Comprehensive Foodomics
1st Edition
Description
Comprehensive Foodomics offers a definitive collection of over 150 in-depth articles providing researchers with innovative answers to crucial questions related to food quality and safety, and its vital and complex links with our health, using various Omics technologies.
Topics covered include transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, genomics, green foodomics, as well as epigenetics and noncoding RNA, food safety, food bioactivity and health, food quality and traceability, data treatment and systems biology.
Logically structured into 10 focused sections, each article is authored by world leading scientists, the result being a high-quality resource that covers the whole breadth of Omics and related technologies, including the latest advances and applications.
By bringing together all this information into one, easily navigationable reference, food scientists and nutritionists in both academia and industry will find it the perfect, modern day compendium to refer to time and again.
Key Features
- Comprehensive: The first publication of its kind to bring all the Foodmics information together in one place, offering readers a ‘one-stop’, comprehensive resource for access to a wealth of information to fully support their research and activities in this area
- Interdiscplinary: Articles written by academics and practitioners from various fields and regions will ensure that the knowledge within is easily understood by and applicable to a large audience
- Clearly structured: Meticulously organized by Omic type, it is the ideal resource for students, researchers and professionals to find relevant information quickly and easily
- Quality of authorship: high quality authors from across the globe selected to author the 150 articles, all supported by an outstanding editor team
Readership
Food scientists of all levels in both academia and industry. Nutritionists, physicians in medical practice
Table of Contents
The Genomics Revolution: Agri-Food Research in the 21st Century
New Developments in Next Generation Sequencing Methods: Pushing the Boundaries
NexGen Sequencing Data: Bioinformatic Tools for Visualization and Analysis
Bioinformatic Platforms for Metagenomics
Improvements in Genomic Technologies: Applications to Crop Research
The Role of Genomics in Food Quality and Safety Management: Possibilities and Limitations
Whole Genome Sequencing: the Impact on Foodborne Outbreak Investigations
Genomic Insights into Food Fermentations
Viral Genomics and Evolution: the Case of the Dairy Phages
Applying Genomics to Track Antimicrobial Resistance in the Food Chain
Hologenomics: the Interaction between Host, Microbiome and Diet
Genomics for Food security with Efficient and Sustainable Livestock Production
Detection of Genetically Modified Organisms through Genomics Approaches
Epigenetics, noncoding RNA, and gene expression
Non-coding RNAs as direct and indirect modulators of epigenetic regulation
Discovery and chracterization of non-coding RNA through modern genomics
Discovery of microRNA-mRNA interactions through genomics and computational prediction
Long non-coding RNAs and human cancer
Non-coding RNAs and Epigenetic Regulation in Aging
Diet and epigenetics: dietary effects on DNA methylation, histone remodeling and mRNA stability
RNA regulation of the gut microbiome
microRNAs in nutrition, obesity, and metabolic disease
Influence of nutrients and bioactive compounds on the expression of microRNAs related to inflammation and chronic disease
Online genomic resources and Bioinformatics tools available for epigenetics and non-coding RNA
Introduction Transciptomics
Transcriptomics of fruit ripening in Citrus
RNA extraction for transcriptome analysis
RNA Seq analysis of transcriptomes
Iso Seq long read transcriptom sequencing
Wheat grain transcriptme
Avocado fruit transcriptome
Sugarcane a highly polyploid transcriptome
Coffee bean transcriptome
Grape berry transcriptome
Mushroom transcriptome
Barley: current understanding of ‘omics data on quality
Mango fruit transcriptome
Groundnut Kernel Transcriptome
RNA extraction from plant seeds
Development of transcriptome analysis methods
Current approaches in quantitative Proteomics
Peptidomics in Food
Protein/Peptide modifications in Food Proteomics
Proteomics in Food safety
Proteomics in Food Quality
Plant Proteomics
Metaproteomics in Nutrition
MALDI-TOF MS based identification of food components
Food protein digestomics
Food Constituent and Food Metabolite Databases
GC/MS based Food Metabolomics
LC/MS based Food Metabolomics
Ambient ionization mass spectrometry in Food metabolomics
Crop metabolome analysis - in vivo labelling with stable isotopes for specific metabolite profiling
Bioactive anthocyanins in selected fruits – a Foodomics approach
Analytical challenges and strategies to decipher the maillard reaction network
Metabolomics in Brewing Research
Teas Metabolomics
Metabolomics & Food Fraud / Authentication
Ethnic Foodomics: Metabolomics Studies of Ethnic Foods
Ancient Foodomics: Analytical strategies for reconstruction of palaeodiets and implications for human health
An Essay on Gastronomics, a part of foodomics for molecular gastronomy
Coffee & Cocoa Metabolomics
Introduction Green Foodomics
Green Analytical Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry and Foodomics
Direct Analysis in Foodomics: NMR
Direct Analysis in Foodomics: HRMS
Sample preparation in Foodomics, Environmentally friendly solvents
Sample preparation in Foodomics, Miniaturized solid-phase extraction
Sample preparation in Foodomics, Combination of assisted-extraction techniques
Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Gas chromatography
Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Liquid chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis
Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Analytical microsystems
Green processes in Foodomics, Green solvents for sustainable processes
Green processes in Foodomics, Hansen solubility parameters for green solvent selection
Gren processes in Foodomics, Supercritical Fluid Extraction of Bioactives
Green processes in Foodomics, Gas-expanded Liquids Extraction of Bioactives
Green processes in Foodomics, Pressurized Fluids Extraction of Bioactives
Green processes in Foodomics, Pressurized Hot Water Extraction of Bioactives
Gren processes in Foodomics, Process integration and Intensification
Gren processes in Foodomics, Biorefinery
Green chemistry metrics
Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Supercritical Fluid chromatography
Foodomics and Food Safety - Introduction
Food borne bacteria and food safety - an outlook
Metabolomics – Nutritional and physiological changes
Mitigation of Acrylamide in Thermally Processed Foods
Use of lipidomics for food quality assurance and authentication
The role of mycotoxins in human food
Food risk assessment
Food contaminants – bacterial toxins and toxic algae
Wine contaminations and frauds from the bioanalytical and biochemical points of view
PCR and NGS virus detection in food
Targeted proteomics for rapid and sensitive detection of foodborne pathogens
Proteomics and foodborne pathogens
Peptidomics for Food Safety
Food Allergies and Food Allergens
Allergens, mechanism of food allergies
Improved identification and quantification of polar and non-polar lipids
Influence and detection of the residues of veterinary formulations in foods
Issues in hyperspectral traceability of foods
Food quality and NIR spectroscopy in the omics era
Electronic noses and traceability of foods
Biosensors in food traceability and quality
Mid infrared in food traceability and quality
Overview of Food Fraud Prevention, Control, and Countermeasures
Chemometrics and Food traceability
In vivo traceability
Statistics and food quality
Instrumental methods in Foodomics applied for food quality and traceability
Isotopes, traceability and omics
Grass to Glass: better beer through proteomics
Recent advances in food protected designations of origin
Microbiomics and wine terroir
Authenticity and traceability in the wine industry: From analytical chemistry to consumer perceptions
Introduction Food bioactivity, health and Foodomics
Bioinformatics and chemometrics to reveal food-health associations
Personalized nutrition and -omics
Relationship between microbiome and colorectal cancer
Foodomics of bioactive compounds from tropical fruits by-products
Dietary modulation of gut microbiota
Metabolomics to study the therapeutic value of natural compounds to treat obesity
Foodomics combined with gastrointestinal modeling to assess food bioactivity
Emerging foodomics strategies for studying the role of diet and host responses
Foodomics to discover the health potential of microalgae
The Role of Vitamins in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
Interaction between plant secondary metabolites and the human metabolome
Use of metabotyping for targeted nutrition
Advanced metabolomics for metabolic syndrome/metabolic diseases
Cardiovascular protection by dietary polyphenols
Nutrient quality and diversity in foods for optimal nutrition
Influence of diet and food components in mental health
Advanced analytical tools to reveal food-health associations
Omics perspectives in food science
Diabetes, Omics tools and Diet
Introduction to -omic data analysis workflow
Multivariate Exploratory Data Analysis in Foodomics
Chemometric classification methods in omic data analysis
Genomics data treatment in the era of next generation sequencing
Gene expression microarray: technical fundamentals and data analysis
Analysis of high-throughput RNA Sequencing Data
Data treatment in food proteomics
Metabolomics mass spectrometry data processing: applications in food analysis
NMR metabolomics data processing
Integrating bioinformatics approaches for a comprehensive understanding of metabolomics datasets
Development of tools to extract the information from datasets obtained by analytical separation techniques hyphenated with mass spectrometry
Multi-omic data integration and analysis via model-driven approaches
System biology approaches for Foodomics Applications
Network Analysis in System Biology
Structural modeling in System Biology
The role of omic technologies in the study of the human microbiome
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2868
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128163955
About the Editor in Chief
Alejandro Cifuentes
Dr. Alejandro Cifuentes is a Full Research Professor at the National Research Council of Spain (CSIC) in Madrid and Head of the Laboratory of Foodomics. He has been Director of the Institute of Food Science Research and Deputy Director of the Institute of Industrial Fermentations, both belonging to CSIC. Currently he is Director of the Metabolomics Platform belonging to the International Excellence Campus UAM+CSIC. Alejandro's activity includes the development of advanced analytical methods (e.g., metabolomics, transcriptomics, proteomics) for foodomics, food quality and safety, as well as extraction and characterization of bioactive compounds from natural sources and their effect on human health. He holds different national and international awards, is member of the Editorial Board of 11 international journals (including J. Chromatogr. A, J. Pharmaceut. Biomed., J. Sep. Sci., Food Anal. Method., Int. J. Mol. Sci.) and Editor of TrAC-Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Electrophoresis and Current Opinion in Food Science (Foodomics Section). He has published more than 230 SCI papers, 20 books and book chapters and 8 patents. His h index is 56 (February 2016) and his works have received more than 10000 citations. Alejandro has given more than 150 invited lectures in different national and international meetings in Europe, Asia, Africa, America and Oceania. He has defined for the first time in a SCI journal the new discipline of Foodomics.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Council of Spain (CSIC), Madrid, Spain
Ratings and Reviews
