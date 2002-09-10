Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 5
1st Edition
Vanadium and Chromium Groups
Description
In addition to providing an updated survey of organometallic compounds of the group 5 elements, these chapters highlight developments in their utilization, most of which have taken place since COMC. Some of the important topics featured include the antitumor activity of vanadocene derivatives; uses in organic synthesis; and a wide variety of catalytic applications, such as the role of group 5 alkylidene complexes in alkene metathesis and ring-opening metathesis polymerization.
Table of Contents
Vanadium (S. Gambarotta). Niobium and Tantalum (D.E. Wigley). Hexacarbonyls and Carbonyl Complexes of Carbon &sgr;-bonded Ligands of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten (M.J. Winter). Carbonyl Complexes of Noncarbon &sgr;-bonded Ligands of Chronium, Molybdenum and Tungsten (S. Woodward). Organometallic Complexes of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten without Carbonyl Ligands (S. Woodward, M.J. Winter). &pgr;-complexes of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten, Excluding those of Cyclopentadienyls and Arenes (M.T. Whiteley). Cyclopentadienyl Complexes of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten (M.J. Morris). Arene and Heteroarene Complexes of Chromium Molybdenum, and Tungsten (M.J. Morris).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 10th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912684
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080423128
About the Editor
J.A. Labinger
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, USA
M.J. Winter
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK