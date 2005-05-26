Comprehensive Functional Verification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127518039, 9780080476643

Comprehensive Functional Verification

1st Edition

The Complete Industry Cycle

Authors: Bruce Wile John Goss Wolfgang Roesner
eBook ISBN: 9780080476643
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127518039
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 26th May 2005
Page Count: 704
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
52.69
7400.00
6290.00
90.91
77.27
89.95
76.46
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
51.99
44.19
85.95
73.06
64.95
55.21
79.95
67.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

One of the biggest challenges in chip and system design is determining whether the hardware works correctly. That is the job of functional verification engineers and they are the audience for this comprehensive text from three top industry professionals.

As designs increase in complexity, so has the value of verification engineers within the hardware design team. In fact, the need for skilled verification engineers has grown dramatically--functional verification now consumes between 40 and 70% of a project's labor, and about half its cost. Currently there are very few books on verification for engineers, and none that cover the subject as comprehensively as this text.

A key strength of this book is that it describes the entire verification cycle and details each stage. The organization of the book follows the cycle, demonstrating how functional verification engages all aspects of the overall design effort and how individual cycle stages relate to the larger design process. Throughout the text, the authors leverage their 35 plus years experience in functional verification, providing examples and case studies, and focusing on the skills, methods, and tools needed to complete each verification task.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive overview of the complete verification cycle
  • Combines industry experience with a strong emphasis on functional verification fundamentals
  • Includes real-world case studies

Readership

Sr. undergraduate & graduate students in functional verification courses in EE and Computer Engineering Departments; new and experienced verification engineers

Table of Contents

Comprehensive Functional Verification: The Complete Industry Cycle

Part I: Introduction to Verification

Chapter 1: Verification in the Chip Design Process 1.1 Introduction to Functional Verification 1.2 The Verification Challenge 1.3 Mission and Goals of Verification 1.4 Cost of Verification 1.5 Areas of Verification beyond the scope of this book 1.6 The Verification Cycle: A Structured Process 1.7 Summary 1.8 Exercises

Chapter 2: Verification Flow 2.1 Verification Hierarchy 2.2 Strategy of Verification 2.3 Summary 2.4 Exercises

Chapter 3: Fundamentals of Simulation Based Verification
3.1 Basic Verification Environment: A Test Bench 3.2 Observation Points: Black-box, White-box and Grey-box verification 3.3 Assertion Based Verification – An overview 3.4 Test benches and Testing Strategies 3.5 Summary 3.6 Exercises

Chapter 4: The Verification Plan 4.1 The Functional Specification 4.2 The Evolution of the Verification Plan 4.3 Contents of the Verification Plan 4.4 Verification example: Calc1 4.5 Summary 4.6 Exercises

Part II: Simulation Based Verification

Chapter 5: HDLs and Simulation Engines 5.1 Hardware Description Languages 5.2 Simulation Engines - Introduction 5.3 Event-Driven Simulation 5.4 Improving Simulation Throughput 5.5 Cycle-Based Simulation
5.6 Waveform Viewers 5.7 Summary 5.8 Exercises

Chapter 6: Creating Environments 6.1 Testbench Writing Tools 6.2 Verification Coverage
6.3 Summary 6.4 Exercises

Chapter 7: Strategies for Simulation based Stimulus Generation 7.1 Calc2 Overview 7.2 Strategies for Stimulus Generation 7.3 Summary 7.4 Exercises

Chapter 8: Strategies for Results Checking in Simulation Based Verification 8.1 Types of Result Checking 8.2 Debug 8.3 Summary 8.4 Exercises

Chapter 9: Pervasive Function Verification 9.1 System Reset and Bring-up 9.2 Error and Degraded Mode Handling 9.3 Verifying Hardware Debug Assists 9.4 Low Power Mode Verification 9.5 Summary 9.6 Exercises

Chapter 10: Re-Use Strategies and System Simulation 10.1: Re-Use Strategies 10.2: System Simulation 10.3: Beyond General Purpose Logic Simulation 10.4: Summary 10.5: Exercises

Part III: Formal Verification

Chapter 11 Introduction to Formal Verification 11.1 Foundations 11.2 Formal Boolean Equivalence Checking 11.3 Functional Formal Verification – Property Checking 11.4 Summary 11.5 Exercises

Chapter 12 Using Formal Verification 12.1 Property Specification Using an HDL Library 12.2 The Property Specification Language PSL 12.3 Property Checking Using Formal Verification 12.4 Summary 12.5 Exercises

Part IV: Comprehensive Verification

Chapter 13: Completing the Verification Cycle 13.1 Regression 13.2 Problem Tracking 13.3 Tape-Out Readiness 13.4 Escape Analysis 13.5 Summary 13.6 Exercises

Chapter 14: Advanced Verification Techniques 14.1 Save verification cycles – bootstrapping the verification process 14.2 High-Level modeling – concepts 14.3 Coverage-Directed Generation 14.4 Summary 14.5 Exercises

Part V: Case Studies

Chapter 15: Case Studies 15.1 The Line Delete Escape 15.2 Branch History Table 15.3 Network Processor 15.4 Summary Glossary References

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080476643
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127518039

About the Author

Bruce Wile

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Corporation, Poughkeepsie, NY

John Goss

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Corporation, Research Triangle Park, NC

Wolfgang Roesner

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Corporation, Austin, TX

Reviews

Very good :-)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.