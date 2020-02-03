Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323612111

Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy

4th Edition

Authors: Stephen Wolverton Jashin Wu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323612111
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 1024
Description

Designed with practical usability in mind, Comprehensive Dermatologic Drug Therapy, 4th Edition, helps you safely and effectively treat the skin disorders you’re likely to see in your practice. Dr. Stephen E. Wolverton and new associate editor Dr. Jashin J. Wu lead a team of global experts to bring you concise, complete guidance on today's full spectrum of topical, intralesional, and systemic drugs. You’ll prescribe with confidence thanks to expert coverage of which drugs to use, when to use them, and adverse effects to monitor.

About the Author

Stephen Wolverton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dermatology Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs

Jashin Wu

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Dermatology Research, Department of Dermatology, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA

