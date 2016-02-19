Comprehensive Handbook on Hydrosilylation

@from:Stephen J. Clarson, University of Cincinnati, USA @qu:This book is a remarkably useful contribution to the literature of organosilicon chemistry and silicon-based polymers. The cost of this volume may limit its sales for personal copies, but I do highly recommend this book to researchers concerned with this area. For research libraries, it represents a very timely and thorough compilation of the literature from this important and growing field. @source:Trends in Polymer Science @qu:...Much information has been compressed into this hefty book. @source:Chemical Monographs Review @from:Colin Eaborn @qu:There is a vast wealth of precise information, and the book will be invaluable to all those engaged in research on hydrosilylation or interested in its own use for specific purposes. The editor and the other contributing authors (J. Gulinski, W. Urganiak, and Z.W. Kornetka) deserve congratulations on the quality of the work and the thanks of the many readers who will benefit from its availability... The book represents excellent value and is strongly recommended. @source:Journal of Organometallic Chemistry @from:Mark Fink, Turbane University, USA @qu:the wealth of information which is presented in this volume should be of tremendous value to the practitioner of the hydrosilylation reaction, whether it be in an industrial or academic setting. As such, this book is an indispensable reference source. @source:Angew. Chem. Int. Ed