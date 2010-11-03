Comprehensive Nanoscience and Technology
From the Introduction:
Nanotechnology and its underpinning sciences are progressing with unprecedented rapidity. With technical advances in a variety of nanoscale fabrication and manipulation technologies, the whole topical area is maturing into a vibrant field that is generating new scientific research and a burgeoning range of commercial applications, with an annual market already at the trillion dollar threshold. The means of fabricating and controlling matter on the nanoscale afford striking and unprecedented opportunities to exploit a variety of exotic phenomena such as quantum, nanophotonic and nanoelectromechanical effects. Moreover, researchers are elucidating new perspectives on the electronic and optical properties of matter because of the way that nanoscale materials bridge the disparate theories describing molecules and bulk matter. Surface phenomena also gain a greatly increased significance; even the well-known link between chemical reactivity and surface-to-volume ratio becomes a major determinant of physical properties, when it operates over nanoscale dimensions.
Against this background, this comprehensive work is designed to address the need for a dynamic, authoritative and readily accessible source of information, capturing the full breadth of the subject. Its six volumes, covering a broad spectrum of disciplines including material sciences, chemistry, physics and life sciences, have been written and edited by an outstanding team of international experts. Addressing an extensive, cross-disciplinary audience, each chapter aims to cover key developments in a scholarly, readable and critical style, providing an indispensible first point of entry to the literature for scientists and technologists from interdisciplinary fields. The work focuses on the major classes of nanomaterials in terms of their synthesis, structure and applications, reviewing nanomaterials and their respective technologies in well-structured and comprehensive articles with extensive cross-references.
It has been a constant surprise and delight to have found, amongst the rapidly escalating number who work in nanoscience and technology, so many highly esteemed authors willing to contribute. Sharing our anticipation of a major addition to the literature, they have also captured the excitement of the field itself in each carefully crafted chapter. Along with our painstaking and meticulous volume editors, full credit for the success of this enterprise must go to these individuals, together with our thanks for (largely) adhering to the given deadlines. Lastly, we record our sincere thanks and appreciation for the skills and professionalism of the numerous Elsevier staff who have been involved in this project, notably Fiona Geraghty, Megan Palmer and Greg Harris, and especially Donna De Weerd-Wilson who has steered it through from its inception. We have greatly enjoyed working with them all, as we have with each other.
Upper level Undergraduate and Graduate Students and Researchers from Chemistry, Physics, Material Science, Biology or Engineering departments.
Nano research labs, institutes, professional firms and corporations (private and public) whose activities relate to Nano & Bio-materials and material science.
Volume 1 - Nanomaterials:
Organic and Inorganic Nanomaterials, Nanotubes, Organic lasers, Organic Light-Emitting Diodes, Organic spintronics, Structured organic non-linear optics, Quantum dots, Core-shell structures, Inorganic nanowires, Nanotubes Beyond Cylindrical Matter, Electrical and optical - dielectric nanomaterials, Metal nanoparticles, Magnetic nanoparticles, Quantum dots and Nanocrystal lasers, Optical properties of porous silicon, Solar cells, Rare-Earth Doped Upconversion Nanophosphors.
Volume 2 - Biological Nanoscience:
PDT with nanoparticles, Energy transfer in photosynthetic light-harvesting complexes, Nanocrystals for biological labeling and Nanomedical diagnostics, DNA diagnostics, Forster Resonance Energy Transfer, Protein nanoparticle structures, Tissue engineering, Engineering biomimetic membranes with hydrogels, Protein nanomechanics, Biological imaging using near-field scanning microscopy, Signaling, Artificial photosynthesis.
Volume 3 - Nanostructured Surfaces:
Catalysis by supported gold nanoparticles, Directed assembly of nanostructures, Bio-inspired self-assembled films, Chiral molecules on surfaces, Optics of metallic nanostructures, Surface nanophotonics theory, Constructing the Superior LED, Liquid crystalline nano-structured optical metamaterials, Nanostructures and surface enhanced Raman scattering, Nanostructured superconductors with efficient vortex pinning, Second harmonic generation in nanostructures, Tribology of nanostructured surfaces, Nanotribology and nanoscale materials coatings for lubricants, Functionalization and solubilization of carbon and inorganic.
Volume 4 - Nanofabrication and Devices:
Scanning Probe-Based Lithography for Production of Biological and Organic Nanostructures on Surfaces, E-beam lithography, Soft lithography, Nanoimprint lithography, Picoliter printing, Nanofabrication and Molecular printboards, Colloidal Semiconductor Nanocrystal Enabled Organic/Inorganic Hybrid Light Emitting Devices, Plasmon-controlled fluorescence, Quantum dot solar cells, Light induced nanostructures, Nanofluidics, Molecular machines and motors, Superhydrophobicity at Micron and Submicron Scale, Organic Electronic Devices with Water-Dispersible Conducting Polymers, III-V and Group-IV Based Ferromagnetic Semiconductors for Spintronics, Molecular devices, Nanoscale transistors, Spin-based data storage, Optical holographic data storage.
Volume 5 - Self Assembly and Nanochemistry:
Zeolites and Related Materials, Ligands for nanoparticles, Assembly of Nanoparticles, Periodic Mesoporous Materials, Self-assembled monolayers, Nanocrystal synthesis, Self-assembly of nanoparticle building blocks, Chemical Processing of Assembled Block Copolymers, Bio-templated quantum dots, Polymer-layered silicate nanocomposites, Mesogens and mesophases, Layer-by-Layer Assembled Capsules for Biomedical Applications, Functionalized fullerenes: synthesis, Microemulsion preparative methods, Nanotechnology, society and environment.
David Andrews
David L. Andrews is Professor of Chemical Physics at the University of East Anglia, located in the cathedral city of Norwich in the United Kingdom. He heads a well-established research group pursuing the development and applications of fundamental, photon-based theory for widely ranging photonic and nanoscale processes, encompassing molecular chirality, multiphoton spectroscopy, nonlinear optics, quantum optics, energy transfer, optical nanomanipulation, intermolecular interactions, structured light and optical vortices. His current tally of research publications approaches 400 papers, alongside twenty books: he is the author of a widely adopted textbook on Lasers in Chemistry, edited volumes including Structured Light and its Applications, another on the Angular Momentum of Light, and he is co-author of an Introduction to Photon Science and Technology. The other main pillar of Andrews’s career is conference organisation; he has instigated and championed numerous conferences, including the Nanophotonics conference at Photonics Europe, which has now become the largest of its kind. He enjoys travel and is a widely known speaker, who has given invited lectures in twenty different countries around the world. Andrews is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Physics, the Optical Society of America, and SPIE – the international optics and photonics society.
Gregory Scholes
Greg Scholes is an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto in the Department of Chemistry. His present research focuses on elucidating the principles deciding electronic structure, optical properties, and photophysics of nanoscale systems by combining synthesis, theory, and ultrafast laser spectroscopy. Recent awards honoring his research achievements include election to the Academy of Sciences, Royal Society of Canada in 2009, the 2007 Royal Society of Canada Rutherford Medal in Chemistry, a 2007 NSERC Steacie Fellowship, the 2006 Canadian Society of Chemistry Keith Laidler Award, and an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship (20052006). Dr. Scholes serves as a Senior Editor for the Journal of Physical Chemistry and Associate Editor for the Journal of Nanophotonics. Scholes enjoys basketball, hiking, photography, family and friends.
Gary Wiederrecht
Gary Wiederrecht is the Group Leader of the Nanophotonics Group in the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne National Laboratory. His research interests center on the photochemistry and photophysics of nanoparticles and periodic assemblies, hybrid nanostructures, photochemical energy conversion, and non-linear optical responses resulting from photoinduced charge separation. His experimental expertise is in the areas of ultrafast optical spectroscopy and scanning probe microscopy, including near-field scanning optical microscopy. He has received an R&D100 award, the Department of Energy Young Scientist Award, and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. He has authored or co-authored approximately 80 peer-reviewed research articles, and works collaboratively with scientists around the world. He enjoys traveling, nature, and spending time with his family.
