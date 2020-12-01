Comprehensive Foodomics

The Genomics Revolution: Agri-Food Research in the 21st Century

New Developments in Next Generation Sequencing Methods: Pushing the Boundaries

NexGen Sequencing Data: Bioinformatic Tools for Visualization and Analysis

Bioinformatic Platforms for Metagenomics

Improvements in Genomic Technologies: Applications to Crop Research

The Role of Genomics in Food Quality and Safety Management: Possibilities and Limitations

Whole Genome Sequencing: the Impact on Foodborne Outbreak Investigations

Genomic Insights into Food Fermentations

Viral Genomics and Evolution: the Case of the Dairy Phages

Applying Genomics to Track Antimicrobial Resistance in the Food Chain

Hologenomics: the Interaction between Host, Microbiome and Diet

Genomics for Food security with Efficient and Sustainable Livestock Production

Detection of Genetically Modified Organisms through Genomics Approaches

Epigenetics, noncoding RNA, and gene expression

Non-coding RNAs as direct and indirect modulators of epigenetic regulation

Discovery and chracterization of non-coding RNA through modern genomics

Discovery of microRNA-mRNA interactions through genomics and computational prediction

Long non-coding RNAs and human cancer

Non-coding RNAs and Epigenetic Regulation in Aging

Diet and epigenetics: dietary effects on DNA methylation, histone remodeling and mRNA stability

RNA regulation of the gut microbiome

microRNAs in nutrition, obesity, and metabolic disease

Influence of nutrients and bioactive compounds on the expression of microRNAs related to inflammation and chronic disease

Online genomic resources and Bioinformatics tools available for epigenetics and non-coding RNA

Introduction Transciptomics

Transcriptomics of fruit ripening in Citrus

RNA extraction for transcriptome analysis

RNA Seq analysis of transcriptomes

Iso Seq long read transcriptom sequencing

Wheat grain transcriptme

Avocado fruit transcriptome

Sugarcane a highly polyploid transcriptome

Coffee bean transcriptome

Grape berry transcriptome

Mushroom transcriptome

Barley: current understanding of ‘omics data on quality

Mango fruit transcriptome

Groundnut Kernel Transcriptome

RNA extraction from plant seeds

Development of transcriptome analysis methods

Current approaches in quantitative Proteomics

Peptidomics in Food

Protein/Peptide modifications in Food Proteomics

Proteomics in Food safety

Proteomics in Food Quality

Plant Proteomics

Metaproteomics in Nutrition

MALDI-TOF MS based identification of food components

Food protein digestomics

Food Constituent and Food Metabolite Databases

GC/MS based Food Metabolomics

LC/MS based Food Metabolomics

Ambient ionization mass spectrometry in Food metabolomics

Crop metabolome analysis - in vivo labelling with stable isotopes for specific metabolite profiling

Bioactive anthocyanins in selected fruits – a Foodomics approach

Analytical challenges and strategies to decipher the maillard reaction network

Metabolomics in Brewing Research

Teas Metabolomics

Metabolomics & Food Fraud / Authentication

Ethnic Foodomics: Metabolomics Studies of Ethnic Foods

Ancient Foodomics: Analytical strategies for reconstruction of palaeodiets and implications for human health

An Essay on Gastronomics, a part of foodomics for molecular gastronomy

Coffee & Cocoa Metabolomics

Introduction Green Foodomics

Green Analytical Chemistry

Analytical Chemistry and Foodomics

Direct Analysis in Foodomics: NMR

Direct Analysis in Foodomics: HRMS

Sample preparation in Foodomics, Environmentally friendly solvents

Sample preparation in Foodomics, Miniaturized solid-phase extraction

Sample preparation in Foodomics, Combination of assisted-extraction techniques

Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Gas chromatography

Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Liquid chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis

Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Analytical microsystems

Green processes in Foodomics, Green solvents for sustainable processes

Green processes in Foodomics, Hansen solubility parameters for green solvent selection

Gren processes in Foodomics, Supercritical Fluid Extraction of Bioactives

Green processes in Foodomics, Gas-expanded Liquids Extraction of Bioactives

Green processes in Foodomics, Pressurized Fluids Extraction of Bioactives

Green processes in Foodomics, Pressurized Hot Water Extraction of Bioactives

Gren processes in Foodomics, Process integration and Intensification

Gren processes in Foodomics, Biorefinery

Green chemistry metrics

Green separation techniques for -omics platforms, Supercritical Fluid chromatography

Foodomics and Food Safety - Introduction

Food borne bacteria and food safety - an outlook

Metabolomics – Nutritional and physiological changes

Mitigation of Acrylamide in Thermally Processed Foods

Use of lipidomics for food quality assurance and authentication

The role of mycotoxins in human food

Food risk assessment

Food contaminants – bacterial toxins and toxic algae

Wine contaminations and frauds from the bioanalytical and biochemical points of view

PCR and NGS virus detection in food

Targeted proteomics for rapid and sensitive detection of foodborne pathogens

Proteomics and foodborne pathogens

Peptidomics for Food Safety

Food Allergies and Food Allergens

Allergens, mechanism of food allergies

Improved identification and quantification of polar and non-polar lipids

Influence and detection of the residues of veterinary formulations in foods

Issues in hyperspectral traceability of foods

Food quality and NIR spectroscopy in the omics era

Electronic noses and traceability of foods

Biosensors in food traceability and quality

Mid infrared in food traceability and quality

Overview of Food Fraud Prevention, Control, and Countermeasures

Chemometrics and Food traceability

In vivo traceability

Statistics and food quality

Instrumental methods in Foodomics applied for food quality and traceability

Isotopes, traceability and omics

Grass to Glass: better beer through proteomics

Recent advances in food protected designations of origin

Microbiomics and wine terroir

Authenticity and traceability in the wine industry: From analytical chemistry to consumer perceptions

Introduction Food bioactivity, health and Foodomics

Bioinformatics and chemometrics to reveal food-health associations

Personalized nutrition and -omics

Relationship between microbiome and colorectal cancer

Foodomics of bioactive compounds from tropical fruits by-products

Dietary modulation of gut microbiota

Metabolomics to study the therapeutic value of natural compounds to treat obesity

Foodomics combined with gastrointestinal modeling to assess food bioactivity

Emerging foodomics strategies for studying the role of diet and host responses

Foodomics to discover the health potential of microalgae

The Role of Vitamins in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Interaction between plant secondary metabolites and the human metabolome

Use of metabotyping for targeted nutrition

Advanced metabolomics for metabolic syndrome/metabolic diseases

Cardiovascular protection by dietary polyphenols

Nutrient quality and diversity in foods for optimal nutrition

Influence of diet and food components in mental health

Advanced analytical tools to reveal food-health associations

Omics perspectives in food science

Diabetes, Omics tools and Diet

Introduction to -omic data analysis workflow

Multivariate Exploratory Data Analysis in Foodomics

Chemometric classification methods in omic data analysis

Genomics data treatment in the era of next generation sequencing

Gene expression microarray: technical fundamentals and data analysis

Analysis of high-throughput RNA Sequencing Data

Data treatment in food proteomics

Metabolomics mass spectrometry data processing: applications in food analysis

NMR metabolomics data processing

Integrating bioinformatics approaches for a comprehensive understanding of metabolomics datasets

Development of tools to extract the information from datasets obtained by analytical separation techniques hyphenated with mass spectrometry

Multi-omic data integration and analysis via model-driven approaches

System biology approaches for Foodomics Applications

Network Analysis in System Biology

Structural modeling in System Biology

The role of omic technologies in the study of the human microbiome