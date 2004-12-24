Comprehensive Handbook of Alcohol Related Pathology
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive handbook is a "one-stop-shop" for all researchers involved in the field of alcohol-related harm at the whole body or cellular level. Over 100 chapters provide abundant information of a wide range of topics that extend from the evolutionary aspects of alcohol consumption and the prevalence of alcohol misuse to programmed cell death. Each chapter is highly illustrated with tables and figures making this a valuable reference for students, clinicians and researchers alike.
Key Features
Over 100 chapters conveniently divided into 3 sections Represents a 'one-stop-shop' of information with suitable indexing of the various pathways and processes *Each chapter is highly illustrated with tables as well as figures
Readership
Researchers involved in the field of alcohol-related harm, institutions, libraries, PhD students, clinicians and pathologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors xiii Preface xxix Foreword xxxi Volume 1 Part I: General Aspects of Alcohol Toxicity, Consumption, and Disease 1
- Evolutionary and Historical Aspects of Ethanol Ingestion 3 Robert Dudley
- Alcohol Metabolism: General Aspects 15 Charles S. Lieber 3 Intake of Different Alcoholic Beverages and Life-style and Psychosocial Factors 27 John Barefoot and Morten Grønbæk
- Genetic Aspects of Alcohol Metabolism: An Overview 31 Stephen J. Marshall and Geoff K. Chambers
- Predictors of Alcohol Consumption 49 Kari Poikolainen
- Binge Drinking: Patterns, Explanations, and Policy 59 Holly E. Ventura, Chris L. Gibson, J. Mitchell Miller and Alex R. Piquero
- Breath and Blood Alcohol 75 Marion Pavlic and Petra Grubwieser
- Effects of Food and Body Composition on Blood Alcohol Levels 87 Harold Kalant
- Disposal of Ethanol Carbon Atoms 103 M-A. Cornier
- Effect of Alcohol on Water and Sodium Homeostasis 111 Ramón Rodrigo and Gonzalo Rivera
- Energy from Alcohol 121 Michael J. Haas
- The Mediterranean Diet and the Contribution and Role of Alcohol 135 Maria Isabel Covas
- The Role of Alcohol in Injury Deaths 147 Philippe Lunetta and Gordon S. Smith
- Death from Alcohol Poisoning 165 James A. Crampton and Kathleen Berry
- Alcohol and the Workplace 175 Valentino Patussi and Laura Mezzani
- Alcohol Misuse in Adolescents: Epidemiology, Clinical Characteristics, Diagnosis, and Treatment 181 Dawn L. Thatcher and Duncan B. Clark
- Alcohol Misuse in Adolescents: Individual Differences, Prevention, Identification, and Intervention 195 Rebecca Lebeau-Craven, Holly A. Sindelar, James Murphy and Nancy P. Barnett PreedyVol1_FM.qxd 19/11/04 9:03 PM Page v
- What is the Impact of Alcohol on Learning in University Students? 215 Bert Aertgeerts
- The Relationship Between Alcohol Misuse and the Homelessness 221 Colleen Clark and Alexander R. Rich
- Alcohol and Sport Activities: Spectator’s Perspective 241 Eli Torild Hellandsjo Bu Part II: Damage/Disease (i) General Aspects of Pathology 251
- An Overview of Pathologies Occurring in Alcohol Abusers 253 Valentino Patussi, Laura Mezzani and Emanuele Scafato
- Gender Differences in Alcohol Pathology 261 Joaquim Fernández-Solà, Josep-María Nicolás, Romon Estruch and Alvaro Urbano-Márquez
- Psychological Effects of Alcohol Misuse 279 Marc Walter, Gerhard Dammann and Burghard F. Klapp
- The Effect of Alcohol on Quality of Life 295 Paul J. Allison
- Alcohol and Road Accidents 309 Andrea Fabbri, Giulio Marchesini and Alberto Vandelli
- Trauma and Alcohol 321 Richard D. Blondell
- Clinical Implications of Alcohol Misuse for Surgery 337 S. Shourie, P.S. Haber, R. Boughton, and K.M. Conigrave
- Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder 349 Christina D. Chambers
- Nutritional Status in Alcoholics 361 Romon Estruch, Emilio Sacanella, Joaquim Fernández-Solà and Josep-Maria Nicolás
- Alcohol and Body Composition 377 Giovanni Addolorato, Carlo Ancona, Esmeralda Capristo, Giovanni Gasbarrini and the Alcohol Related Diseases Study Group
- Beneficial Components of White Wine 387 A.A.E. Bertelli
- Polyphenols and Alcohol: Complementary Mechanisms for the Protective Effects of Moderate Wine Consumption 393 A. Di Castelnuovo, S. Rotondo and G. de Gaetano
- Overview of ALDH Polymorphism: Relation to Cardiovascular Effects of Alcohol 409 Shih-Jiun Yin and Giia Sheun Peng
- Overview on the Effects of Amount and Type of Alcohol on Morbidity and Mortality 425 Morten Grønbæk and Lina Steinrud Mørch
- Alcohol-related Mortality in Russia 441 A.V. Nemtsov and P.P. Ogurtsov (ii) Organ Damage 465
- Epidemiology and Risk Factors Involved in Alcoholic Liver Disease 467 Ulrik Becker
- Polymorphism and Alcoholic Liver Disease 481 José María Ladero
- Liver Injury During Alcohol Use and Withdrawal 491 Abraham P. Bautista
- Alcohol Consumption and Diabetes Mellitus 501 Angelo Avogaro and Antonio Tiengo
- Alcoholic Ketoacidosis 511 Hitender Jain and M. Duggal
- Alcohol, Alcoholism and Effects on the Kidney and Kidney Disease 519 Judith H. Veis
- Alcohol Intake and the Lower Urinary Tract 527 C.P. Arun
- Alcohol and Prostate Cancer 531 Katrine Albertsen and Morten Grønbæk
- Oral Health and Alcohol 551 Jukka H. Meurman and Riitta Suuronen Volume 2
- Alcohol and the Gastrointestinal Tract 557 Gerlinde Egerer, Felix Stickel and Helmut K. Seitz
- Alcohol, ALDH2 Genotypes and Intestinal Cancer 571 Motoi Murata
- Alcohol and Pancreatitis 577 Alexander Schneider, Stephan L. Haas and Manfred V. Singer
- The Skin and Alcohol 599 Elisabeth Higgins
- Alcohol, Blood Pressure and Hypertension 607 Ian B. Puddey, Renate R. Zilkens and Lawrence J. Beilin
- Alcohol and Stroke 627 Douglas A. Dulli and Madeleine C. Geraghty
- Alcoholic Cardiomyopathy 647 Michael Sander, Christian von Heymann, Jan Braun, Adrian Borges and Claudia Spies
- Epidemiologic Aspects of ALDH2 Genotypes and Cardiovascular Parameters 659 Tomonori Okamura
- Alcoholic Myopathy: Clinical Aspects 671 Joaquim Fernández-Solà, Josep-María Nicolás Romon Estruch, Emilio Sacanella, Joseph-María Grau and Alvaro Urbano-Márquez
- Alcohol and the Eye: Friend or Foe 693 John R. Trevithick and Kenneth P. Mitton
- Marchiafava–Bignami Disease in Alcoholism 713 Yahya Çelik
- Peripheral Neuropathy 719 Angelo Ammendola and Francesco Bravaccio (iii) Cells, Pathways, Interactions, Processes 733
- Defects in Methionine Metabolism: Its Role in Ethanol-induced Liver Injury 735 Kusum K. Kharbanda and Anthony J. Barak
- Roles of Kupffer Cells in Alcoholic Liver Disease 749 Yoshiyuki Takei, Nobuyuki Enomoto, Kenichi Ikejima, Shunhei Yamashina, Tsuneo Kitamura and Nobuhiro Sato
- The Role of the Stellate Cell in Alcohol Mediated Tissue Injury 757 R.G. Batey and Jianhua Wang
- The Role of T Lymphocytes in the Pathogenesis of Alcoholic Liver Disease 763 Q. Cao and R.G. Batey
- Oxidative Stress in Alcoholic Liver Disease: Clinical Studies 775 Carmela Loguercio and Alessandro Federico
- The Relationship between Alcohol-induced Apoptosis and Oxidative Stress in the Liver 785 Juan Sastre, Juan Bautista Miñana, Federico V. Pallardó and José Viña
- Alcohol and HIV Interactions in the Natural History and Treatment of HIV/AIDS 799 Thomas F. Kresina and Laura W. Cheever
- Alcohol and Hepatitis Virus Interactions in Liver Pathology 819 Bin Gao
- Moderate Alcohol and Fibrosis in Chronic Viral Hepatitis 833 Johan Westin
- Ethanol–Taurine Interactions in the Brain: Mechanisms and Pathophysiological Implications 845 Jan Albrecht, Magealena Zielinska, Jeffrey W. Allen, Offie P. Soldin and Michael Aschner
- The Effect of Ethanol on Ion Channels in the Brain: A New Look 855 Hugh E. Criswell and George R. Breese
- A Nitric Oxide Signaling Pathway Protects the Developing Brain against Alcohol-induced Neuronal Death 871 Ana M. Hutton Kahrberg, Nicholas J. Pantazis, Ross A. McKim and Daniel J. Bonthius
- Signaling Pathways in the Heart and Moderate Alcohol Intake 887 Mary O. Gray
- Effects of Alcohol on Vascular Function 901 Jocelyn L. Cook and Sandra T. Davidge
- Vascular and Biochemical Effects of Moderate Alcohol Consumption: Mechanisms of Protection Against Cardiovascular Disease 911 Asf je Sierksma, Diederick E. Grobbee and Henk F.J. Hendriks
- Alcohol and Xenobiotics in Placenta Damage 921 Cleofina Bosco
- Molecular Mechanisms in Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: Shh-signaling 937 Sara C. Ahlgren
- The Process of Bacterial Translocation and Implications for Health in Alcoholics 949 Valeria Bender Braulio
- Alcohol, Altered Gut Permeability, and Endotoxins 965 Alexandr Parlesak
- Hormonal Responses in Alcoholism 979 Bernard Campillo
- Alcohol-induced Changes in the GH–IGF Axis 991 Charles H. Lang and Robert A. Frost
- Mechanisms in Prostate Damage by Alcohol 1007 Jose A. Castro and Gerardo D. Castro
- Signaling Pathways in Human Breast Cells in Response to Alcohol: Mechanisms for Alcohol-induced Breast Cancer 1017 Ernest B. Izevbigie
- The Ubiquitin–Proteasome System in Alcohol-Induced Pathology 1027 Terrence M. Donohue, Jr. and Samuel W. French
- Alcohol and Alkylating Agents 1041 David B. Couch
- DNA Damage Resulting from Alcohol Abuse with Special Reference to the Brain 1049 Philip J. Brooks, Jacob A. Theruvathu and Raghu G. Nath
- Purine Metabolism and the Influence of Alcoholic Beverages 1069 Y. Suwa
- The Role of PKC Isozymes in Mediating Responses to Ethanol 1083 John S. Ellingson
- Ethanol Modulation of cAMP-dependent Protein Kinase Subunits Activity: Mechanisms and Functional Consequences 1099 Anastasia Constantinescu
- Adhesion Molecules and Alcohol Consumption 1113 Emilio Sacanella, Romon Estruch, Josep-Maria Nicolás, and Joaquim Fernández-Solá
- Glucose-regulated Stress Proteins (GRPs) and Alcohol 1127 Eckhard Mühlbauer and H. Rommelspacher
- Heat Shock Proteins and Alcohol 1141 Luisa Schiaffonati
- Role of Oxidative Stress in Alcohol-Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction 1153 Shannon M. Bailey
- Alcohol and Apoptosis 1175 Benita L. McVicker, Dean J. Tuma, Amin A. Nanji and Carol A. Casey Volume 3
- Alcohol and Fatty Acid Ethyl Esters 1195 Raneem O. Salem and Michael Laposata
- Modification of Proteins by Reactive Ethanol Metabolites: Adduct Structure, Functional and Pathological Consequences 1209 Simon Worrall and Geoffrey M. Thiele
- The Effect of Acetaldehyde on Plasma 1223 Arthur S. Brecher
- Autoantibodies in Alcohol-related Tissue Diseases 1245 Emanuele Albano and Matteo Vidali
- Alcohol-induced Membrane Damage 1253 Junko Adachi, Hideyuki Nushida, Yasuhiro Ueno and Victor R. Preedy
- Alcohol Abuse and Eating Disorders 1263 Marlene B. Schwartz and Rajita Sinha
- The Relationship Between Obesity and Alcoholic Pathology 1277 Daniel Bunout, María Pía De la Maza and Sandra Hirsch
- Protein Deficiency and Alcohol: Interactions and Organ Effects 1289 Emilio González-Reimers and Francisco Santolaria-Fernández
- Tryptophan Metabolism and Alcoholism 1303 Abdulla A.-B. Badawy Part III: Selective Methods Used in Alcohol Research 1325
- Selective Methods Used in Alcohol Research: Screening in Primary Care – Methods and Approaches 1327 Adam J. Gordon, Joseph Conigliaro and David A. Fiellin
- Psychometric Assessment of Alcohol Use 1347 Andrew J. Levine, Steven A. Castellon and Charles H. Hinkin
- Self-reported Intake of Alcohol: Methods and Approaches 1367 Ulrik Kesmodel
- Use of the DSM-IV: Methods and Approaches 1383 Deborah Hasin and Rachel Y. Waxman
- The Alcohol-related Problems Survey: Developing and Testing a Screening Measure for Older Adults 1403 Arlene Fink
- The Rapid Alcohol Problems Screen: Methods and Application 1415 Cheryl J. Cherpitel
- Methods for Determining Blood Alcohol Concentration: Current and Retrospective 1429 Kate B. Carey and John T.P. Hustad
- Urinary Markers of Alcohol Consumption 1445 Anja Kroke and Jutta Dierkes
- Methods for Measuring Genetic Variations in ADH and SLDH Loci: A Practical Approach 1459 Stephen J. Marshall, Geoff K. Chambers and Darren Day
- Histological Localization of Alcohol Dehydrogenase: Methods, Approaches and Applications 1475 Susana E. Martínez, Sergio Porté, Julia Vaglenova, Xavier Parés and Jaume Farrés
- Assays for Alcohol and Aldehyde Dehydrogenase: Methods, Approaches and Applications 1489 Stewart Campbell and Peter M. Timms
- Detecting ADH and ALDH Enzymes in Cells and Tissues using Western Blotting 1501 Connie Cheung and Camilla K. Smith Pease
- Use of Selectively Bred Alcohol-preferring Rats to Study Alcohol Abuse, Relapse and Craving 1515 R.L. Bell, Z.A. Rodd, J.M. Murphy and W.J. McBride
- Animal Models of Chronic Alcohol-Induced Liver Damage 1535 Jason C. Lambert and Gavin E. Arteel
- Acute Ethanol Dosing Regimens: Methods and Approaches 1551 Ernest L. Abel
- Use of Isolated Cells in the Study of Ethanol-Induced Hepatotoxicity 1559 Dahn L. Clemens
- Animal Models of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: Methods and Approaches 1573 George K. Acquaah-Mensah
- Genetically Engineered Animals in Alcohol Research 1583 David F. Werner, Dev Chandra and Gregg E. Homanics
- cDNA Arrays in Alcohol-Related Pathology: Methods and Approaches 1597 R.S. Gooch, T.J. Worst, W.M. Freeman and K.E. Vrana
- Practical Methods for Determining mRNA Levels in Alcohol-Exposed Tissues and Its Application to Experimental Pathology 1611 Tatsuo Nakahara, Ross J. Hunter, Victor R. Preedy, Colin R. Martin, and Matthew E. Reilly
- Diagnosis of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: Measurement of the Facial Dysmorphology 1619 Ernesta M. Meintjes and Tania S. Douglas
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance: Methods and Application to Alcohol Effects in the Liver 1635 Marie-Christine-Beauvieux and Jean-Louis Gallis Index 1651
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 24th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125643702
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502311
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Reviews
"...an excellent addition to a reference library and to the field of addictionology. ...a great reference -- all you want to know in 2005 regarding alcohol and its medical consequences. ...I highly recommed it for researchers in the field and medical libraries." - DOODY'S (2005)