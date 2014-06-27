Comprehensive Cytopathology
4th Edition
Description
In the newly updated edition of Comprehensive Cytopathology, a team of international experts provides criteria and techniques in diagnosis, testing, and new insights in cytology. This accessible guide to diagnostic investigation and screening is ideal for daily laboratory use, taking a systematic approach to helping you understand major diagnostic criteria as well as the pitfalls and limitations of cytology.
Key Features
- Quickly find the answers you need through a consistent chapter structure.
- Realize every possibility. Appropriate histopathological correlations and a consideration of the possible differential diagnosis accompany the cytological findings.
Table of Contents
PART I GENERAL CYTOLOGY
Chapter 1 The Cell: Basic Structure, Function, and Molecular Basis of Neoplasia
Chapter 2 Basic Cytogenetics and the Role of Genetics in Cancer Development
Chapter 3 Cytologic Screening Program
Chapter 4 Diagnostic Quality Assurance in Cytopathology
Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Non-gynecologic Sample in Smears and Liquid-based Preparations
PART II DIAGNOSTIC CYTOLOGY
Section A Female Genital Tract
Chapter 6 The Bethesda System for Reporting Cervical Cytology
Chapter 7 Microbiology, Inflammation and Viral Infections
Chapter 8 Benign Proliferative Reactions, Intraepithelial Neoplasia and Invasive Cancer of the Uterine Cervix
Chapter 9 Glandular Neoplasms of the Uterine Cervix
Chapter 10 Endometrial Hyperplasia and Carcinoma, Extrauterine Cancer and Unusual Tumors
Chapter 11 Vulva, Vagina and Anus
Chapter 12 Peritoneal Washings and Ovary
Section B Cytology of Other Body Sites
Chapter 13 Respiratory Tract
Chapter 14 Alimentary Tract (Oral Cavity, Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Colon, Rectum, Anus, Biliary Tract)
Chapter 15 Urinary Tract
Chapter 16 Central Nervous System
Chapter 17 Eye
Chapter 18 SCytology of Soft Tissue, Bone, and Skin
Chapter 19 Pleural, Peritoneal, and Pericardial Effusions
Section C Fine Needle Aspiration of Various Organs and Body Sites
Chapter 20 Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy Techniques
Chapter 21 Imaging Techniques
Chapter 22 Salivary Glands and Rare Head and Neck Lesions
Chapter 23 The Bethesda System for Reporting Thyroid Cytopathology
Chapter 24 Thyroid
Chapter 25 Lymph Nodes: Cytomorphology and Flow Cytometry
Chapter 26 Breast
Chapter 27 Mediastinum
Chapter 28 Kidney, Adrenal, and Retroperitoneum
Chapter 29 Liver
Chapter 30 Pancreas
Chapter 31 Pediatric Tumors
Section D Effects of Therapy on All Body Sites
Chapter 32 Effects of Therapy on Cytologic Specimens
Part III SPECIAL TECHNIQUES IN CYTOLOGY
Chapter 33 Cytopreparatory Techniques
Chapter 34 Digital Pathology/Telepathology
Chapter 35 Automation in Cervical Cytology
Chapter 36 Immunocytochemistry
Chapter 37 Molecular Techniques
Chapter 38 HPV Detection Techniques
List of Videos for Chapter 21
21-1a Axial ultrasound imaging of the right thyroid lobe
21-1b Parasagittal imaging of the right thyroid lob
21-2a Real time scan of the left thyroid nodule
21-2b Color Doppler scan of the left thyroid nodule
21-2c Real time scan of fine-needle aspiration biopsy of nodule
21-3 Ultrasound-guided aspiration of thyroid cyst
21-4 Ultrasound-guided fine-needle aspiration biopsy of hypoechoic left thyroid nodule
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 27th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455751952
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295697
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323265768
About the Author
Marluce Bibbo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, Department of Pathyology. Philadelphia, PA, USA
David Wilbur
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA