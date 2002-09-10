Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 4
1st Edition
Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanides and Actinides, and Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium
Table of Contents
Scandium, Yttrium and the 4f and 5f Elements, Excluding their Zero Oxidation State Complexes (F.T. Edelmann). Zero Oxidation State Complexes of the Group 3 and 4 Metals and the 4f and 5f Elements (F.G.N. Cloke). Titanium Complexes (M. Bochmann). Cationic Organozirconium and Organohafnium Chemistry (R.F. Jordan). Bis(Cyclopentadienyl) Metal Compounds with Si, Ge, Sn, O, S, Se, N, P, As, Sb or Transition Metal Centered Ligands (E. Hey-Hawkins). Mono-, Tri-, and Tetracyclo-pentadienyls of Zr/Hf in the +4 Oxidation State (S. Gambarotta). Metallocene(II) Complexes of Zirconium and Hafnium (B. Binger, S. Podubrin). Organozirconium(III) and Hafnium(III) Precursors (E. Ryan).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 10th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912677
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080423111
About the Editor
M.F. Lappert
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sussex, UK