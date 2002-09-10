Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423128, 9780080912684

Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 5

1st Edition

Vanadium and Chromium Groups

Editors: J.A. Labinger M.J. Winter
eBook ISBN: 9780080912684
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080423128
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th September 2002
Description

In addition to providing an updated survey of organometallic compounds of the group 5 elements, these chapters highlight developments in their utilization, most of which have taken place since COMC. Some of the important topics featured include the antitumor activity of vanadocene derivatives; uses in organic synthesis; and a wide variety of catalytic applications, such as the role of group 5 alkylidene complexes in alkene metathesis and ring-opening metathesis polymerization.

Table of Contents

Vanadium (S. Gambarotta). Niobium and Tantalum (D.E. Wigley). Hexacarbonyls and Carbonyl Complexes of Carbon &sgr;-bonded Ligands of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten (M.J. Winter). Carbonyl Complexes of Noncarbon &sgr;-bonded Ligands of Chronium, Molybdenum and Tungsten (S. Woodward). Organometallic Complexes of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten without Carbonyl Ligands (S. Woodward, M.J. Winter). &pgr;-complexes of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten, Excluding those of Cyclopentadienyls and Arenes (M.T. Whiteley). Cyclopentadienyl Complexes of Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten (M.J. Morris). Arene and Heteroarene Complexes of Chromium Molybdenum, and Tungsten (M.J. Morris).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080912684
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080423128

About the Editor

J.A. Labinger

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, USA

M.J. Winter

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sheffield, UK

