Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423111, 9780080912677

Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 4

1st Edition

Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanides and Actinides, and Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium

Editors: M.F. Lappert
eBook ISBN: 9780080912677
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080423111
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th September 2002
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
44300.00
330.00
540.00
628.18
410.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Scandium, Yttrium and the 4f and 5f Elements, Excluding their Zero Oxidation State Complexes (F.T. Edelmann). Zero Oxidation State Complexes of the Group 3 and 4 Metals and the 4f and 5f Elements (F.G.N. Cloke). Titanium Complexes (M. Bochmann). Cationic Organozirconium and Organohafnium Chemistry (R.F. Jordan). Bis(Cyclopentadienyl) Metal Compounds with Si, Ge, Sn, O, S, Se, N, P, As, Sb or Transition Metal Centered Ligands (E. Hey-Hawkins). Mono-, Tri-, and Tetracyclo-pentadienyls of Zr/Hf in the +4 Oxidation State (S. Gambarotta). Metallocene(II) Complexes of Zirconium and Hafnium (B. Binger, S. Podubrin). Organozirconium(III) and Hafnium(III) Precursors (E. Ryan).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080912677
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080423111

About the Editor

M.F. Lappert

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sussex, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.