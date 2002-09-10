Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 8 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423159, 9780080912707

Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 8

1st Edition

Cobalt, Rhodium and Iridium

Editors: J.D. Atwood
eBook ISBN: 9780080912707
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080423159
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th September 2002
Description

This volume covers the advances of organometallic chemistry of cobalt, rhodium and iridium from 1982 to 1993 with over 3,000 references not previously included in COMC. It incorporates recent developments including carbon-hydrogen activation systems and C60 and C70 complexes that have been discovered since the original publication of COMC.

Table of Contents

Cobalt (R. Sweaney). Rhodium (P. Sharp). Iridium (J. Atwood). Cluster Complexes of Cobalt, Rhodium and Indium (C. Barnes).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080912707
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080423159

About the Editor

J.D. Atwood

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York, USA

