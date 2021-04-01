Comprehensive Gynecology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323653992

Comprehensive Gynecology

8th Edition

Authors: David Gershenson Gretchen Lentz Fidel Valea Rogerio Lobo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323653992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 976
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With its trademark clear, concise writing style and evidence-based focus, Comprehensive Gynecology, 8th Edition, remains your #1 choice for practical, in-depth coverage of any women’s health issue you’re likely to encounter. It covers all key issues in gynecology, now fully updated to include new information on topics such as laparoscopy and innovations in robotic surgery, reversible contraception, and advancements in treating endometriosis. For residents, specialists, primary care doctors, and other healthcare providers, Comprehensive Gynecology is an easy-to-access source of trusted information for everyday practice.

Details

No. of pages:
976
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323653992

About the Authors

David Gershenson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Chairman, J. Taylor Wharton, MD Distinguished, Chair in Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Gynecologic Oncology & Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Gretchen Lentz

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director, Women’s Health; Associate Director, Women’s Health Care Center, Roosevelt; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

Fidel Valea

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director, Fellowship Program in Gynecologic Oncology, Director, Residency Program, Department of OB-GYN, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina

Rogerio Lobo

Dr. Lobo, formerly Rappleye Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Center for Reproductive Sciences, Columbia University, has done extensive research in various areas of reproductive endocrinology and infertility including estrogen metabolism and menopause. Dr. Lobo has a primary interest in hyperandrogenic disorders and polycystic ovary syndrome. He frequently serves as editor for peer-review journals and has authored over 300 articles and 16 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.