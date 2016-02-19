Comprehensive Handbook on Hydrosilylation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080402727, 9780080912431

Comprehensive Handbook on Hydrosilylation

1st Edition

Editors: B. Marciniec
eBook ISBN: 9780080912431
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080402727
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd November 1992
Description

This handbook provides an up-to-date account of hydrosilylation reactions and the directions in which synthetic and mechanistic studies as well as practical applications of these processes are proceeding. The book consists of two parts: the first is descriptive, presenting the catalytic, mechanistic, structural and synthetic aspects of hydrosilylation, as well as its application in organic and organosilicon chemistry. The second part, presented in tabular form sets out encyclopedic information concerning reaction conditions taken from more than 2000 papers and patents in the period 1965 - 1990.

Readership

For chemists interested in the synthesis of organosilicon and organic compounds; industrial chemists interested in the application of such compounds, as well as physical chemists interested in the reaction mechanisms and catalysis.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected sections. Introduction. Catalytic Aspects of Hydrosilylation. Free-radical addition. Methods of silyl radical generation. Hydrosilylation of the C=C bond: mechanism, stereochemistry and examples. Addition of silicon hydrides to other multiple bonds. Nucleophilic-electrophilic catalysis. Homogeneous catalysis by transition metal complexes. Catalysis by supported transition metal complexes. The Reactivity in Hydrosilylation of Particular Types of Organic Compounds With Multiple Bonds. Hydrocarbons with an isolated C=C bond. Dienes with isolated double bonds. Alkene and cycloalkene derivatives with functional groups. Alkyne derivatives with functional groups. Saturated carbonyl compounds. Unsaturated carbonyl compounds. The Effect of Substituents at Silicon on the Reactivity of the Si-H Bond in Hydrosilylation. Effect of the structure of silicon hydrides on the rate and yield in hydrosilylation processes. Influence of the structure of the silicon hydride on regio- and stereoselectivity in hydrosilylation. Practical choice of silicon hydride in the hydrosilylation reaction. The Hydrosilylation of Unsaturated Organosilicon Compounds. Addition of substituted hydrosilanes to carbon-carbon double bonds in unsaturated silanes. Curing organosilicon polymers by hydrosilylation. Intra- and intermolecular hydrosilylation. The Application of Hydrosilylation Processes. Silanes as coupling agents. Reduction of organic compounds by hydrosilylation. Modification of polymers via hydrosilylation. A Compilation of Information on Hydrosilylation Studies Over the Period from 1965 to 1990. List of tables. Abbreviations. Tables/Figures.Bibliography. Reviews. Papers. Patents. Index.

Details

About the Editor

B. Marciniec

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Chemistry, Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznan, Poland

Reviews

@from:Stephen J. Clarson, University of Cincinnati, USA @qu:This book is a remarkably useful contribution to the literature of organosilicon chemistry and silicon-based polymers. The cost of this volume may limit its sales for personal copies, but I do highly recommend this book to researchers concerned with this area. For research libraries, it represents a very timely and thorough compilation of the literature from this important and growing field. @source:Trends in Polymer Science @qu:...Much information has been compressed into this hefty book. @source:Chemical Monographs Review @from:Colin Eaborn @qu:There is a vast wealth of precise information, and the book will be invaluable to all those engaged in research on hydrosilylation or interested in its own use for specific purposes. The editor and the other contributing authors (J. Gulinski, W. Urganiak, and Z.W. Kornetka) deserve congratulations on the quality of the work and the thanks of the many readers who will benefit from its availability... The book represents excellent value and is strongly recommended. @source:Journal of Organometallic Chemistry @from:Mark Fink, Turbane University, USA @qu:the wealth of information which is presented in this volume should be of tremendous value to the practitioner of the hydrosilylation reaction, whether it be in an industrial or academic setting. As such, this book is an indispensable reference source. @source:Angew. Chem. Int. Ed

