Comprehensive Natural Products II

Lew Mander was born in Auckland, New Zealand, where he completed his BSc and MSc (hons.) degrees at the University of Auckland (the latter with R. C. Cambie). After moving to Australia, he obtained his PhD in 1964 for his research on the structures of the Galbulimima alkaloids at the University of Sydney under the supervision of C. W. Shoppee, E. Ritchie, and W. C. Taylor. After 2 years of postdoctoral studies with R. E. Ireland, initially at the University of Michigan and then at the California Institute of Technology, he returned to Australia as a lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Adelaide. He moved to the Australian National University in 1975 as a senior fellow in the Research School of Chemistry where he was subsequently appointed Professor in 1980, serving two periods as Dean (1981–85; 1992–95) and recently made emeritus. He was a Nuffield Fellow at Cambridge University in 1972 with A. R. Battersby, and a Fulbright Senior Scholar at the California Institute of Technology in 1977 and at Harvard University in 1986 (with D. A. Evans on both occasions), an Eminent Scientist of RIKEN, Saitama, Japan (1995–96), and a Distinguished Alumnus Professor, University of Auckland (1992). Also, he has been a visiting professor at the universities of Sydney, Cambridge, Alberta, Colorado, and Canterbury (New Zealand). He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science and The Royal Society (London). His research interests are concerned with the development of methods and strategies for the assembly and manipulation of complex natural products with a special interest in the role of gibberellins in plant growth and development.