn Chaichana
3. Vascular anatomy
Tasneem Fatema Hasan, Oluwaseun Akinduro, Neil Haranhalli and Rabih Tawk
4. Brainstem Anatomy
Maximiliano Nunez
5. Ventricular anatomy
Evandro de Oliveira
II. Pathology and Animal Models
6. Primary brain tumors – Gliomas
Stephen Yip and Derek Wong
7. Primary brain tumors – intraventricular lesions
George I. Jallo
8. Metastatic brain tumors
William Clifton and Reimer none Ronald
9. Animal models of brain tumor surgery
Hugo Guerrero-Cazares
10. Tumor genetics and their outcomes on surgery and survival
Jeff Ehresman and Chetan Bettegowda
III. Imaging
11. Preoperative imaging (MRI, functional MRI, CT)
Jay Pillai
12. Intraoperative imaging (navigation, ultrasound, 5-ALA)
Bernard R. Bendok and Matt Welz
13. Postoperative imaging (MRI)
Vivek Gupta and William Clifton
IV. Controversies
14. Extent of resection for High and Low Grade Gliomas
Chikezie Ikechukwu Eseonu
15. Awake vs. Non-Awake Surgery for High and Low Grade Gliomas
Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa
16. Surgery vs. Radiation Surgery for Metastatic Brain Tumors
Michael Lim and Russell Maxwell
17. En bloc vs. Piecemeal resection of Metastatic Brain Tumors
Raymond Sawaya and David M. Wildrick
V. Open Brain Tumor Approaches
18. Awake craniotomies for Motor Cortex Lesions
Mitchel S. Berger and Shawn Hervey-Jumper
19. Awake craniotomies for Language Cortex Lesions
Hugues Duffau
20. Intraoperative MRI for High and Low Grade Tumors
Tomas Garzon-Muvdi
21. Trans-Sylvian approaches
Frederick F. Lang
22. Trans-sulcal approaches
Kaisorn Chaichana
23. Approaches to deep seated lesions
Sanjeet Grewal and Robert Wharen
24. Approaches to third ventricular lesions
Pablo Augusto-Rubino, Román Pablo Arévalo and Maximiliano Nunez
VI. Keyhole/Minimally Invasive Approaches
25. Keyhole Approaches for deep seated lesions
Charles Teo and Reid Hoshide
26. Tubular Retractors for deep seated lesions
Kaisorn Chaichana
27. Tubular retractors for intraventricular tuomors
Gustavo Pradilla and Krish Vigneswaran
28. Endoscopic guided resection of intrinsic brain tumors
Daniel Monte Serrat Prevedello
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117842
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117835
About the Editor
Kaisorn Chaichana
Kaisorn L. Chaichana has completed a fellowship in skull base surgery and Neuro-Oncology. He has published over 100 papers and 20 book chapters in areas relating to neuro-oncology, namely gliomas and metastatic brain tumors. He has clinical expertise in neuro-oncological surgery, including minimally invasive surgery for treatment of intrinsic neoplasms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, Oncology, and Otolaryngology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa
Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa has edited several books including Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Controversies in Neuro-Oncology: Best Evidence Medicine for Brain Tumor Surgery, and Video Atlas of Neurosurgery: Contemporary Tumor and Skull Base Surgery, and Neural Stem Cells (An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics). He has clinical expertise in Neuro-Oncology, tumor surgery, and is a world authority on these aspects of Neuro-Oncology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chair of Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL, USA