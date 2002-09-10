Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 6
1st Edition
Manganese Group
Description
This volume provides an update on the chemistry of manganese, technetium and rhenium covered in Volume 4 of COMC. The literature surveyed is from 1982 to 1993. The explosive growth in organorhenium chemistry, the use of manganese hydrocarbon complexes in organic synthesis, and the development of the chemistry of high oxidation manganese and rhenium compounds are highlighted. The growth of organotechnetium chemistry which was virtually unknown at the time of COMC is covered in depth.
Table of Contents
Manganese Carbonyls and Manganese Carbonyl Halides (P.M. Treichel). Manganese Alkyls and Hydrides (T. Flood). Manganese Complexes Containing Nonmetallic Elements (P.M. Treichel). Manganese Hydrocarbon Complexes Excluding Cyclopentadienyl (K. McDaniel). Cyclopentadienyl Manganese Complexes (P.M. Treichel). Manganese Nitrosyl and Isonitrile Complexes (T. Flood). High Valent Organomanganese Compounds (G.S. Girolami, R.J. Morris). Technetium (A.P. Sattelberger, J.C. Bryan). Rhenium (J.M. O'Connor). High Valent Organorhenium Compounds (D.M. Hoffman).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 10th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912691
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080423135
About the Editor
C.P. Casey
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, USA