Comprehensive Insect Physiology, Volume 11, Volume 11

Over the past 25 years insect pharmacology has grown from a fledgling subject to one that occupies a major field of science. Volume ll reviews insect pharmacology past and present and effectively captures the growing confidence which imbues the world of the insect pharmacologist. It contains l5 chapters written in authoritative fashion by leading scientists and is fully illustrated and referenced. Insect preparations are proving ideal for resolving problems in pharmacology which have general significance, particularly at the molecular and genetic levels. This volume contains a wealth of data, information and ideas and will therefore be a valuable asset to all in academic or industrial research concerned with the science and control of insects.