Comprehensive Insect Physiology, Volume 11 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080308128, 9781483286235

Comprehensive Insect Physiology, Volume 11, Volume 11

1st Edition

Pharmacology

Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483286235
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th June 1985
Description

Over the past 25 years insect pharmacology has grown from a fledgling subject to one that occupies a major field of science. Volume ll reviews insect pharmacology past and present and effectively captures the growing confidence which imbues the world of the insect pharmacologist. It contains l5 chapters written in authoritative fashion by leading scientists and is fully illustrated and referenced. Insect preparations are proving ideal for resolving problems in pharmacology which have general significance, particularly at the molecular and genetic levels. This volume contains a wealth of data, information and ideas and will therefore be a valuable asset to all in academic or industrial research concerned with the science and control of insects.

Table of Contents

Insect pharmacology comes of age, G A Kerkut. Nervous system, R M Pitman. Neurotransmission and neuromodulation of skeletal muscles, T Piek. Heart and diaphragms, T A Miller. Visceral muscle, H Huddart. Salivary gland, C R House & B L Ginsborg. Microsomal mono-oxygenases, E Hodgson. Biochemical pharmacology, A C Baillie & K Wright. Pharmacology of insect juvenile hormones, K Slama. Acetylcholine receptors, D B Sattelle. Catecholamines and indolalkylamines, C S Brown & C Nestler. Octopamine, P D Evans. Peptides and kinins, B J Cook & G M Holman. Insect venoms and toxins, T Piek. Cyanogenesis in insects, R H Davis & A Nahrstedt. Insect natural products - compounds derived from acetate, shikimate and amino acids, J W S Bradshaw. Species index. Author index. Subject index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286235

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

