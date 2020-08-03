Comprehensive Nuclear Materials
2nd Edition
Description
Materials in a nuclear environment are exposed to extreme conditions of radiation, temperature and/or corrosion, and in many cases the combination of these makes the material behaviour very different from conventional materials. This is evident for the four major technological challenges the nuclear technology domain is facing currently: (i) long-term operation of existing Generation II nuclear power plants, (ii) the design of the next generation reactors (Generation IV), (iii) the construction of the ITER fusion reactor in Cadarache (France), (iv) and the intermediate and final disposal of nuclear waste.
In order to address these challenges, engineers and designers need to know the properties of a wide variety of materials under these conditions and to understand the underlying processes affecting changes in their behaviour, in order to assess their performance and to determine the limits of operation.
Comprehensive Nuclear Materials 2e provides broad ranging, validated summaries of all of the major topics in the field of nuclear material research for fission as well as fusion reactor systems. Attention is given to the fundamental scientific aspects of nuclear materials: fuel and structural materials for fission reactors, waste materials, and materials for fusion reactors. The articles are written at a level that allows undergraduate students to understand the material, while providing active researchers with a ready reference resource of information.
Key Features
- Critically reviews the major classes and functions of materials, supporting the selection, assessment, validation and engineering of materials in extreme nuclear environmen
- Comprehensive resource for up-to-date and authoritative information which is not always available easily elsewhere, even in journals
- An in-depth treatment of materials modelling and simulation with specific focus on the nuclear issues such as radiation effects and corrosion
- Chapters serve as excellent entry point for students and researchers new in the field, or working across multiple field
Readership
Researchers, teachers and students of all aspects of nuclear materials, materials science, and energy engineering. Industry professionals and engineers including government and corporate employees.
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of Radiation Effects in Solids
2. Computational Theory, Simulation, and Modelling
3. Oxide Fuel Systems in Thermal and Fast Neutron Spectrum Reactors
4. Advanced Fuel Concepts, Research Reactor Fuels, and Space Applications
5. Radiation Effects in Materials for Fission Energy Systems
6. Radiation Effects in Materials for Fusion Energy Systems
7. Corrosion, Compatibility, and Environmental Effects
8. Spent Fuel Processing and Waste Disposal
9. Basic Properties of Nuclear Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780081028650
About the Editor-in-Chief
Rudy Konings
Rudy Konings graduated from Utrecht University with an MSc in Earth Sciences in 1985. He then joined the Netherlands Energy Research Foundation ECN as researcher in the field of thermodynamics of nuclear materials and defended his PhD at the University of Amsterdam in 1990. He stayed at ECN and subsequently at NRG (Nuclear Research and Consultancy Group) working on nuclear fuel-related issues, his last role being head of the unit "Fuel, Actinides and Isotopes". In 1999 he joined the European Commission's Joint Research Centre in Karlsruhe (formerly the Institute for Transuranium Elements). There he currently is the head of the Nuclear Fuel Safety Unit, responsible for the nuclear fuel related research, comprising fuel synthesis, characterization, and accident behavior. In addition he is part-time professor at the Delft University of Technology, holding the chair "Chemistry of the nuclear fuel cycle". His research interests are nuclear fuels and actinide materials, with particular emphasis on high temperature chemistry and thermodynamics. He is a (co)author of more than 300 scientific publications in peer-reviewed journal and 14 book chapters, has been editor of Journal of Nuclear Materials (2009-2012), and editor-in-chief of the first edition of Comprehensive Nuclear Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Nuclear Fuel Safety Unit, European Commission's Joint Research Centre, Karlsruhe, Germany
Roger Stoller
Roger E. Stoller joined the Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a research staff member in April 1984. He retired from the Materials Science and Technology Division in April 2016 at the rank of Distinguished Research Staff Member. He currently serves as a materials consultant to the nuclear industry. Prior to joining ORNL, he earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in nuclear engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, respectively. In 1987, he received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the UCSB. He is the (co) author of more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and technical reports on the effects of radiation on materials, with a focus on the fusion reactor environment. From 2012 through 2015, he served as an editor of the Journal of Nuclear Materials, and he was a section editor on the first edition of Comprehensive Nuclear Materials. He has been the (co) organizer of numerous international symposia and workshops; these include the 14th (1988) and 15th (1990) ASTM International Symposia on the Effects of Radiation on Materials. He was a co-editor of the Fifth (1991), Ninth (1999) and 11th (2003) International Conferences on Fusion Reactor Materials, Chairman of the Publication Committee for ICFRM-12 (2005), and General Chairman of ICFRM-15 in 2011, and served on the Technical Program Committee for the ICFRM-16 (2013) and ICFRM-17th (2015). During his tenure at ORNL, he served as a visiting scientist at the Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute (now JAEA) in Tokai (1997), the UK Harwell Laboratory (1994), and the University of California, Santa Barbara (1990-91). Since 2000 he has been an adjunct professor of nuclear engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He has been recognized as a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society, ASM International and ASTM International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuclear Industry Materials Consultant, and Adjunct Professor of Nuclear Engineering, University of Michigan, USA