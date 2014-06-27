Comprehensive Cytopathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455751952, 9780323295697

Comprehensive Cytopathology

4th Edition

Authors: Marluce Bibbo David Wilbur
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455751952
eBook ISBN: 9780323295697
eBook ISBN: 9780323265768
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th June 2014
Page Count: 976
Description

In the newly updated edition of Comprehensive Cytopathology, a team of international experts provides criteria and techniques in diagnosis, testing, and new insights in cytology. This accessible guide to diagnostic investigation and screening is ideal for daily laboratory use, taking a systematic approach to helping you understand major diagnostic criteria as well as the pitfalls and limitations of cytology.

Key Features

  • Quickly find the answers you need through a consistent chapter structure.
  • Realize every possibility. Appropriate histopathological correlations and a consideration of the possible differential diagnosis accompany the cytological findings.

Table of Contents

PART I GENERAL CYTOLOGY

Chapter 1 The Cell: Basic Structure, Function, and Molecular Basis of Neoplasia

Chapter 2 Basic Cytogenetics and the Role of Genetics in Cancer Development

Chapter 3 Cytologic Screening Program

Chapter 4 Diagnostic Quality Assurance in Cytopathology

Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Non-gynecologic Sample in Smears and Liquid-based Preparations

PART II DIAGNOSTIC CYTOLOGY

Section A Female Genital Tract

Chapter 6 The Bethesda System for Reporting Cervical Cytology

Chapter 7 Microbiology, Inflammation and Viral Infections

Chapter 8 Benign Proliferative Reactions, Intraepithelial Neoplasia and Invasive Cancer of the Uterine Cervix

Chapter 9 Glandular Neoplasms of the Uterine Cervix

Chapter 10 Endometrial Hyperplasia and Carcinoma, Extrauterine Cancer and Unusual Tumors

Chapter 11 Vulva, Vagina and Anus

Chapter 12 Peritoneal Washings and Ovary

Section B Cytology of Other Body Sites

Chapter 13 Respiratory Tract

Chapter 14 Alimentary Tract (Oral Cavity, Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Colon, Rectum, Anus, Biliary Tract)

Chapter 15 Urinary Tract

Chapter 16 Central Nervous System

Chapter 17 Eye

Chapter 18 SCytology of Soft Tissue, Bone, and Skin

Chapter 19 Pleural, Peritoneal, and Pericardial Effusions

Section C Fine Needle Aspiration of Various Organs and Body Sites

Chapter 20 Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy Techniques

Chapter 21 Imaging Techniques

Chapter 22 Salivary Glands and Rare Head and Neck Lesions

Chapter 23 The Bethesda System for Reporting Thyroid Cytopathology

Chapter 24 Thyroid

Chapter 25 Lymph Nodes: Cytomorphology and Flow Cytometry

Chapter 26 Breast

Chapter 27 Mediastinum

Chapter 28 Kidney, Adrenal, and Retroperitoneum

Chapter 29 Liver

Chapter 30 Pancreas

Chapter 31 Pediatric Tumors

Section D Effects of Therapy on All Body Sites

Chapter 32 Effects of Therapy on Cytologic Specimens

Part III SPECIAL TECHNIQUES IN CYTOLOGY

Chapter 33 Cytopreparatory Techniques

Chapter 34 Digital Pathology/Telepathology

Chapter 35 Automation in Cervical Cytology

Chapter 36 Immunocytochemistry

Chapter 37 Molecular Techniques

Chapter 38 HPV Detection Techniques

List of Videos for Chapter 21

21-1a Axial ultrasound imaging of the right thyroid lobe

21-1b Parasagittal imaging of the right thyroid lob

21-2a Real time scan of the left thyroid nodule

21-2b Color Doppler scan of the left thyroid nodule

21-2c Real time scan of fine-needle aspiration biopsy of nodule

21-3 Ultrasound-guided aspiration of thyroid cyst

21-4 Ultrasound-guided fine-needle aspiration biopsy of hypoechoic left thyroid nodule

About the Author

Marluce Bibbo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, Department of Pathyology. Philadelphia, PA, USA

David Wilbur

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

