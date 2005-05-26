Comprehensive Functional Verification
1st Edition
The Complete Industry Cycle
Description
One of the biggest challenges in chip and system design is determining whether the hardware works correctly. That is the job of functional verification engineers and they are the audience for this comprehensive text from three top industry professionals.
As designs increase in complexity, so has the value of verification engineers within the hardware design team. In fact, the need for skilled verification engineers has grown dramatically--functional verification now consumes between 40 and 70% of a project's labor, and about half its cost. Currently there are very few books on verification for engineers, and none that cover the subject as comprehensively as this text.
A key strength of this book is that it describes the entire verification cycle and details each stage. The organization of the book follows the cycle, demonstrating how functional verification engages all aspects of the overall design effort and how individual cycle stages relate to the larger design process. Throughout the text, the authors leverage their 35 plus years experience in functional verification, providing examples and case studies, and focusing on the skills, methods, and tools needed to complete each verification task.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of the complete verification cycle
- Combines industry experience with a strong emphasis on functional verification fundamentals
- Includes real-world case studies
Readership
Sr. undergraduate & graduate students in functional verification courses in EE and Computer Engineering Departments; new and experienced verification engineers
Table of Contents
Comprehensive Functional Verification: The Complete Industry Cycle
Part I: Introduction to Verification
Chapter 1: Verification in the Chip Design Process 1.1 Introduction to Functional Verification 1.2 The Verification Challenge 1.3 Mission and Goals of Verification 1.4 Cost of Verification 1.5 Areas of Verification beyond the scope of this book 1.6 The Verification Cycle: A Structured Process 1.7 Summary 1.8 Exercises
Chapter 2: Verification Flow 2.1 Verification Hierarchy 2.2 Strategy of Verification 2.3 Summary 2.4 Exercises
Chapter 3: Fundamentals of Simulation Based Verification
3.1 Basic Verification Environment: A Test Bench 3.2 Observation Points: Black-box, White-box and Grey-box verification 3.3 Assertion Based Verification – An overview 3.4 Test benches and Testing Strategies 3.5 Summary 3.6 Exercises
Chapter 4: The Verification Plan 4.1 The Functional Specification 4.2 The Evolution of the Verification Plan 4.3 Contents of the Verification Plan 4.4 Verification example: Calc1 4.5 Summary 4.6 Exercises
Part II: Simulation Based Verification
Chapter 5: HDLs and Simulation Engines
5.1 Hardware Description Languages
5.2 Simulation Engines - Introduction
5.3 Event-Driven Simulation
5.4 Improving Simulation Throughput
5.5 Cycle-Based Simulation
5.6 Waveform Viewers 5.7 Summary 5.8 Exercises
Chapter 6: Creating Environments
6.1 Testbench Writing Tools
6.2 Verification Coverage
6.3 Summary 6.4 Exercises
Chapter 7: Strategies for Simulation based Stimulus Generation 7.1 Calc2 Overview 7.2 Strategies for Stimulus Generation 7.3 Summary 7.4 Exercises
Chapter 8: Strategies for Results Checking in Simulation Based Verification 8.1 Types of Result Checking 8.2 Debug 8.3 Summary 8.4 Exercises
Chapter 9: Pervasive Function Verification 9.1 System Reset and Bring-up 9.2 Error and Degraded Mode Handling 9.3 Verifying Hardware Debug Assists 9.4 Low Power Mode Verification 9.5 Summary 9.6 Exercises
Chapter 10: Re-Use Strategies and System Simulation 10.1: Re-Use Strategies 10.2: System Simulation 10.3: Beyond General Purpose Logic Simulation 10.4: Summary 10.5: Exercises
Part III: Formal Verification
Chapter 11 Introduction to Formal Verification 11.1 Foundations 11.2 Formal Boolean Equivalence Checking 11.3 Functional Formal Verification – Property Checking 11.4 Summary 11.5 Exercises
Chapter 12 Using Formal Verification 12.1 Property Specification Using an HDL Library 12.2 The Property Specification Language PSL 12.3 Property Checking Using Formal Verification 12.4 Summary 12.5 Exercises
Part IV: Comprehensive Verification
Chapter 13: Completing the Verification Cycle 13.1 Regression 13.2 Problem Tracking 13.3 Tape-Out Readiness 13.4 Escape Analysis 13.5 Summary 13.6 Exercises
Chapter 14: Advanced Verification Techniques 14.1 Save verification cycles – bootstrapping the verification process 14.2 High-Level modeling – concepts 14.3 Coverage-Directed Generation 14.4 Summary 14.5 Exercises
Part V: Case Studies
Chapter 15: Case Studies 15.1 The Line Delete Escape 15.2 Branch History Table 15.3 Network Processor 15.4 Summary Glossary References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2005
- Published:
- 26th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476643
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127518039
About the Author
Bruce Wile
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Corporation, Poughkeepsie, NY
John Goss
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Corporation, Research Triangle Park, NC
Wolfgang Roesner
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Corporation, Austin, TX
Reviews
Very good :-)