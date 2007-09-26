Comprehensive Hospital Medicine
1st Edition
In the exciting and growing field of hospital medicine, you're as concerned with the efficient management of your unit as you are the effective care of your patients. This multimedia Expert Consult title is your ideal new clinical reference on both counts...in print and online! Nationally recognized experts equip you with practical, actionable guidance on all of the challenges you face every day—making it easier for you to provide optimal care for every patient.
- Access to the entire contents of this Expert Consult title online permits speedy consultation from any computer with an Internet connection.
- State-of-the-art, evidence-based, hospital-focused guidelines on clinical assessment, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and discharge/follow-up planning help you to effectively manage all of the key disorders in every body system.
- 20 chapters focused on peri-operative care assist you in navigating this increasingly important component of hospital medicine practice.
- Expert advice on systems issues explores how to establish and enhance a hospitalist program, provide leadership, manage patient transitions of care, establish a teamwork model with hospital staff, promote patient safety and staff performance improvement, standardize care, and navigate legal and ethical concerns.
Table of Contents
I. Evidence Based Clinical Practice
A. Principles of evidence-based clinical practice
B. Real time application
II. Clinical Care Delivery
A. General Approach to a Hospitalized Patient
1) Communication
2) Symptom Management
a) Insomnia and anxiety
b) Nausea
c) Constipation and Diarrhea
3) Nutrition
4) Maintaining Skin Integrity
5) Pain Management
B. Cardiovascular
1) Chest Pain
2) Acute Coronary Syndromes
3) Heart Failure
4) Arrhythmias
5) Cardiac Arrest
6) Syncope
7) Venous Thromboembolism
8) Aortic Dissection
9) Valvular Heart Disease
10) Peripheral Arterial Disease
C. Infectious Diseases
1) Pneumonia
a) Community Acquired
b) Nosocomial
2) Urinary Tract Infections
a) Community Acquired
b) Nosocomial
3) Cellulitis
4) Meningitis
5) Endocarditis
6) Vascular Catheter-related infections
7) HIV – related infections
8) Fever in a hospitalized patient
Pulmonary
9) COPD
10) Asthma
11) Pleural Disease
12) Interstitial Lung Disease
13) Pulmonary Hypertension
D. Nephrology
1) Acute Renal Failure
2) Chronic Renal Failure
3) Electrolyte Disorders
4) Acid-Base Disorders
E. Gastroenterology
1) Acute GI Bleeding
a) Upper
b) Lower
2) Acute Hepatitis
3) Cirrhosis and Liver Failure
a) Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis
4) Acute Abdominal Emergencies
a) Appendicitis
b) Cholecystitis
c) Diverticulitis
d) Bowel Obstruction and ileus
e) Ischemic Bowel
5) Inflammatory Bowel Disease
6) Gastroenteritis
F. Endocrinology
1) Diabetes Mellitus
a) DKA
b) Managing DM in hospitalized patients
2) Thyroid Disorders
3) Adrenal Disorders
4) Parathyroid Disorders
G. Oncology
1) Chemotherapy
2) Paraneoplastic Syndromes
3) Oncologic Emergencies
a) Neutropenia / Fever
b) Hypercalcemia
c) Tumor Lysis Syndrome
H. Hematology
1) Anemia
a) Transfusion Medicine
2) Sickle Cell Disease
3) Hemorrhagic and Thrombotic Disorders
4) Leukemia
5) Lymphoma
I. Rheumatology
1) Acute Arthritis
2) Vasculitis
J. Critical Care
1) Sepsis and Shock
2) Acute Respiratory Failure
a) Sedation and Ventilator Weaning
3) Drug Overdose / Poisoning
K. Neurology
1) Stroke
2) Intracranial Hemorrhage
a) Subarachnoid hemorrhage
b) Subdural, Epidural, and intracerebral hemorrhage
3) Altered Mental Status
a) Coma
b) Delirium
4) Dementia
5) Pain Management
L. Psychiatry
1) Depression
2) Anxiety
3) Mania
M. Peri-Operative Care
1) Hospitalist as Consultant
2) Pre-op Assessment and Preparation
3) Post-op Evaluation and Care
4) General Wound Care
5) Orthopedics
a) Hip Fracture
b) Total Joint Replacement
a. Hip, Knee, Shoulder
c) Spinal Surgery
6) Urology
a) Nephrolithiasis
b) Transurethral Prostatectomy (TURP)
c) Radical Prostatectomy
7) Obstetrics/Gynecology
a) Medical Complications of Pregnancy
b) Hysterectomy
c) Mastectomy / Mammoplasty
8) Cardiothoracic
a) CABG
b) Lung Resection
9) Otolaryngology
a) Tracheostomy
b) Neck
10) Neurosurgery
N. Approach to Special Patient Populations
1) Geriatrics
2) End-of-Life
3) Psychiatric illness
4) Pregnant patients
5) Patients with cancer
6) Immunocompromised patients
a) HIV
b) Transplantation
O. Preventive Services in the Hospitalized Patient
1) Vaccination
2) Smoking Cessation
3) Dietary Counseling
III. System Issues
A. Establishing a Hospitalist Program
B. Enhancing a Hospitalist Program
C. Managing Patient Transitions of Care
1) Admission
2) Transfers
3) Discharge and Follow-up
D. Establishing a Teamwork Model with Hospital Staff
E. Patient Safety and Performance Improvement
1) Continuous Quality Improvement
2) Cost Effectiveness
3) Patient Satisfaction
4) Hospital Staff Feedback Analysis
5) Risk Management
F. Guidelines for Standardizing Care
1) Development of Guidelines and Order Sets
2) Implementation
3) Evaluation
4) Disseminating Innovation
G. Ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1072
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 26th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721331
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249461
About the Author
Mark Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Chief, Division of Hospital Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
Scott Flanders
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Director, Hospitalist Program, Associate Director, Inpatient Programs, Department of Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
Winthrop Whitcomb
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Clinical Performance Improvement, Mercy Medical Center, Springfield, MA; Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA
Steven Cohn
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of General Internal Medicine, Director, Medical Consultation Service, Clinical Professor of Medicine, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, NY
Frank Michota
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Section of Hospital Medicine, Director, Hospital Medicine Fellowship, Associate Director, Internal Medicine Residency, Department of General Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Russell Holman
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Operating Officer and National Medical Director, Cogent Healthcare, Nashville, TN
Richard Gross
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Internal and Hospital Medicine, Professor of Medicine, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, FL
Geno Merli
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA