Comprehensive Handbook of Alcohol Related Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125643702, 9780080502311

Comprehensive Handbook of Alcohol Related Pathology

1st Edition

Editors: Victor Preedy Ronald Watson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125643702
eBook ISBN: 9780080502311
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th December 2004
Page Count: 2192
Description

This comprehensive handbook is a "one-stop-shop" for all researchers involved in the field of alcohol-related harm at the whole body or cellular level. Over 100 chapters provide abundant information of a wide range of topics that extend from the evolutionary aspects of alcohol consumption and the prevalence of alcohol misuse to programmed cell death. Each chapter is highly illustrated with tables and figures making this a valuable reference for students, clinicians and researchers alike.

Key Features

Over 100 chapters conveniently divided into 3 sections Represents a 'one-stop-shop' of information with suitable indexing of the various pathways and processes *Each chapter is highly illustrated with tables as well as figures

Readership

Researchers involved in the field of alcohol-related harm, institutions, libraries, PhD students, clinicians and pathologists.

Table of Contents

Contributors xiii Preface xxix Foreword xxxi Volume 1 Part I: General Aspects of Alcohol Toxicity, Consumption, and Disease 1

  1. Evolutionary and Historical Aspects of Ethanol Ingestion 3 Robert Dudley
  2. Alcohol Metabolism: General Aspects 15 Charles S. Lieber 3 Intake of Different Alcoholic Beverages and Life-style and Psychosocial Factors 27 John Barefoot and Morten Grønbæk
  3. Genetic Aspects of Alcohol Metabolism: An Overview 31 Stephen J. Marshall and Geoff K. Chambers
  4. Predictors of Alcohol Consumption 49 Kari Poikolainen
  5. Binge Drinking: Patterns, Explanations, and Policy 59 Holly E. Ventura, Chris L. Gibson, J. Mitchell Miller and Alex R. Piquero
  6. Breath and Blood Alcohol 75 Marion Pavlic and Petra Grubwieser
  7. Effects of Food and Body Composition on Blood Alcohol Levels 87 Harold Kalant
  8. Disposal of Ethanol Carbon Atoms 103 M-A. Cornier
  9. Effect of Alcohol on Water and Sodium Homeostasis 111 Ramón Rodrigo and Gonzalo Rivera
  10. Energy from Alcohol 121 Michael J. Haas
  11. The Mediterranean Diet and the Contribution and Role of Alcohol 135 Maria Isabel Covas
  12. The Role of Alcohol in Injury Deaths 147 Philippe Lunetta and Gordon S. Smith
  13. Death from Alcohol Poisoning 165 James A. Crampton and Kathleen Berry
  14. Alcohol and the Workplace 175 Valentino Patussi and Laura Mezzani
  15. Alcohol Misuse in Adolescents: Epidemiology, Clinical Characteristics, Diagnosis, and Treatment 181 Dawn L. Thatcher and Duncan B. Clark
  16. Alcohol Misuse in Adolescents: Individual Differences, Prevention, Identification, and Intervention 195 Rebecca Lebeau-Craven, Holly A. Sindelar, James Murphy and Nancy P. Barnett PreedyVol1_FM.qxd 19/11/04 9:03 PM Page v
  17. What is the Impact of Alcohol on Learning in University Students? 215 Bert Aertgeerts
  18. The Relationship Between Alcohol Misuse and the Homelessness 221 Colleen Clark and Alexander R. Rich
  19. Alcohol and Sport Activities: Spectator’s Perspective 241 Eli Torild Hellandsjo Bu Part II: Damage/Disease (i) General Aspects of Pathology 251
  20. An Overview of Pathologies Occurring in Alcohol Abusers 253 Valentino Patussi, Laura Mezzani and Emanuele Scafato
  21. Gender Differences in Alcohol Pathology 261 Joaquim Fernández-Solà, Josep-María Nicolás, Romon Estruch and Alvaro Urbano-Márquez
  22. Psychological Effects of Alcohol Misuse 279 Marc Walter, Gerhard Dammann and Burghard F. Klapp
  23. The Effect of Alcohol on Quality of Life 295 Paul J. Allison
  24. Alcohol and Road Accidents 309 Andrea Fabbri, Giulio Marchesini and Alberto Vandelli
  25. Trauma and Alcohol 321 Richard D. Blondell
  26. Clinical Implications of Alcohol Misuse for Surgery 337 S. Shourie, P.S. Haber, R. Boughton, and K.M. Conigrave
  27. Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder 349 Christina D. Chambers
  28. Nutritional Status in Alcoholics 361 Romon Estruch, Emilio Sacanella, Joaquim Fernández-Solà and Josep-Maria Nicolás
  29. Alcohol and Body Composition 377 Giovanni Addolorato, Carlo Ancona, Esmeralda Capristo, Giovanni Gasbarrini and the Alcohol Related Diseases Study Group
  30. Beneficial Components of White Wine 387 A.A.E. Bertelli
  31. Polyphenols and Alcohol: Complementary Mechanisms for the Protective Effects of Moderate Wine Consumption 393 A. Di Castelnuovo, S. Rotondo and G. de Gaetano
  32. Overview of ALDH Polymorphism: Relation to Cardiovascular Effects of Alcohol 409 Shih-Jiun Yin and Giia Sheun Peng
  33. Overview on the Effects of Amount and Type of Alcohol on Morbidity and Mortality 425 Morten Grønbæk and Lina Steinrud Mørch
  34. Alcohol-related Mortality in Russia 441 A.V. Nemtsov and P.P. Ogurtsov (ii) Organ Damage 465
  35. Epidemiology and Risk Factors Involved in Alcoholic Liver Disease 467 Ulrik Becker
  36. Polymorphism and Alcoholic Liver Disease 481 José María Ladero
  37. Liver Injury During Alcohol Use and Withdrawal 491 Abraham P. Bautista
  38. Alcohol Consumption and Diabetes Mellitus 501 Angelo Avogaro and Antonio Tiengo
  39. Alcoholic Ketoacidosis 511 Hitender Jain and M. Duggal
  40. Alcohol, Alcoholism and Effects on the Kidney and Kidney Disease 519 Judith H. Veis
  41. Alcohol Intake and the Lower Urinary Tract 527 C.P. Arun
  42. Alcohol and Prostate Cancer 531 Katrine Albertsen and Morten Grønbæk
  43. Oral Health and Alcohol 551 Jukka H. Meurman and Riitta Suuronen Volume 2
  44. Alcohol and the Gastrointestinal Tract 557 Gerlinde Egerer, Felix Stickel and Helmut K. Seitz
  45. Alcohol, ALDH2 Genotypes and Intestinal Cancer 571 Motoi Murata
  46. Alcohol and Pancreatitis 577 Alexander Schneider, Stephan L. Haas and Manfred V. Singer
  47. The Skin and Alcohol 599 Elisabeth Higgins
  48. Alcohol, Blood Pressure and Hypertension 607 Ian B. Puddey, Renate R. Zilkens and Lawrence J. Beilin
  49. Alcohol and Stroke 627 Douglas A. Dulli and Madeleine C. Geraghty
  50. Alcoholic Cardiomyopathy 647 Michael Sander, Christian von Heymann, Jan Braun, Adrian Borges and Claudia Spies
  51. Epidemiologic Aspects of ALDH2 Genotypes and Cardiovascular Parameters 659 Tomonori Okamura
  52. Alcoholic Myopathy: Clinical Aspects 671 Joaquim Fernández-Solà, Josep-María Nicolás Romon Estruch, Emilio Sacanella, Joseph-María Grau and Alvaro Urbano-Márquez
  53. Alcohol and the Eye: Friend or Foe 693 John R. Trevithick and Kenneth P. Mitton
  54. Marchiafava–Bignami Disease in Alcoholism 713 Yahya Çelik
  55. Peripheral Neuropathy 719 Angelo Ammendola and Francesco Bravaccio (iii) Cells, Pathways, Interactions, Processes 733
  56. Defects in Methionine Metabolism: Its Role in Ethanol-induced Liver Injury 735 Kusum K. Kharbanda and Anthony J. Barak
  57. Roles of Kupffer Cells in Alcoholic Liver Disease 749 Yoshiyuki Takei, Nobuyuki Enomoto, Kenichi Ikejima, Shunhei Yamashina, Tsuneo Kitamura and Nobuhiro Sato
  58. The Role of the Stellate Cell in Alcohol Mediated Tissue Injury 757 R.G. Batey and Jianhua Wang
  59. The Role of T Lymphocytes in the Pathogenesis of Alcoholic Liver Disease 763 Q. Cao and R.G. Batey
  60. Oxidative Stress in Alcoholic Liver Disease: Clinical Studies 775 Carmela Loguercio and Alessandro Federico
  61. The Relationship between Alcohol-induced Apoptosis and Oxidative Stress in the Liver 785 Juan Sastre, Juan Bautista Miñana, Federico V. Pallardó and José Viña
  62. Alcohol and HIV Interactions in the Natural History and Treatment of HIV/AIDS 799 Thomas F. Kresina and Laura W. Cheever
  63. Alcohol and Hepatitis Virus Interactions in Liver Pathology 819 Bin Gao
  64. Moderate Alcohol and Fibrosis in Chronic Viral Hepatitis 833 Johan Westin
  65. Ethanol–Taurine Interactions in the Brain: Mechanisms and Pathophysiological Implications 845 Jan Albrecht, Magealena Zielinska, Jeffrey W. Allen, Offie P. Soldin and Michael Aschner
  66. The Effect of Ethanol on Ion Channels in the Brain: A New Look 855 Hugh E. Criswell and George R. Breese
  67. A Nitric Oxide Signaling Pathway Protects the Developing Brain against Alcohol-induced Neuronal Death 871 Ana M. Hutton Kahrberg, Nicholas J. Pantazis, Ross A. McKim and Daniel J. Bonthius
  68. Signaling Pathways in the Heart and Moderate Alcohol Intake 887 Mary O. Gray
  69. Effects of Alcohol on Vascular Function 901 Jocelyn L. Cook and Sandra T. Davidge
  70. Vascular and Biochemical Effects of Moderate Alcohol Consumption: Mechanisms of Protection Against Cardiovascular Disease 911 Asf je Sierksma, Diederick E. Grobbee and Henk F.J. Hendriks
  71. Alcohol and Xenobiotics in Placenta Damage 921 Cleofina Bosco
  72. Molecular Mechanisms in Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: Shh-signaling 937 Sara C. Ahlgren
  73. The Process of Bacterial Translocation and Implications for Health in Alcoholics 949 Valeria Bender Braulio
  74. Alcohol, Altered Gut Permeability, and Endotoxins 965 Alexandr Parlesak
  75. Hormonal Responses in Alcoholism 979 Bernard Campillo
  76. Alcohol-induced Changes in the GH–IGF Axis 991 Charles H. Lang and Robert A. Frost
  77. Mechanisms in Prostate Damage by Alcohol 1007 Jose A. Castro and Gerardo D. Castro
  78. Signaling Pathways in Human Breast Cells in Response to Alcohol: Mechanisms for Alcohol-induced Breast Cancer 1017 Ernest B. Izevbigie
  79. The Ubiquitin–Proteasome System in Alcohol-Induced Pathology 1027 Terrence M. Donohue, Jr. and Samuel W. French
  80. Alcohol and Alkylating Agents 1041 David B. Couch
  81. DNA Damage Resulting from Alcohol Abuse with Special Reference to the Brain 1049 Philip J. Brooks, Jacob A. Theruvathu and Raghu G. Nath
  82. Purine Metabolism and the Influence of Alcoholic Beverages 1069 Y. Suwa
  83. The Role of PKC Isozymes in Mediating Responses to Ethanol 1083 John S. Ellingson
  84. Ethanol Modulation of cAMP-dependent Protein Kinase Subunits Activity: Mechanisms and Functional Consequences 1099 Anastasia Constantinescu
  85. Adhesion Molecules and Alcohol Consumption 1113 Emilio Sacanella, Romon Estruch, Josep-Maria Nicolás, and Joaquim Fernández-Solá
  86. Glucose-regulated Stress Proteins (GRPs) and Alcohol 1127 Eckhard Mühlbauer and H. Rommelspacher
  87. Heat Shock Proteins and Alcohol 1141 Luisa Schiaffonati
  88. Role of Oxidative Stress in Alcohol-Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction 1153 Shannon M. Bailey
  89. Alcohol and Apoptosis 1175 Benita L. McVicker, Dean J. Tuma, Amin A. Nanji and Carol A. Casey Volume 3
  90. Alcohol and Fatty Acid Ethyl Esters 1195 Raneem O. Salem and Michael Laposata
  91. Modification of Proteins by Reactive Ethanol Metabolites: Adduct Structure, Functional and Pathological Consequences 1209 Simon Worrall and Geoffrey M. Thiele
  92. The Effect of Acetaldehyde on Plasma 1223 Arthur S. Brecher
  93. Autoantibodies in Alcohol-related Tissue Diseases 1245 Emanuele Albano and Matteo Vidali
  94. Alcohol-induced Membrane Damage 1253 Junko Adachi, Hideyuki Nushida, Yasuhiro Ueno and Victor R. Preedy
  95. Alcohol Abuse and Eating Disorders 1263 Marlene B. Schwartz and Rajita Sinha
  96. The Relationship Between Obesity and Alcoholic Pathology 1277 Daniel Bunout, María Pía De la Maza and Sandra Hirsch
  97. Protein Deficiency and Alcohol: Interactions and Organ Effects 1289 Emilio González-Reimers and Francisco Santolaria-Fernández
  98. Tryptophan Metabolism and Alcoholism 1303 Abdulla A.-B. Badawy Part III: Selective Methods Used in Alcohol Research 1325
  99. Selective Methods Used in Alcohol Research: Screening in Primary Care – Methods and Approaches 1327 Adam J. Gordon, Joseph Conigliaro and David A. Fiellin
  100. Psychometric Assessment of Alcohol Use 1347 Andrew J. Levine, Steven A. Castellon and Charles H. Hinkin
  101. Self-reported Intake of Alcohol: Methods and Approaches 1367 Ulrik Kesmodel
  102. Use of the DSM-IV: Methods and Approaches 1383 Deborah Hasin and Rachel Y. Waxman
  103. The Alcohol-related Problems Survey: Developing and Testing a Screening Measure for Older Adults 1403 Arlene Fink
  104. The Rapid Alcohol Problems Screen: Methods and Application 1415 Cheryl J. Cherpitel
  105. Methods for Determining Blood Alcohol Concentration: Current and Retrospective 1429 Kate B. Carey and John T.P. Hustad
  106. Urinary Markers of Alcohol Consumption 1445 Anja Kroke and Jutta Dierkes
  107. Methods for Measuring Genetic Variations in ADH and SLDH Loci: A Practical Approach 1459 Stephen J. Marshall, Geoff K. Chambers and Darren Day
  108. Histological Localization of Alcohol Dehydrogenase: Methods, Approaches and Applications 1475 Susana E. Martínez, Sergio Porté, Julia Vaglenova, Xavier Parés and Jaume Farrés
  109. Assays for Alcohol and Aldehyde Dehydrogenase: Methods, Approaches and Applications 1489 Stewart Campbell and Peter M. Timms
  110. Detecting ADH and ALDH Enzymes in Cells and Tissues using Western Blotting 1501 Connie Cheung and Camilla K. Smith Pease
  111. Use of Selectively Bred Alcohol-preferring Rats to Study Alcohol Abuse, Relapse and Craving 1515 R.L. Bell, Z.A. Rodd, J.M. Murphy and W.J. McBride
  112. Animal Models of Chronic Alcohol-Induced Liver Damage 1535 Jason C. Lambert and Gavin E. Arteel
  113. Acute Ethanol Dosing Regimens: Methods and Approaches 1551 Ernest L. Abel
  114. Use of Isolated Cells in the Study of Ethanol-Induced Hepatotoxicity 1559 Dahn L. Clemens
  115. Animal Models of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: Methods and Approaches 1573 George K. Acquaah-Mensah
  116. Genetically Engineered Animals in Alcohol Research 1583 David F. Werner, Dev Chandra and Gregg E. Homanics
  117. cDNA Arrays in Alcohol-Related Pathology: Methods and Approaches 1597 R.S. Gooch, T.J. Worst, W.M. Freeman and K.E. Vrana
  118. Practical Methods for Determining mRNA Levels in Alcohol-Exposed Tissues and Its Application to Experimental Pathology 1611 Tatsuo Nakahara, Ross J. Hunter, Victor R. Preedy, Colin R. Martin, and Matthew E. Reilly
  119. Diagnosis of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: Measurement of the Facial Dysmorphology 1619 Ernesta M. Meintjes and Tania S. Douglas
  120. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance: Methods and Application to Alcohol Effects in the Liver 1635 Marie-Christine-Beauvieux and Jean-Louis Gallis Index 1651

About the Editor

Victor Preedy

Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London

Ronald Watson

Ronald Watson

Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

Reviews

"...an excellent addition to a reference library and to the field of addictionology. ...a great reference -- all you want to know in 2005 regarding alcohol and its medical consequences. ...I highly recommed it for researchers in the field and medical libraries." - DOODY'S (2005)

Ratings and Reviews

