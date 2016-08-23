Comprehensive Gynecology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323322874, 9780323430036

Comprehensive Gynecology

7th Edition

Authors: Rogerio Lobo David Gershenson Gretchen Lentz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323322874
eBook ISBN: 9780323430036
eBook ISBN: 9780323430029
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd August 2016
Page Count: 968
Description

The primary gynecology text for over 25 years, Comprehensive Gynecology covers all of the key issues residents, specialists, primary care doctors, and other healthcare providers encounter in everyday practice. This 7th edition has been fully updated to include a wealth of new content, including current discussions of minimally invasive surgical approaches to gynecologic care, infertility issues and treatments, effectively managing menopausal patients, and more. Written in a clear, concise and evidence-based style, it offers the practical, in-depth coverage you need to remain at the forefront of your field.

Key Features

  • Grasp key information quickly and easily through clear writing, a clinical focus, and guidance on evidence-based techniques.
  • Access state-of-the-art information on the latest applications in diagnostic and interventional ultrasound and other essential aspects of today's practice.
  • Prepare for the challenges you may face with a legal chapter containing factual scenarios.

Table of Contents

  1. Fertilization and Embryogenesis
    2. Reproductive Genetics
    3. Reproductive Anatomy
    4. Reproductive Endocrinology
    5. Evidence-Based Medicine and Clinical Epidemiology
    6. Medical-Legal Risk Management
    7. History, Physical Examination, and Preventive Health Care
    8. Interaction of Medical Diseases and Female Physiology 144 Sarah K. Dotters-Katz and Fidel A. Valea
    9. Emotional Aspects of Gynecology
    10. Endoscopy: Hysteroscopy and Laparoscopy
    11. Congenital Abnormalities of the Female Reproductive Tract
    12. Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology
    13. Family Planning
    14. Menopause and Care of the Mature Woman
    15. Breast Diseases
    16. Spontaneous Abortion and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
    17. Ectopic Pregnancy
    18. Benign Gynecologic Lesions
    19. Endometriosis
    20. Anatomic Defects of the Abdominal Wall and Pelvic Floor
    21. Lower Urinary Tract Function and Disorders
    22. Anal Incontinence
    23. Genital Tract Infections
    24. Preoperative Counseling and Management
    25. Perioperative Management of Complications
    26. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
    27. Principles of Radiation Therapy and Chemotherapy in Gynecologic Cancer
    28. Intraepithelial Neoplasia of the Lower Genital Tract (Cervix, Vagina, Vulva)
    29. Malignant Diseases of the Cervix
    30. Neoplastic Diseases of the Vulva
    31. Malignant Diseases of the Vagina
    32. Neoplastic Diseases of the Uterus
    33. Neoplastic Diseases of the Ovary
    34. Fallopian Tube and Peritoneal Carcinoma
    35. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
    36. Molecular Oncology in Gynecologic Cancer
    37. Primary and Secondary Dysmenorrhea, Premenstrual Syndrome, and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder
    38. Primary and Secondary Amenorrhea and Precocious Puberty
    39. Hyperprolactinemia, Galactorrhea, and Pituitary Adenomas
    40. Hyperandrogenism and Androgen Excess
    41. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
    42. Infertility
    43. In Vitro Fertilization

About the Author

Rogerio Lobo

Dr. Lobo, formerly Rappleye Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Center for Reproductive Sciences, Columbia University, has done extensive research in various areas of reproductive endocrinology and infertility including estrogen metabolism and menopause. Dr. Lobo has a primary interest in hyperandrogenic disorders and polycystic ovary syndrome. He frequently serves as editor for peer-review journals and has authored over 300 articles and 16 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.

David Gershenson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Chairman, J. Taylor Wharton, MD Distinguished, Chair in Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Gynecologic Oncology & Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Gretchen Lentz

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director, Women’s Health; Associate Director, Women’s Health Care Center, Roosevelt; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

