Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Safely and effectively treat a full range of skin disorders with Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy, 3rd Edition! This trusted dermatology reference provides concise, complete, up-to-date guidance on today's full spectrum of topical, intralesional, and systemic drugs. Dr. Steven E. Wolverton and a team of leading international experts clearly explain what drugs to use, when to use them, and what to watch out for.
Key Features
- Prescribe with confidence thanks to quick-access summaries of indications/contraindications, dosage guidelines, drug interactions, drug monitoring guidelines, adverse effects, and treatment protocols.
- Assess your knowledge and prepare for certification or recertification with more than 800 review questions and answers throughout the book.
- Contain costs and meet patient expectations with purchase information provided for major drugs.
- Quickly evaluate drug options for each disease discussed using a highly detailed, disease-specific index.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part 1.General Overview
1 Landmarks in the History of Neurosurgery
James Tait Goodrich
2 Clinical Evaluation of the Nervous System
Gerald A. Grant, Richard G. Ellenbogen
3 Principles of Modern Neuroimaging
Kathleen R. Tozer Fink, Michael R. Levitt, James R. Fink
4 Principles of Surgical Positioning
Genèvieve Lapointe, Joanna Kemp, Govind Rajan, Grace Elisabeth Walter, Saleem I. Abdulrauf
Part 2.Pediatric Neurosurgery
5 Spinal Dysraphism and Tethered Spinal Cord
Leslie N. Sutton, Joel A. Bauman, Luke J. Macyszyn
6 Hydrocephalus in Children and Adults
Alia Hdeib, Alan R. Cohen
7 Developmental Anomalies: Arachnoid Cysts, Dermoids, and Epidermoids
David F. Jimenez, Jennifer Gentry Savage, Mical Samuelson
8 Diagnosis and Surgical Options for Craniosynostosis
Mitchel Seruya, Suresh N. Magge, Robert F. Keating
9 The Chiari Malformations and Syringohydromyelia
R. Shane Tubbs, Todd C. Hankinson, John C. Wellons, III
10 Posterior Fossa and Brainstem Tumors in Children
Adrienne Weeks, Aria Fallah, James T. Rutka
11 Causes of Nontraumatic Hemorrhagic Stroke in Children: Pediatric Moyamoya Syndrome
Edward R. Smith, R. Michael Scott
Part 3.Vascular Neurosurgery
12 Cerebrovascular Occlusive Disease and Carotid Surgery
Geoffrey Appelboom, Matthew Piazza, E. Sander Connolly, Jr.
13 Intracranial Aneurysms
Christopher S. Eddleman, Christopher C. Getch, Bernard R. Bendok, H. Hunt Batjer
14 Vascular Malformations (Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas)
Ghaus M. Malik, Sandeep S. Bhangoo
15 Cavernous Malformations Management Strategies
Aimee Two, Ali K. Ozturk, Murat Gunel
16 Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Alan Hoffer, Justin Singer, Nicholas C. Bambakidis, Warren Selman
17 Endovascular Neurosurgery
Sabareesh K. Natarajan, Adnan H. Siddiqui, L. Nelson Hopkins, Elad I. Levy
18 Cerebral Revascularization for Giant Aneurysms of the Transitional Segment of the Internal Carotid Artery
Jonathon J. Lebovitz, Jorge L. Eller, Justin M. Sweeney, Deanna Sasaki-Adams, Aneela Darbar, Sheri K. Palejwala, Anja-Maria Radon, Saleem I. Abdulrauf
Part 4.Trauma
19 Intracranial Hypertension
Ryan Morton, Richard G. Ellenbogen
20 Closed Head Injury
Clifford M. Houseman, Shawn A. Belverud, Raj K. Narayan
21 Penetrating Brain Injury
Michael Cirivello, Randy S. Bell, Rocco A. Armonda
22 Traumatic Skull and Facial Fractures
Fred H. Geisler, Eduardo Rodriguez, Paul N. Manson
Part 5.Spine
23 Injuries to the Cervical Spine
M. Yashar S. Kalani, Aristotelis S. Filippidis, Nicholas Theodore
24 Thoracolumbar Spine Fractures
Edward M. Marchan, George M. Ghobrial, James S. Harrop
25 Intradural Extramedullary and Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors.
Michaël Bruneau, Florence Lefranc, Danielle Balériaux, Jacques Brotchi
26 Treatment of Spinal Metastatic Tumors
Ilya Laufer, Marcella A. Madera, Daniel Sciubba, Ziya L. Gokaslan
27 Spinal Cord Injury
David W. Cadotte, Michael G. Fehlings
28 Syringomyelia
Spyros Sgouros
29 Craniovertebral Junction: A Reappraisal
Atul Goel
30 Degenerative Spine Disease
James K.C. Liu, Edward C. Benzel
31 Pediatric and Adult Scoliosis
David W. Polly, Jr., A. Noelle Larson (Part I)
Frank Schwab, Benjamin Blondel, Virginie Lafage (Part II)
32 Acute Nerve Injuries
Lynda J-S Yang
33 Entrapment Neuropathies
Mikhail Gelfenbeyn, Henry Marsh
Part 6.Tumors
34 Low-Grade and High-Grade Gliomas
Nader Sanai, Mitchel S. Berger
35 Metastatic Brain Tumors
Juanita M. Celix, Daniel L. Silbergeld
36 Meningiomas
Federico Landriel, Peter Black
37 Tumors of the Pineal Region
Christian Matula
38 Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors
Madjid Samii, Venelin M. Gerganov
39 Craniopharyngiomas and Suprasellar Tumors
Juraj Štenˇo
40 Pituitary Tumors: Diagnosis and Management
Carrie R. Muh, Nelson M. Oyesiku
41 Endoscopic Approaches to Ventricular Tumors and Colloid Cysts
Scott D. Wait, Charles Teo
42 Microsurgical Approaches to the Ventricular System
Timothy H. Lucas, II, Richard G. Ellenbogen
43 Skull Base Approaches
Salvatore Di Maio, Laligam N. Sekhar
44 Endoscopic Approaches to Skull Base Lesions, Ventricular Tumors, and Cysts
Nancy McLaughlin, Daniel M. Prevedello, Daniel Kelly, Ricardo L. Carrau, Amin B Kassam, Scott D. Wait, Charles Teo, Aneela Darbar, Sheri K. Palejwala
Part 7.Radiosurgery
45 Application of Current Radiation Delivery Systems and Radiobiology
Jay Loeffler, Helen Shih, Melin Khandekar
46 Radiosurgery of Central Nervous System Tumors
Douglas Kondziolka, Ajay Niranjan, L. Dade Lunsford, John C. Flickinger
47 Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Vascular Malformation
Chun Po Yen, Chris Cifarelli, David Schlesinger, Jason P. Sheehan
Part 8.Functional/Pain
48 Trigeminal Neuralgia
Gerald A. Grant, John D. Loeser
49 Surgical Therapy for Pain
Giovanni Broggi, Francesco Acerbi, Morgan Broggi, Giuseppe Messina
50 Spasticity: Classification, Diagnosis, and Management
Michael R. Levitt, Samuel R. Browd
51 Surgery for Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
Jeffrey G. Ojemann, Carlo Giussani, Carlo Marras
52 Extratemporal Procedures and Hemispherectomy for Epilepsy
Gwyneth Hughes, William Bingaman
53 Basic Principles of Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement Disorders, Neuropsychiatric Disorders, and New Frontiers
Alexander S. Taghva, Chima O. Oluigbo, Ali R. Rezai
ONLINE ONLY
E44 Minimal Access Skull Base Approaches
Paolo Cappabianca, Isabella Esposito, Luigi Maria Cavallo, Felice Esposito, Vita Stagno
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 16th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455738014
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249515
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437720037
About the Author
Stephen Wolverton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dermatology Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs