Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 8
1st Edition
Cobalt, Rhodium and Iridium
Editors: J.D. Atwood
eBook ISBN: 9780080912707
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080423159
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th September 2002
Description
This volume covers the advances of organometallic chemistry of cobalt, rhodium and iridium from 1982 to 1993 with over 3,000 references not previously included in COMC. It incorporates recent developments including carbon-hydrogen activation systems and C60 and C70 complexes that have been discovered since the original publication of COMC.
Table of Contents
Cobalt (R. Sweaney). Rhodium (P. Sharp). Iridium (J. Atwood). Cluster Complexes of Cobalt, Rhodium and Indium (C. Barnes).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 10th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912707
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080423159
About the Editor
J.D. Atwood
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.