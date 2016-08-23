Comprehensive Gynecology
7th Edition
Description
The primary gynecology text for over 25 years, Comprehensive Gynecology covers all of the key issues residents, specialists, primary care doctors, and other healthcare providers encounter in everyday practice. This 7th edition has been fully updated to include a wealth of new content, including current discussions of minimally invasive surgical approaches to gynecologic care, infertility issues and treatments, effectively managing menopausal patients, and more. Written in a clear, concise and evidence-based style, it offers the practical, in-depth coverage you need to remain at the forefront of your field.
Key Features
- Grasp key information quickly and easily through clear writing, a clinical focus, and guidance on evidence-based techniques.
- Access state-of-the-art information on the latest applications in diagnostic and interventional ultrasound and other essential aspects of today's practice.
- Prepare for the challenges you may face with a legal chapter containing factual scenarios.
Table of Contents
- Fertilization and Embryogenesis
2. Reproductive Genetics
3. Reproductive Anatomy
4. Reproductive Endocrinology
5. Evidence-Based Medicine and Clinical Epidemiology
6. Medical-Legal Risk Management
7. History, Physical Examination, and Preventive Health Care
8. Interaction of Medical Diseases and Female Physiology 144 Sarah K. Dotters-Katz and Fidel A. Valea
9. Emotional Aspects of Gynecology
10. Endoscopy: Hysteroscopy and Laparoscopy
11. Congenital Abnormalities of the Female Reproductive Tract
12. Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology
13. Family Planning
14. Menopause and Care of the Mature Woman
15. Breast Diseases
16. Spontaneous Abortion and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
17. Ectopic Pregnancy
18. Benign Gynecologic Lesions
19. Endometriosis
20. Anatomic Defects of the Abdominal Wall and Pelvic Floor
21. Lower Urinary Tract Function and Disorders
22. Anal Incontinence
23. Genital Tract Infections
24. Preoperative Counseling and Management
25. Perioperative Management of Complications
26. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
27. Principles of Radiation Therapy and Chemotherapy in Gynecologic Cancer
28. Intraepithelial Neoplasia of the Lower Genital Tract (Cervix, Vagina, Vulva)
29. Malignant Diseases of the Cervix
30. Neoplastic Diseases of the Vulva
31. Malignant Diseases of the Vagina
32. Neoplastic Diseases of the Uterus
33. Neoplastic Diseases of the Ovary
34. Fallopian Tube and Peritoneal Carcinoma
35. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
36. Molecular Oncology in Gynecologic Cancer
37. Primary and Secondary Dysmenorrhea, Premenstrual Syndrome, and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder
38. Primary and Secondary Amenorrhea and Precocious Puberty
39. Hyperprolactinemia, Galactorrhea, and Pituitary Adenomas
40. Hyperandrogenism and Androgen Excess
41. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
42. Infertility
43. In Vitro Fertilization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323322874
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430036
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430029
About the Author
Rogerio Lobo
Dr. Lobo, formerly Rappleye Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Center for Reproductive Sciences, Columbia University, has done extensive research in various areas of reproductive endocrinology and infertility including estrogen metabolism and menopause. Dr. Lobo has a primary interest in hyperandrogenic disorders and polycystic ovary syndrome. He frequently serves as editor for peer-review journals and has authored over 300 articles and 16 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.
David Gershenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Chairman, J. Taylor Wharton, MD Distinguished, Chair in Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Gynecologic Oncology & Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Gretchen Lentz
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director, Women’s Health; Associate Director, Women’s Health Care Center, Roosevelt; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA