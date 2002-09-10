Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423135, 9780080912691

Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 6

1st Edition

Manganese Group

Editors: C.P. Casey
eBook ISBN: 9780080912691
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080423135
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th September 2002
Description

This volume provides an update on the chemistry of manganese, technetium and rhenium covered in Volume 4 of COMC. The literature surveyed is from 1982 to 1993. The explosive growth in organorhenium chemistry, the use of manganese hydrocarbon complexes in organic synthesis, and the development of the chemistry of high oxidation manganese and rhenium compounds are highlighted. The growth of organotechnetium chemistry which was virtually unknown at the time of COMC is covered in depth.

Table of Contents

Manganese Carbonyls and Manganese Carbonyl Halides (P.M. Treichel). Manganese Alkyls and Hydrides (T. Flood). Manganese Complexes Containing Nonmetallic Elements (P.M. Treichel). Manganese Hydrocarbon Complexes Excluding Cyclopentadienyl (K. McDaniel). Cyclopentadienyl Manganese Complexes (P.M. Treichel). Manganese Nitrosyl and Isonitrile Complexes (T. Flood). High Valent Organomanganese Compounds (G.S. Girolami, R.J. Morris). Technetium (A.P. Sattelberger, J.C. Bryan). Rhenium (J.M. O'Connor). High Valent Organorhenium Compounds (D.M. Hoffman).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080912691
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080423135

About the Editor

C.P. Casey

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin, USA

