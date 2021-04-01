Comprehensive Gynecology
8th Edition
Description
With its trademark clear, concise writing style and evidence-based focus, Comprehensive Gynecology, 8th Edition, remains your #1 choice for practical, in-depth coverage of any women’s health issue you’re likely to encounter. It covers all key issues in gynecology, now fully updated to include new information on topics such as laparoscopy and innovations in robotic surgery, reversible contraception, and advancements in treating endometriosis. For residents, specialists, primary care doctors, and other healthcare providers, Comprehensive Gynecology is an easy-to-access source of trusted information for everyday practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323653992
About the Authors
David Gershenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Chairman, J. Taylor Wharton, MD Distinguished, Chair in Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Gynecologic Oncology & Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Gretchen Lentz
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director, Women’s Health; Associate Director, Women’s Health Care Center, Roosevelt; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
Fidel Valea
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director, Fellowship Program in Gynecologic Oncology, Director, Residency Program, Department of OB-GYN, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina
Rogerio Lobo
Dr. Lobo, formerly Rappleye Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Center for Reproductive Sciences, Columbia University, has done extensive research in various areas of reproductive endocrinology and infertility including estrogen metabolism and menopause. Dr. Lobo has a primary interest in hyperandrogenic disorders and polycystic ovary syndrome. He frequently serves as editor for peer-review journals and has authored over 300 articles and 16 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.