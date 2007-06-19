Comprehensive Hypertension

SECTION 1 - EPIDEMIOLOGY



Blood pressure in Westernized populations

Low blood pressure populations, the impact of rural -urban migration

Regional differences in blood pressure in developed countries

Fetal influences on blood pressure: the Barker hypothesis

Blood pressure and the risks of cardiovascular disease and stroke



SECTION 2 - PATHOGENESIS OF HYPERTENSION - HEMODYNAMICS AND VASCULAR MECHANISMS



Haemodynamics of essential hypertension

Genetic models of hypertension

Experimental models of hypertension

Left ventricular physiology in hypertension

The arterial system in human hypertension

Resistance vessels in hypertension

Endothelial function

Vascular growth, angiogenesis and hypertension

Vascular smooth muscle

Cell membranes - vascular smooth muscle action transport - vascular smooth muscle regulation by calcium magnesium and potassium

Coagulation and platelet abnormalities

Cytokines and inflammation



SECTION 3 - PATHOGENESIS OF HYPERTENSION - RENAL AND NEUROHUMORAL MECHANISMS



Role of the kidney

Autonomic control and hemodynamics of hypertension, baroreceptor function and reflexes

Central nervous control of blood pressure

The Renin-Angiotensin System

Aldosterone and other adrenal steroids

The endothelins

Nitric oxide

Reactive oxygen species and oxidative stress

The natriuretic peptides

Other peptide and related systems

Eicosanoids

The kallikrein-kinin systems

Sex steroids - estrogens and testosterone



SECTION 4 - PATHOGENESIS OF HYPERTENSION - GENETICS AND LIFESTYLE



Genetic approaches to hypertension: relevance to human hypertension

Monogenic forms of human hypertension

Potential role of gene therapy in treating hypertension and cardiovascular disease

Lifestyle and blood pressure

Obesity

Dietary fats and blood pressure

Vegetarian diets, protein and fiber

Exercise

Electrolye intake and human hypertension

Alcohol intake and blood pressure

Psychosocial stress and hypertension



SECTION 5 - TARGET ORGAN DAMAGE



The effects of hypertension on the structure of human resistance vessels

Pathogenesis of atheroma

The brain in hypertension

The kidney in hypertension

The heart in hypertension

The eye in hypertension

Aortic dissection



SECTION 6 - SPECIAL GROUPS



Hypertension in children

Hypertension in the elderly

Hypertension in pregnancy

Hypertension, Insulin resistance and diabetes

Hypertension in renal failure

Hypertension in ethnic subgroups

Renin subgroups in hypertension

Hyperadrenergic and 'labile' hypertension

Resistant hypertension

Perioperative hypertension, preparing the Hypertensive patient for anesthesia and surgery

Hypertension in the setting of acute myocardial infarction and percutaneous interventions

Hypertension in patients with concomitant stroke

Hypertension in patients with concomitant cardiac disorders, eg. heart failure, atrial fibrillation, etc

Hypertensive urgencies and emergencies



SECTION 7 - SECONDARY HYPERTENSION



Renal and renovascular hypertension

Renin-secreting tumors

Primary aldosteronism and other forms of mineralocorticoid hypertension

Cushing's Syndrome and hypertension

Oral contraceptives, Hormone Replacement Therapy and hypertension

Drug-induced hypertension

Phaeochromocytoma

Endocrine hypertension: Thyroid disease and acromegagly

Coarctation of the Aorta

Hypertension and central nervous system

Sleep apnea and hypertension



SECTION 8 - CLINICAL ASSESSMENT AND INVESTIGATIONS



Overview of assessment and investigation of the hypertensive patient

Blood pressure measurement

Clinical assessment and examination of the hypertensive patient

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring

ECGs, echocardiography, exercise testing, other cardiological investigations



SECTION 9 - DRUG TREATMENT



Diuretics

Beta-blockers

Calcium antagonists

ACE inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Alpha-adrenoceptor antagonists

Vasodilators

Renin inhibitors and Neutral Endopeptidase Inhibitors

Centrally acting drugs

Combination therapy in the treatment of hypertension

Interactions between antihypertensive drugs and other medications

Lipid-lowering therapy

Antithrombotic therapy

The target blood pressure when treating hypertension

Compliance, quality of life, cost-effectiveness



SECTION 10 - NON PHARMACOLOGICAL TREATMENT



Non-pharmacological management of hypertension

Multidisciplinary management of hypertension, role of the nurse



SECTION 11 - GUIDELINES



Guidelines for treating hypertension

Guidelines for treating hypertension - An overview, Europe and Australia

Guidelines for treating hypertension - An overview, D: Third World