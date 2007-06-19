Comprehensive Hypertension
1st Edition
Description
Here is today's most in-depth reference for any cardiologist, internist, or nephrologist interested in hypertension. Drawing from international experience in cardiology, physiology, and nephrology, Drs. Lip and Hall have assembled a group of section editors and contributors second to none. You'll find the long-term effects of primary and secondary hypertension and a lengthy section on hypertensions for special populations featured prominently. Prevention and treatment of hypertension are covered in detail, from lifestyle and diet issues to drug choice and delivery, and the section on comparison of guidelines is unique to this book.
Key Features
- Find comprehensive coverage of hypertension including pathogenesis, prevention, and treatment all in one practical volume.
- See the complete systemic problems of hypertension at a glance with detailed, full-color illustrations of cellular and clinical manifestations.
- Simplify navigating the complexities of hypertension using algorithms for clinical exam and diagnosis.
- Get specific insight into prevention and treatment of hypertension in special populations.
- Go global with a comprehensive section on worldwide guidelines and the application of clinical material to local standards of practice.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 - EPIDEMIOLOGY
Blood pressure in Westernized populations
Low blood pressure populations, the impact of rural -urban migration
Regional differences in blood pressure in developed countries
Fetal influences on blood pressure: the Barker hypothesis
Blood pressure and the risks of cardiovascular disease and stroke
SECTION 2 - PATHOGENESIS OF HYPERTENSION - HEMODYNAMICS AND VASCULAR MECHANISMS
Haemodynamics of essential hypertension
Genetic models of hypertension
Experimental models of hypertension
Left ventricular physiology in hypertension
The arterial system in human hypertension
Resistance vessels in hypertension
Endothelial function
Vascular growth, angiogenesis and hypertension
Vascular smooth muscle
Cell membranes - vascular smooth muscle action transport - vascular smooth muscle regulation by calcium magnesium and potassium
Coagulation and platelet abnormalities
Cytokines and inflammation
SECTION 3 - PATHOGENESIS OF HYPERTENSION - RENAL AND NEUROHUMORAL MECHANISMS
Role of the kidney
Autonomic control and hemodynamics of hypertension, baroreceptor function and reflexes
Central nervous control of blood pressure
The Renin-Angiotensin System
Aldosterone and other adrenal steroids
The endothelins
Nitric oxide
Reactive oxygen species and oxidative stress
The natriuretic peptides
Other peptide and related systems
Eicosanoids
The kallikrein-kinin systems
Sex steroids - estrogens and testosterone
SECTION 4 - PATHOGENESIS OF HYPERTENSION - GENETICS AND LIFESTYLE
Genetic approaches to hypertension: relevance to human hypertension
Monogenic forms of human hypertension
Potential role of gene therapy in treating hypertension and cardiovascular disease
Lifestyle and blood pressure
Obesity
Dietary fats and blood pressure
Vegetarian diets, protein and fiber
Exercise
Electrolye intake and human hypertension
Alcohol intake and blood pressure
Psychosocial stress and hypertension
SECTION 5 - TARGET ORGAN DAMAGE
The effects of hypertension on the structure of human resistance vessels
Pathogenesis of atheroma
The brain in hypertension
The kidney in hypertension
The heart in hypertension
The eye in hypertension
Aortic dissection
SECTION 6 - SPECIAL GROUPS
Hypertension in children
Hypertension in the elderly
Hypertension in pregnancy
Hypertension, Insulin resistance and diabetes
Hypertension in renal failure
Hypertension in ethnic subgroups
Renin subgroups in hypertension
Hyperadrenergic and 'labile' hypertension
Resistant hypertension
Perioperative hypertension, preparing the Hypertensive patient for anesthesia and surgery
Hypertension in the setting of acute myocardial infarction and percutaneous interventions
Hypertension in patients with concomitant stroke
Hypertension in patients with concomitant cardiac disorders, eg. heart failure, atrial fibrillation, etc
Hypertensive urgencies and emergencies
SECTION 7 - SECONDARY HYPERTENSION
Renal and renovascular hypertension
Renin-secreting tumors
Primary aldosteronism and other forms of mineralocorticoid hypertension
Cushing's Syndrome and hypertension
Oral contraceptives, Hormone Replacement Therapy and hypertension
Drug-induced hypertension
Phaeochromocytoma
Endocrine hypertension: Thyroid disease and acromegagly
Coarctation of the Aorta
Hypertension and central nervous system
Sleep apnea and hypertension
SECTION 8 - CLINICAL ASSESSMENT AND INVESTIGATIONS
Overview of assessment and investigation of the hypertensive patient
Blood pressure measurement
Clinical assessment and examination of the hypertensive patient
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
ECGs, echocardiography, exercise testing, other cardiological investigations
SECTION 9 - DRUG TREATMENT
Diuretics
Beta-blockers
Calcium antagonists
ACE inhibitors
Angiotensin Receptor Blockers
Alpha-adrenoceptor antagonists
Vasodilators
Renin inhibitors and Neutral Endopeptidase Inhibitors
Centrally acting drugs
Combination therapy in the treatment of hypertension
Interactions between antihypertensive drugs and other medications
Lipid-lowering therapy
Antithrombotic therapy
The target blood pressure when treating hypertension
Compliance, quality of life, cost-effectiveness
SECTION 10 - NON PHARMACOLOGICAL TREATMENT
Non-pharmacological management of hypertension
Multidisciplinary management of hypertension, role of the nurse
SECTION 11 - GUIDELINES
Guidelines for treating hypertension
Guidelines for treating hypertension - An overview, Europe and Australia
Guidelines for treating hypertension - An overview, D: Third World
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 19th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070676
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323039611
About the Author
Gregory Lip
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiologist, University Department of Medicine, City Hospital Birmingham, UK
John Hall
Affiliations and Expertise
Arthur C. Guyton Professor and Chair, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Director, Mississippi Center for Obesity Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi