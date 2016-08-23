The primary gynecology text for over 25 years, Comprehensive Gynecology covers all of the key issues residents, specialists, primary care doctors, and other healthcare providers encounter in everyday practice. This 7th edition has been fully updated to include a wealth of new content, including current discussions of minimally invasive surgical approaches to gynecologic care, infertility issues and treatments, effectively managing menopausal patients, and more. Written in a clear, concise and evidence-based style, it offers the practical, in-depth coverage you need to remain at the forefront of your field.