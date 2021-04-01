With its trademark clear, concise writing style and evidence-based focus, Comprehensive Gynecology, 8th Edition, remains your #1 choice for practical, in-depth coverage of any women’s health issue you’re likely to encounter. It covers all key issues in gynecology, now fully updated to include new information on topics such as laparoscopy and innovations in robotic surgery, reversible contraception, and advancements in treating endometriosis. For residents, specialists, primary care doctors, and other healthcare providers, Comprehensive Gynecology is an easy-to-access source of trusted information for everyday practice.