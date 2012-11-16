Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437720037, 9781455738014

Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Stephen Wolverton
eBook ISBN: 9781455738014
eBook ISBN: 9780323249515
Paperback ISBN: 9781437720037
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th November 2012
Page Count: 1024
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Safely and effectively treat a full range of skin disorders with Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy, 3rd Edition! This trusted dermatology reference provides concise, complete, up-to-date guidance on today's full spectrum of topical, intralesional, and systemic drugs. Dr. Steven E. Wolverton and a team of leading international experts clearly explain what drugs to use, when to use them, and what to watch out for.

Key Features

  • Prescribe with confidence thanks to quick-access summaries of indications/contraindications, dosage guidelines, drug interactions, drug monitoring guidelines, adverse effects, and treatment protocols.
  • Assess your knowledge and prepare for certification or recertification with more than 800 review questions and answers throughout the book.
  • Contain costs and meet patient expectations with purchase information provided for major drugs.
  • Quickly evaluate drug options for each disease discussed using a highly detailed, disease-specific index.

Table of Contents

Contents

Part 1.General Overview

1 Landmarks in the History of Neurosurgery

James Tait Goodrich

2 Clinical Evaluation of the Nervous System

Gerald A. Grant, Richard G. Ellenbogen

3 Principles of Modern Neuroimaging

Kathleen R. Tozer Fink, Michael R. Levitt, James R. Fink

4 Principles of Surgical Positioning

Genèvieve Lapointe, Joanna Kemp, Govind Rajan, Grace Elisabeth Walter, Saleem I. Abdulrauf

Part 2.Pediatric Neurosurgery

5 Spinal Dysraphism and Tethered Spinal Cord

Leslie N. Sutton, Joel A. Bauman, Luke J. Macyszyn

6 Hydrocephalus in Children and Adults

Alia Hdeib, Alan R. Cohen

7 Developmental Anomalies: Arachnoid Cysts, Dermoids, and Epidermoids

David F. Jimenez, Jennifer Gentry Savage, Mical Samuelson

8 Diagnosis and Surgical Options for Craniosynostosis

Mitchel Seruya, Suresh N. Magge, Robert F. Keating

9 The Chiari Malformations and Syringohydromyelia

R. Shane Tubbs, Todd C. Hankinson, John C. Wellons, III

10 Posterior Fossa and Brainstem Tumors in Children

Adrienne Weeks, Aria Fallah, James T. Rutka

11 Causes of Nontraumatic Hemorrhagic Stroke in Children: Pediatric Moyamoya Syndrome

Edward R. Smith, R. Michael Scott

Part 3.Vascular Neurosurgery

12 Cerebrovascular Occlusive Disease and Carotid Surgery

Geoffrey Appelboom, Matthew Piazza, E. Sander Connolly, Jr.

13 Intracranial Aneurysms

Christopher S. Eddleman, Christopher C. Getch, Bernard R. Bendok, H. Hunt Batjer

14 Vascular Malformations (Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas)

Ghaus M. Malik, Sandeep S. Bhangoo

15 Cavernous Malformations Management Strategies

Aimee Two, Ali K. Ozturk, Murat Gunel

16 Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Alan Hoffer, Justin Singer, Nicholas C. Bambakidis, Warren Selman

17 Endovascular Neurosurgery

Sabareesh K. Natarajan, Adnan H. Siddiqui, L. Nelson Hopkins, Elad I. Levy

18 Cerebral Revascularization for Giant Aneurysms of the Transitional Segment of the Internal Carotid Artery

Jonathon J. Lebovitz, Jorge L. Eller, Justin M. Sweeney, Deanna Sasaki-Adams, Aneela Darbar, Sheri K. Palejwala, Anja-Maria Radon, Saleem I. Abdulrauf

Part 4.Trauma

19 Intracranial Hypertension

Ryan Morton, Richard G. Ellenbogen

20 Closed Head Injury

Clifford M. Houseman, Shawn A. Belverud, Raj K. Narayan

21 Penetrating Brain Injury

Michael Cirivello, Randy S. Bell, Rocco A. Armonda

22 Traumatic Skull and Facial Fractures

Fred H. Geisler, Eduardo Rodriguez, Paul N. Manson

Part 5.Spine

23 Injuries to the Cervical Spine

M. Yashar S. Kalani, Aristotelis S. Filippidis, Nicholas Theodore

24 Thoracolumbar Spine Fractures

Edward M. Marchan, George M. Ghobrial, James S. Harrop

25 Intradural Extramedullary and Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors.

Michaël Bruneau, Florence Lefranc, Danielle Balériaux, Jacques Brotchi

26 Treatment of Spinal Metastatic Tumors

Ilya Laufer, Marcella A. Madera, Daniel Sciubba, Ziya L. Gokaslan

27 Spinal Cord Injury

David W. Cadotte, Michael G. Fehlings

28 Syringomyelia

Spyros Sgouros

29 Craniovertebral Junction: A Reappraisal

Atul Goel

30 Degenerative Spine Disease

James K.C. Liu, Edward C. Benzel

31 Pediatric and Adult Scoliosis

David W. Polly, Jr., A. Noelle Larson (Part I)

Frank Schwab, Benjamin Blondel, Virginie Lafage (Part II)

32 Acute Nerve Injuries

Lynda J-S Yang

33 Entrapment Neuropathies

Mikhail Gelfenbeyn, Henry Marsh

Part 6.Tumors

34 Low-Grade and High-Grade Gliomas

Nader Sanai, Mitchel S. Berger

35 Metastatic Brain Tumors

Juanita M. Celix, Daniel L. Silbergeld

36 Meningiomas

Federico Landriel, Peter Black

37 Tumors of the Pineal Region

Christian Matula

38 Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors

Madjid Samii, Venelin M. Gerganov

39 Craniopharyngiomas and Suprasellar Tumors

Juraj Štenˇo

40 Pituitary Tumors: Diagnosis and Management

Carrie R. Muh, Nelson M. Oyesiku

41 Endoscopic Approaches to Ventricular Tumors and Colloid Cysts

Scott D. Wait, Charles Teo

42 Microsurgical Approaches to the Ventricular System

Timothy H. Lucas, II, Richard G. Ellenbogen

43 Skull Base Approaches

Salvatore Di Maio, Laligam N. Sekhar

44 Endoscopic Approaches to Skull Base Lesions, Ventricular Tumors, and Cysts

Nancy McLaughlin, Daniel M. Prevedello, Daniel Kelly, Ricardo L. Carrau, Amin B Kassam, Scott D. Wait, Charles Teo, Aneela Darbar, Sheri K. Palejwala

Part 7.Radiosurgery

45 Application of Current Radiation Delivery Systems and Radiobiology

Jay Loeffler, Helen Shih, Melin Khandekar

46 Radiosurgery of Central Nervous System Tumors

Douglas Kondziolka, Ajay Niranjan, L. Dade Lunsford, John C. Flickinger

47 Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Vascular Malformation

Chun Po Yen, Chris Cifarelli, David Schlesinger, Jason P. Sheehan

Part 8.Functional/Pain

48 Trigeminal Neuralgia

Gerald A. Grant, John D. Loeser

49 Surgical Therapy for Pain

Giovanni Broggi, Francesco Acerbi, Morgan Broggi, Giuseppe Messina

50 Spasticity: Classification, Diagnosis, and Management

Michael R. Levitt, Samuel R. Browd

51 Surgery for Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

Jeffrey G. Ojemann, Carlo Giussani, Carlo Marras

52 Extratemporal Procedures and Hemispherectomy for Epilepsy

Gwyneth Hughes, William Bingaman

53 Basic Principles of Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement Disorders, Neuropsychiatric Disorders, and New Frontiers

Alexander S. Taghva, Chima O. Oluigbo, Ali R. Rezai

ONLINE ONLY

E44 Minimal Access Skull Base Approaches

Paolo Cappabianca, Isabella Esposito, Luigi Maria Cavallo, Felice Esposito, Vita Stagno

Details

No. of pages:
1024
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455738014
eBook ISBN:
9780323249515
Paperback ISBN:
9781437720037

About the Author

Stephen Wolverton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dermatology Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.